Warmth in Boston could break record this weekend

Any month of the year can bring a stretch of good or bad weather, but here, in November, a good stretch wouldn’t always include the potential for record warmth. November has certainly provided its share of cold and wet conditions.

One of the first things I do each morning is take a look at a bunch of weather data. I like to get an overview of the days ahead, and in the case of what I am looking at today, it’s pretty awesome.

High pressure is going to remain in control right through the weekend. Sunshine will be the dominant weather feature, although as increasingly humid air arrives Saturday and Sunday there is likely to be some amount of cloudiness blended with the sunshine. I’ll have a better idea of how much in a couple of days, but I would say right now Sunday looks like the cloudier of the two weekend days.

Dew points in the lower 60s will feel muggy for the upcoming weekend. Tropical Tidbits

Records this time of year are in the 70s. There’s only one day in November where it has hit 80 degrees in Boston and it’s never done so in Worcester. You can see the records this weekend on the chart below. The warmth by Sunday could break the 73 degree mark, which was set back in 2015.

Records highs in November are generally in the 70s. NOAA Data

All those records you see in November, with the exception of Nov. 6, 11, and 30, were set prior to the year 2000. Records however are not a good indication of trend which shows November getting warmer by about a third of a degree per decade.

November’s average temperatures have increased significantly across the region including readings on Blue Hill, the oldest continuous set of records in North America. NOAA Data

Our corner of the Northeast will be warm into early next week and it will also be dry. When patterns get stuck like this, typically someone’s experiencing the opposite weather. There’s going to be huge amounts of rain across the west coast and also significant rainfall in the middle of the country while we are enjoying abundant sunshine.

Notice the areas of rain along the west coast and in the middle of the country where the air is rising, producing inclement weather. WeatherBELL

Finally, hurricane season comes to an end at the conclusion of November. Despite the massive damage of Hurricane Ian, it’s been a relatively quiet season. There are two systems in the Atlantic basin currently and Hurricane Lisa is likely to hit Belize sometime Thursday before tracking across southern Mexico over the weekend.

Tropical storm Lisa is likely to become a hurricane before reaching Belize Thursday. NOAA/NHC



