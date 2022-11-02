O Christmas Tree: 45-foot-tall white spruce picked out for Boston Common

The Christmas tree delivery is a time-honored tradition, Nova Scotia’s annual gift to show appreciation for Boston’s help after the Halifax Explosion in 1917. This year’s tree will be cut on Christmas Island, a small community on Cape Breton Island, on Nov. 16.

Now that Halloween has come and gone, Boston Common will soon be decorated with an early Christmas present — a 45-foot, 37-year-old white spruce tree sent from Nova Scotia.

It will leave Halifax five days later and reach the Boston Common on Dec. 1. A tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. that evening.

The tree was donated by landowner Roddy Townsend and his children Angela, Carmen, and Andrew, officials said.

“We are grateful to Boston and beyond excited to be a part of such a wonderful tradition,” the Townsend family said in a statement. “We feel this is going to bring a lot of happiness to the surrounding communities. The tree is such a special gesture of gratitude, hope and continuing friendship.”

Almost 105 years ago, a Belgian ship and a French ship collided in Halifax Harbour, sparking an explosion that killed at least 1,782 people, officials said. Boston sent medical aid and relief supplies up the coast within hours, and for the past 51 years Nova Scotia has sent the city a Christmas tree to brighten up the Common.

