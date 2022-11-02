Harris to announce new funds aimed at reducing winter energy costs during Boston visit

The steps to lower energy costs that Harris is expected to announce include new resources for the “Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program,” the White House said. On Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Services announced $4.5 billion in assistance funds to help lower heating costs for families.

According to details released by the White House , Harris will highlight how the administration is working to assist families in cutting down on home heating costs, and discuss President Biden’s economic plan to help households afford energy efficient equipment when making home repairs.

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a union hall and training facility in Boston on Wednesday, where she’s expected to announce new details about the Biden administration’s plans to lower energy costs ahead of winter.

“In addition to covering home heating costs this winter, and unpaid utility bills, the program will help families make cost-effective home energy repairs to lower their heating and cooling bills,” according to details.

Another nearly $9 billion in funding will be allocated to states, including Massachusetts, under new state-administered home efficiency programs established by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The funding could support up to 1.6 million households nationwide in “upgrading homes and apartments to lower energy bills,” the White House said. This could include installing up to 500,000 heat pumps, according to details.

Harris is expected to outline additional steps during her stop.

The announcement comes as consumers and businesses in Massachusetts are expecting to see their electric bills spike this winter. In September, National Grid, one of the top utility companies in the region, filed new electric rates that could lead to monthly bills soaring by more than 60 percent.

Both National Grid and Eversource also filed for gas rates increases in September. Many homeowners in the state are already feeling sticker shock as they fill their oil tanks for the first time this season. Some are paying hundreds more than they did last year.

While in Boston, Harris will also campaign for Democratic nominees ahead of the midterms, including Attorney General Maura Healey, who is running for governor. The rally will take place at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, at Roxbury Community College, according to event details.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com.