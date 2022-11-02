Man, woman arraigned for assault, robbery at ATM in Roxbury

The two are accused of attacking and robbing a 59-year-old man after he withdrew $460 from an ATM on Warren Street on Sept. 23, the statement said.

Jacquail Owens, 29, and Victoria Cepeda, 32, were charged with armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy, Hayden said in statement.

A man and a woman who allegedly robbed and attacked a man at an ATM in Roxbury had their bail revoked for prior offenses, and ordered back to jail during their separate arraignments, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said Wednesday.

Advertisement





The victim noticed a man and woman standing behind him as he used the ATM, and the the pair then attacked him, the statement said.

“These crimes degrade our neighborhoods and erode the quality of life that residents desire and deserve. There is nothing low level about this crime. These individuals attacked and robbed a victim conducting a routine activity,” Hayden said.

The pair allegedly punched, kicked, and threw the victim to the ground. At some point, the woman grabbed the victim’s umbrella and struck him with it, the statement said.

Video surveillance obtained by police showed the woman stepping forward as the money was being dispensed and attempting to push the victim aside in order to grab it. She was identified by a distinctive lost or shaved section of her hair on the right side, the statement said.

GPS data from Owens’s court-ordered device from a prior offense placed him at the scene at the time the robbery and attack took place, the statement said.

Cepeda was arraigned Friday in Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court where a judge revoked her bail on a pending case and ordered that, if release, Cepeda would have a 7 p .m. to 7 a.m. curfew, stay away from the crime location, continue and comply with mental health treatment, and wear a GPS device, the statement said. She is due to return to court Nov. 15 for a probable cause hearing.

Advertisement

Owens was arraigned Tuesday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court where a judge revoked his bail on several open cases including criminal harassment, violating a protective order, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a family or household member, and threats. Owens was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 8, the statement said.

Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.