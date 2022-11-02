Pumpkin seeds, an open lab, and an orchestral debut

Android cofounder Rich Miner returned to his alma mater, the University of Massachusetts Lowell, Oct. 26 to launch a computer school named for him. Miner donated $5 million to the new Richard A. Miner School of Computer & Information Sciences to elevate the university’s program, and the state kicked in a $2 million grant. UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen said the new school will place students in the center of the high-tech revolution.

Ray Angry, a keyboardist best known for his work with hip-hop collaborative The Roots, will debut “BLACK POWER~ATHENA,” at the Lexington Symphony. Angry’s first orchestral composition, the three-movement work was inspired by Martin Bernal’s thesis, “Black Athena: The Afroasiatic Roots of Classical Civilization,” and aims to confront the history and trajectory of power. The composition premieres Nov. 19 at 7:30 p.m. at Cary Hall, 1605 Massachusetts Ave., as part of a wider performance including works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky. Tickets are $15-$65 and can be purchased at LexingtonSymphony.org or by calling 781-523-9009.

Open lab hours return to the Abbot Library in Marblehead Mondays in November, providing an opportunity for locals to better learn their tech. Bring your computer, smartphone, or tablet, or borrow a windows laptop from the library, and join staff for one-on-one, judgement-free advice. No registration is required. Drop by the Program Room at 3 Brook Road from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28. For more information, scroll the Events tab at abbotlibrary.org.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is heading to Rockport as part of its 60th anniversary tour. The band derives its name from a music hall in the French Quarter of New Orleans. The septet will perform at Shalin Liu Performance Center, located at 37 Main St., on Nov. 9 from 8 to 10 p.m. Ticket prices range from $55-$79. For more information, visit rockportmusic.org.

Mansfield Public Library is getting into the fall spirit with the November edition of its Spice Club. This month’s featured spice is pumpkin seeds — perfect for those leftover jack-o’-lantern innards. Participants get a spice pack, which includes history and information on the seed, a pair of recipes, and pumpkin seeds already measured to those recipes. Packs can be picked up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at 255 Hope St. Advanced registration is necessary to pick up a free spice pack, but a Mansfield library membership is not required. To register and learn more, visit mansfieldlibraryma.com.

Reading Symphony Orchestra is once again offering live concerts after two seasons of cancellations due to the pandemic. On Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m., RSO is offering a free concert entitled “Celebrating Beethoven” at the William E. Endslow Performing Arts Center, 62 Oakland Road. The concert will feature the music of Beethoven and local composers. For more information, visit readingsymphonyorchestra.org.

