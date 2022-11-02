Woman killed in Brockton driveway

A woman was killed outside of her Brockton home on Wednesday, officials said.
Brockton police responded to 342 Crescent St. shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a woman bleeding in the driveway, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz’s office said in a statement.
The woman, identified as 48-year-old Veronica Goncalves, suffered “obvious trauma to the head” and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.
A preliminary investigation indicates Goncalves was targeted and the attack was not random, the statement said. No arrests have been made.
Goncalves’s death is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police assigned to the district attorney’s office. An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of her death, the statement said.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information is available.
