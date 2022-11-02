Senator Whitehouse doesn’t want to turn back the clock

Rather, he is literally talking about the dark evenings that lie ahead once daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. People will turn their clocks back an hour, meaning brighter mornings but darker afternoons.

This time, the Rhode Island Democrat isn’t talking about climate change , the right-wing “capture” of the US Supreme Court , or the possibility of Republicans taking control of Congress.

Whitehouse is a lead sponsor of a bipartisan bill that the US Senate passed in March, aiming to make daylight saving time – now observed from March through November – the new, permanent standard time.

But the bill’s time might not have come. The House has not passed the Sunshine Protection Act, and it would require President Biden’s signature to become law.

“The argument for it is: A lot more people are up in the early evening in the winter than in the early morning,” Whitehouse told the Globe this week. “So it adds significant amounts of daylight into most people’s lives, particularly with kids home from school, it gives them more daylight hours.”

Also, studies have found that extending daylight saving time year-round would be “better for people’s morale and well-being,” and better for the economy, Whitehouse said. He cites research suggesting the extra hour of afternoon sun would lead to fewer car accidents and evening robberies, generate greater energy savings, and reduce rates of seasonal depression.

“You don’t need to go much beyond the experience that people have of gloom on that first evening when you are driving home in the pitch dark,” Whitehouse said.

But he has acknowledged that ending the practice of “falling back and springing ahead” would result in tradeoffs.

“You’re making a shift, and there are winners and losers in the shift,” Whitehouse said in March. “But what’s very clear is there are far more people out and about between 4:15 and 5:15 in the afternoon than there are out and about between 6:30 and 7:30 in the morning.”

Doctors and sleep experts have argued that making daylight saving time permanent is a bad idea because it would disrupt humans’ natural circadian rhythms. They contend the Senate should be going in the other direction by sticking with standard time — the zone we inhabit from November to March.

In Washington, D.C., meanwhile, bipartisan cooperation can be scarce. But Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, is sponsoring the Sunshine Protection Act along with Whitehouse.

“You know, there are areas in which there is quite a lot of bipartisan cooperation in the Senate,” Whitehouse said. “I look for those. I am in the top 10 of Democrats in getting bipartisan legislation passed. So this is an important opportunity.”

He noted Rubio’s home state has a lot more sunshine than Rhode Island.

“So it’s even more important to us in the Northeast,” Whitehouse said. “But I’m very grateful for Marco’s support in all of this.”

Still, he realizes time is running short for the legislation this year. After the Nov. 8 elections, legislative leaders will be looking at what bills need to pass in this Congress, and he hopes this legislation will be one of the priorities.

“Unless (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi delivers a Hail Mary in the lame duck period, we will have to start all over again next year,” Whitehouse said. “But never give up.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com.