Local actors, musicians back on stage this fall

Talented regional actors in a Hingham Civic Music Theatre upcoming production were forced to wait two years for their prompts to shoot craps on city streets, dance at the Hot Box Club, and pitch a little woo. The regional theater will stage its production of “Guys and Dolls,” a recognized classic of the American musical theater, at the Sanborn Auditorium stage in Hingham Town Hall on Nov. 5-6. Like so many other planned live performance productions, the show was put on hold when COVID turned all theaters dark in 2020.

Elle Krebs of Duxbury does the split in rehearsal for the Hingham Civic Music Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls.” Behind her is Cynthia Krebs Lee. Kerry Tondorf

The award-winning musical, featuring music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, is based on characters and situations in the popular stories written by Damon Runyon about the escapades of colorful lowlife and common folk in New York City in the decades before World War II. The popular score features American songbook classics, both serious and comic, such as “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” “A Bushel and a Peck,” and “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Among the performers, Sara Camden Daly of Hingham plays love-struck “mission doll” Sarah Brown, Cynthia Krebs Lee of Duxbury plays the Hot Box Dancer, and Brendan Smith of Plymouth takes on the role of her gambler-boyfriend Nathan Detroit.

Tickets cost $25, $20 for seniors and students. Curtains rise at 7:30 p.m., except for the Sunday, Nov. 6 matinee, starting at 2 p.m. For tickets see www.HCMT.org.

Many more opportunities for live entertainment and other public programs present themselves this month in the first full fall schedule of live events since the onset of the pandemic. Milton Community Concerts, a series offering classical performances in the town’s First Parish Meetinghouse, presents works by a local composer on Sunday, Nov. 6. In a program called “Sharing Ourselves, Reuniting Our Voices: Music by Carol Koffinke,” series producer Timothy Steele said, the composer has set many of her own poems to music in original compositions for solo voice and choir. A highlight, Steele said, is the premiere of “Life,” a work for four soloists, choir, and piano that explores distinct phases of “our universal life journey.”

The concert takes place at 3 p.m. at the church at 535 Canton Ave. Tickets at the door are $20, $10 for seniors, and free for age 18 and under.

Fall craft fairs are underway as well. In Plymouth, the artists and crafters of the Great Island Artisans’ Guild, based in The Pinehills, holds its “Holiday Arts” fair indoors at the Great Island Overlook Clubhouse, located at 149 Great Island Road. on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A wide range of local products from original baskets and jewelry, soaps, lotions, and children’s items to prints, soft sculptures, and gourmet baked goods will be for sale.

Regional museums are also opening their doors to new exhibits. This month and through Dec. 10, Hull Lifesaving Museum presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” an exhibit produced in partnership with the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street Initiative. The museum said the exhibit was organized to offer small towns a chance to examine their own histories in light of “the changes that affected their fortunes over the past century.” Conspicuous among those changes are the ripple effects produced “when America’s rural population became a minority of the country’s population.” Located at 1117 Nantasket Ave., the museum charges an admission of $8; age 5 and under are free. For information about hours and other exhibits go to hulllifesavingmuseum.org.

The region’s public libraries are back to offering full slates of public programs, generally free. Kingston Public Library this month will be exhibiting realistic, Impressionist and abstract work by artist Anita Uhlan in the library’s art gallery. The Hull Artists’ exhibit, “Our Captivating South Shore,” will be on display in the Hingham Public Library’s Dolphin Gallery through Dec. 1, with an open reception on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5 to 7 p.m.

And at Milton Public Library, the library’s “Pop-up Art School” returns with an adult craft workshop for a watercolor painting class with a winter theme on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. To register in advance to take part in this “adult fun” activity, go to the library’s website, miltonlibrary.org. It’s free, but attendance is limited.

Libraries are continuing to offer online programs as well. Milton’s library will host a Zoom talk by Claudia Fox Tree of the Arawak Indigenous Nation on “Decolonizing Contributions by Indigenous People” on Tuesday, Nov. 8, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Register through the website.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.




