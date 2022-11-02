Woman killed in Brockton driveway

A woman was killed outside of her Brockton home on Wednesday, officials said.

Brockton police responded to 342 Crescent St. shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a woman bleeding in the driveway, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office said in a statement.

The woman, identified as 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, suffered “obvious trauma to the head” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.