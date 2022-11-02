Biden to give speech about threats to democracy

The speech, which will be delivered during a Democratic National Committee event, is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern time. The committee said that the president would “address the threat of election deniers” in his speech and outline the current stakes for democracy before next week’s midterm elections.

The speech, first reported on by Axios, and detailed by two of Biden’s most senior aides at an Axios event, will be one of several that Biden has used in recent months to target the extreme ideologies of far-right politicians and their supporters.

Wednesday’s remarks come at a time of heightened alarm about the threat of violence to political figures and their families.

The politically motivated attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has worried Democratic leaders, while conservatives have spread baseless conspiracy theories about the episode. The man charged in the attack, David DePape, told the police that he intended to take Nancy Pelosi hostage and perhaps break her kneecaps. He saw her as “the ‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party,” according to the federal criminal complaint.

“Look at the response of Republicans, making jokes about it,” Biden said during an event in Florida on Tuesday. “These guys are extremely extreme.”

The president will visit Union Station in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington to deliver his remarks. Anita Dunn, a senior White House adviser, said the setting was appropriate given its proximity to the site of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks: The threat of political violence, she said, is “something that unites almost all Americans and something we can all be united against.”

Dunn and Jen O’Malley Dillon, a deputy White House chief of staff, spoke about the president’s upcoming remarks during an Axios event Wednesday morning.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.