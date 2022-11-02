fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man seriously injured in Brockton shooting

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated November 2, 2022, 46 minutes ago

A shooting in Brockton on Wednesday sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers responded to 19 West Park St. about 7:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering a gunshot wound, according to Darren Duarte, spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

The manwas treated by Brockton Fire and Emergency Medical Services at the scene before he was placed in an ambulance and taken to a hospital, Duarte said.

The shooting is under investigation. Brockton police asked anyone with information to call the department at 508-941-0234. No further information was immediately released.

