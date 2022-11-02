‘Massachusetts isn’t in play’ this midterm cycle. So why is Kamala Harris in Boston?

But deep-blue Massachusetts doesn’t have a hotly contested Congressional race or even a competitive race for governor. In fact, Democrats up and down the ticket are trouncing their rivals in fundraising and leading by double digits in the polls.

Across the country, Republicans have regained momentum in a nail-biter of a competition to gain control of the House and, possibly, the Senate. Both Republican and Democratic parties are pouring millions into states like Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada in hard-fought races. A Democratic calvary of political heavy-hitters like President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are arriving on the campaign trail in key battlegrounds to rally voters.

Advertisement

So Vice President Kamala Harris, stopping by for her third visit since August, less than week ahead of the Nov. 8 election could seem strange, given the lack of competition here while Democrats in many other states are in the fight of their lives.

With nearly 800,000 ballots already cast in Massachusetts’ midterm elections, Harris landed in Boston Wednesday, where she championed the Biden administration’s efforts to lower energy costs and later, at a rally in Roxbury, touted Democrats’ work on student loan forgiveness, child tax credits, and pushback to the US Supreme Court decision that rolled back federal abortions protections.

In her speech at Roxbury Community College, Harris alluded to the fact that the most competitive midterm races are not in Massachusetts. Still, voters here can impact races elsewhere, she said.

“It really matters who you talk to . . . call your cousins in other states,” Harris said from the stage at the college’s Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center.

The unstated motivation of her visit, some say, has far more to do with 2024 than 2022. What Massachusetts lacks in competitive midterm elections this year, it makes up for in other valuable assets for someone seeking higher office. The state is known is for its deep pockets, large media market with proximity to states like New Hampshire and Rhode Island, and important connections for someone like Harris, who could be a contender in 2024 whether or not Biden runs for reelection.

Advertisement

Harris was last in Boston over Labor Day Weekend to attend the Greater Boston Labor Council’s annual Labor Day breakfast. In August, she attended a roundtable on abortion access with state legislators, abortion rights advocates, and Republican Governor Charlie Baker.

“Massachusetts isn’t in play in this election cycle,” said Steve Grossman, a former state treasurer who served as the chairman of the Democratic National Committee in the late 1990s. “But it’s an opportunity to refresh her relationships . . . Massachusetts is a really important state for anyone who is interested in potentially succeeding Joe Biden at some point. Politics is all about relationships and relationship building.”

Fundraising for a potential 2024 run doesn’t seem to be on the agenda, with connected political players saying they’re unaware of any specific money-raising events (and there are no events on Harris’ public schedule before she leaves Boston early Wednesday evening).

But the relationships Harris can work on while she’s in town are just as crucial. After all, relationships are what pay off down the line.

“We produce significant financial help not only to local candidates but also to candidates in other states and national candidates, especially when there is a presidential election,” quipped Phil Johnston, a consultant who served as the chair Massachusetts Democratic Party in the early 2000s. “This is a state where Democrats are used to contributing.”

Advertisement

The rally was held to support the historic slate of Democratic women running statewide. For the first time, the governor and lieutenant governor may be women, and Campbell may be the first woman of color elected to statewide office. Every Democrat running for statewide office is a woman, except for incumbent Secretary of State William F. Galvin.

Harris said it’s crucial to elect Democrats statewide , as Republicans are “coming for Social Security, coming for Medicare, making a national ban on abortion.”

“The stakes are high,” she said. “I see a whole lot of role models here.”

The guest list at the rally included Gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey and her running mate, lieutenant governor nominee Kim Driscoll, attorney general nominee Andrea Campbell, auditor nominee Dianna DiZoglio, incumbent treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Harris has long had support in Massachusetts. As California’s attorney general, she overlapped with Healey’s tenure as attorney general in Massachusetts. Campbell campaigned for Harris for president, years after Harris was Campbells law school commencement speaker at UCLA.

“I had the honor of serving alongside her, watching her take on predatory banks, predatory student lenders, stand up for reproductive justice,” Healey told the crowd. “That is the heart and soul that Kamala Harris has always brought to any endeavor.”

Advertisement

Harris earlier visited a union hall and training facility in Boston to talk about the administration’s plan to lower energy costs ahead of winter, directly addressing the issue voters say they care most about: inflation and the rising costs of everything.

In New England, one of the major local utilities has already announced a 60 percent price hike for electricity this winter. Local utilities are seeking price hikes for gas, and higher heating oil prices (still an important source of energy in the winter here) are already hitting pocketbooks.

The visit is not the first time a president or vice president dropped into Massachusetts to rally Democrats. In 2010, Obama rallied for Deval Patrick, who was in a tough reelection fight with Charlie Baker. In 2014, Michelle Obama came into town to support attorney general Martha Coakley, who lost to Baker.

Those races, however, were far more contentious.

This time around, every public poll has shown Healey with a prohibitively wide lead. The most recent poll shows her ahead by 28 points, and forecasters at Politico say Diehl is not mounting a “credible campaign” and label the contest “Solid Democratic.”

Diehl, who is running what some describe as a haphazard campaign, said Harris’ visit was a sign of desperation, an event that plays into his long-held narrative that Massachusetts Democrats too quickly embrace the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation.

“With mere days to go before the election, the Democratic ticket is losing,” his campaign wrote in a statement. “We know that the Healey/Driscoll ticket just wants to rubberstamp President Biden’s failed, woke policies and continue to wage a war on energy that is bankrupting our households.”

Advertisement

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.