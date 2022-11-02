Man seriously injured in Brockton shooting

Officers responded to 19 West Park St. about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering a gunshot wound, according to Darren Duarte, spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

A shooting in Brockton on Wednesday sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The manwas treated by Brockton Fire and Emergency Medical Services at the scene before he was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital, Duarte said.

The shooting is under investigation. Brockton police asked anyone with information to call the department at 508-941-0234. No further information was immediately released.

