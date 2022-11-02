Conservative GOP figures use Paul Pelosi attack as election talking point, punchline

DePape’s first public court appearance followed days of several GOP figures making insensitive remarks about the Friday attack that authorities allege was actually meant for Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat who’s third in line to the presidency. The speaker wasn’t home during the attack.

David DePape, suspected of bludgeoning 82-year-old Paul Pelosi inside the Pelosis’ San Francisco home, was ordered held without bail Tuesday at his arraignment on charges including attempted murder.

A number of conservative Republicans have responded to the brutal hammer attack on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with derision and aggressive GOP talking points, as midterms loom and control of both chambers of Congress hangs in the balance.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, referenced the attack during a Saturday rally, saying “there’s no room for violence.” But he quickly pivoted, turning it into a talking point about Pelosi’s race for reelection.

“We’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said of Speaker Pelosi, to applause from the audience. “That’s what we’re going to go do. That’s what we’re going to go do.”

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a far-right Georgia Republican, initially tweeted Friday that she was “Praying for Paul Pelosi.” But her thread also appeared to place blame for the crime on President Biden.

“Violence and crime are rampant in Joe Biden’s America,” Greene tweeted Friday. “It shouldn’t happen to Paul Pelosi. It shouldn’t happen to innocent Americans. It shouldn’t happen to me. (Swatted six times, violence & death threats every day).”

By Monday, Greene, a vocal proponent of the false claim that Biden’s 2020 election victory was stolen, was repeating a debunked claim percolating in right-wing corners of the web that Paul Pelosi knew his attacker.

“The same mainstream media democrat activists that sold conspiracy theories for years about President Trump and Russia are now blaming @elonmusk for ‘internet misinformation’ about Paul Pelosi’s friend attacking him with a hammer,” Greene tweeted. “The media is source of misinformation.”

Elon Musk, the newly minted Twitter owner, made waves over the weekend when he tweeted, and then deleted, a link from a far-right outlet suggesting the Paul Pelosi attack was linked to an anti-LGTBQ “theory” about an earlier skirmish at a local bar, Axios reported.

Greene continued tweeting about the Pelosi attack Tuesday, writing that “dangerous Democrat policies” led to the violence.

“David Depape was an illegal alien that overstayed his visa & should have been deported,” Greene tweeted. “If Paul Pelosi was a 2A supporting gun owner he could have shot the man that was trying to kill him. It’s dangerous Democrat policies that led to Paul Pelosi being attacked.”

Meanwhile Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, appeared to joke about the attack while talking to supporters over the weekend about protecting children in schools.

“It is not impossible to protect our kids in school,” Lake told a crowd. “They act like it is. Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. Apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

Some in the crowd hooted at the punchline, delivered with a deadpan affect.

Donald Trump Jr. also piled on over the weekend, intimating via Twitter onSaturday that Democrats care more about Paul Pelosi than other crime victims.

“Imagine how safe the country would be if democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation,” Trump Jr. wrote. “They simply don’t care about you.”

He also used the attack to mock calls for gun control, tweeting out a meme Monday of a hammer tucked into a belt with the caption, “Open Carry in San Francisco.”

“Ban all hammers,” Trump Jr. wrote above the photo, seeming to mock gun control advocates who routinely call for more restrictive gun laws after mass shootings.

Like Greene, Trump Jr. also linked the Pelosi attack to debate over US immigration policy, referencing media reports that DePape had overstayed a visa.

“Wait, so you’re saying if we actually enforced our immigration laws in California, Paul Pelosi’s attacker wouldn’t have been here to commit the offense!,” Trump Jr. tweeted Monday. “Good to know.”

Former president Donald Trump got into the act, too.

During an appearance on the Chris Stigall radio show Tuesday, Trump called the attack on Pelosi a “sad situation” but insinuated there was more to the story, Politico reported.

“Wow, it’s — weird things going on in that household in the last couple of weeks,” Trump said to the conservative talk show host. “Probably, you and I are better off not talking about it. The glass it seems was broken from the inside to the out so it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out. I don’t know, you hear the same things I do.”

Trump’s assertion conflicts with law enforcement reports on the attack. DePape smashed his shoulder through a glass window early Friday in the back of the Pelosis’ Pacific Heights home and confronted a sleeping Paul Pelosi, according to court papers.

“Are you Paul Pelosi?” DePape said, standing over him around 2 a.m. holding a hammer and zip ties, according to legal filings. “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?”

Two officers who raced to the home witnessed DePape hit Pelosi with the hammer at least once, striking him in the head, court records said. Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious by the hammer attack and awoke in a pool of his own blood, court filings said.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, tweeted Tuesday from his campaign account that the attack against Paul Pelosi was “horrific [and] wrong” while insisting that DePape’s no “typical MAGA right-winger,” citing a Washington Post report on the suspect’s prior life as a Green Party backer and nudist before he spiraled into conspiracy theories, racism, anti-Semitism, and misogyny.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report. Emily Sweeney of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.