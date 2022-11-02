Mass. legislative leaders agree on $3.7b spending bill that omits tax relief measures

Versions of the latter passed the House and the Senate in July, each with $1 billion in proposed tax breaks and relief measures. But legislative leaders said in a statement that with $3 billion tax refunds already going out to taxpayers under a separate law, they opted to include only “one-time investments” in the agreement that emerged Wednesday.

The legislation combines pieces of two long-stalled initiatives: A spending bill that closes the books on the fiscal year that ended in June and a hulking economic development package that lawmakers failed to agree upon before their formal session closed on Aug. 1.

Massachusetts legislative leaders said Wednesday they had struck a deal on a $3.7 billion spending bill that funnels billions toward hospitals, housing initiatives, and easing energy costs, but the plan omits permanent tax relief measures that legislators had previously touted as a much-needed economic balm for residents.

They also closed the door on pursuing any permanent tax changes in the two months before a new governor and Legislature are sworn into office in January.

“House and Senate leaders are committed to revisiting the issue of broader, more permanent tax relief next session,” according to the statement from House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano, Senate President Karen E. Spilka, and their budget chairmen. “This will help to ensure that our discussion of permanent tax relief can and will be informed by the views of a newly elected Legislature and governor, while considering the looming challenges facing the Commonwealth.”

The Baker administration began sending millions of taxpayers tax refunds this week after a windfall of collections triggered a 1986 tax-cap law for just the second time in nearly four decades.

When the prospect of those payments going out in July surfaced, lawmakers immediately reconsidered their own tax relief plans that they had spent months crafting. When pressed in recent weeks about whether they were still considering them, legislative leaders were non-committal, noting that with the refunds “there will be tax relief.”

Spilka and Mariano said Wednesday that the agreement will put $3.7 billion toward a variety of areas, including rising energy costs, “much needed immediate assistance to the MBTA,” and funding for hospitals and human service workers.

That spending, they say, combined with the nearly $3 billion in refunds already being distributed, “constitute an unprecedented combination of economic investment and relief that will create needed breathing room for families and individuals feeling the pinch of inflation.”

Lawmakers did not immediately release the text of the legislation. It also wasn’t immediately clear when the bill could emerge for a vote, though both chambers have scheduled informal sessions for Thursday, when a single vote in dissent could kill legislation.

Lawmakers have already faced pressure to tie up the state’s finances from the fiscal year that ended June 30. State Comptroller William McNamara had a Monday deadline to file the annual state financial report, marking another year in which the Legislature’s inability to pass a timely closeout spending bill delayed that report, too.

All 200 legislative seats, as well as the governor’s office and every statewide constitutional seat, are on the state ballot Tuesday. In reality, many Democratic legislative leaders face little electoral pressure to wrap up major business ahead of the vote — one election-tracking website considers the state’s legislative races to be the least competitive in the country — but it could prove important for the few incumbents facing a challenge.

Previous versions of a $4 billion economic development and tax relief bill passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate. But a final package never materialized after lawmakers failed to come to an agreement by the end of their formal session in July.

The packages included sending millions of taxpayers one-time $250 rebates in addition to permanent changes to the tax code, among them: increasing a tax deduction for renters, hiking the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit, and expanding state child and dependent tax credits.

The House and Senate had also passed changes, albeit different ones, to Massachusetts’ estate tax and its $1 million threshold, the lowest in the country.

When it became clear in July that the state was likely on the hook for the unprecedented return of cash, Senate and House leadership disagreed on how to move forward. At the time, Spilka believed there was enough money to both honor the 1986 law and pass at least part of a tax relief package, but said her chamber couldn’t strike a deal with the House.

Mariano in August accused the Baker administration of keeping lawmakers in the dark for months about the potential of the law coming into play, underscoring the frustration and suspicions that bled into the chaotic final days of the Legislature’s formal session when the windfall was revealed.

As recently as Oct. 17, leadership said they were still “actively working” on a spending bill to close out the books, and said they were still working through complications related to the 1986 law.

Lobbyists and insiders say the months of uncertainty have hindered their ability to prepare their legislative agendas for the next formal session, which is set to begin in early January.

The Massachusetts Audubon Society, which had lobbied for investments in dam removals, salt marsh restoration, and funding for new parks, has been waiting for dollars from a spending bill to assess what they will need in the next fiscal year.

“We were prepared to walk away from the session and say, ‘They invested X dollars in our priorities,’ and we could move on to other topics,” said Sam Anderson, a policy director for the organization. “Without knowing where that money is going to land, it’s hard to sort of plan.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.