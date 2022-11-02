New class of combative MAGA candidates poised to roil House GOP

Mike Collins, who’s running for a safe Republican seat in Georgia, falsely claimed in a Twitter video while carrying an assault rifle that Trump won the state in 2020, and has spoken on behalf of defendants being prosecuted for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. In a Facebook post last year, he said he told a member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, “Hold the line now, help is on the way.”

In an open Florida congressional seat that was redrawn to tilt more Republican, Anna Paulina Luna is running as a self-described “pro-life extremist” and stolen-election believer who frequently appears on far-right talk shows hosted by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and the misinformation blog Gateway Pundit.

And in Oklahoma, the Freedom Caucus’s cofounder, Representative Jim Jordan, Republican of Ohio, cut an ad for Josh Brecheen, a state legislator who introduced bills against teaching evolution in schools and is now running for election in a solid red congressional district.

Luna, Collins, and Brecheen are among the likely freshmen on the cusp of joining the House class of 2023 if Republicans have a strong night Nov. 8. They’re all running with the support of the campaign arm of the House Freedom Caucus, the hard-line bloc that has evolved from its early days as a secretive tea party brotherhood to become the de facto vehicle for most of the House Republicans closely aligned with Trump’s Make America Great Again movement, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Mike Cloud of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.

“The Freedom Caucus is where the fight is,” Representative Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, said in an October podcast interview with caucus chairman Scott Perry, Republican of Pennsylvania. “We had a great crop of freshmen members, male and female, come into the Freedom Caucus in 2020 ... and I’m seeing another good crop of people coming into the Freedom Caucus this time.”

For the past decade, the Freedom Caucus has dug in against bipartisan compromise and created headaches for Republican leaders, and the group could be on track to do so again, especially if they command deciding votes in a slim majority. Perry said the caucus would use its clout to put pressure on Republican leadership on issues such as repealing the IRS expansion, impeaching Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, investigating Attorney General Merrick Garland, and abolishing the Department of Education.

“We need to hold investigations, people need to be held accountable, and we need to be willing to take tough votes,” Perry said on the podcast with Biggs. “If we were in charge, this is what would be happening, and all we can do is try and force our leadership to have this discussion.”

Republicans will be eagerly watching who will make up the GOP conference on election night to determine which ideological faction will have the most sway in the majority. Representative Ken Buck, Republican of Colorado, acknowledged during a September interview that if more pragmatic candidates are elected, it could drown out the demands of the roughly 35 members in the ultraconservative faction.

“It really depends on the margin in terms of how influential the Freedom Caucus will be,” said Buck, a member of the caucus.

If the Freedom Caucus increases its ranks significantly, it will be easier to gain leverage. Members have already discussed making stark demands of leadership in exchange for their votes, in particular a request to bring back a rule that gives members the ability to recall the speaker at any time — a direct threat to House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, Republican of California, should he take the gavel.

They are also looking for more influence, particularly in committees on which they have largely been shunned from serving given their more conservative views. To wield such power, they hope to have more than one representative serving on the Steering Committee, which determines committee assignments and helps set the agenda with leadership regularly. They also want more members to serve as chairs beyond Ohio’s Jordan, who is set to wield the gavel at the powerful House Judiciary Committee.

McCarthy, after watching how the Freedom Caucus ended the speakerships of John A. Boehner and Paul D. Ryan, learned early on to keep them close. He is already signaling that he’ll take up some of the bloc’s demands, such as repealing the IRS expansion, blocking future aid to Ukraine as it fights Russia’s invasion, and using the debt ceiling as leverage to win concessions from the Biden administration.

Republicans privately have acknowledged that their focus is on governing and passing legislation that fits with their agenda ahead of digging into impeachment. Many Republican members and aides, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations, want to deter calls by the far-right flank to impeach President Biden, fearing they would set the precedent of impeaching every president whenever the opposing party wins the House majority.

By embracing Jordan and listening to the perspectives of many members, aides say McCarthy and other leaders already have an upper hand in keeping the caucus at bay. But aides acknowledged managing the Freedom Caucus will depend on the size and makeup of the conference as a whole.