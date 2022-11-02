Consider what, besides art, climate protesters are flinging soup at

As an organizer working with young climate activists, I constantly watch adults use their limited capacity to police youth advocacy in ways that glorify the status quo. We must ask ourselves: Am I more angry at the young people throwing soup or at the fossil fuel industry they seek (as do I) to disrupt?

I sympathize with Globe art critic Murray Whyte’s disappointment over Just Stop Oil’s Internet-famous action of throwing soup at a Van Gogh painting (“Soup, ‘Sunflowers,’ and a sad stunt,” Commentary, Oct. 14). However, I am less enthusiastic about people using large public platforms to shame or discredit the young advocates joining a fight that we adults are currently losing.

Such questions help me to slow down and listen to why young advocates make the choices they do (the Van Gogh painting was behind glass) and to renew, with humility, my commitment to a thriving world. From that standpoint, I was disappointed by Whyte’s view that the soup throwers “cheapen an urgent message, and invite public scorn.” Who, exactly, is inviting public scorn? Whyte’s claim that “simple-minded public theater serves no one” blocks the protesters’ ability to serve.

I’m grateful for this chance to see the Just Stop Oil advocates, artists, art critics, youth, and adults as one complex climate justice movement, with the ability to learn from our anger and hold conflict generatively. Even though my soup will stay in my cupboard.

Eben Bein

Cambridge

The writer is the Massachusetts field and education manager for the nonprofit Our Climate and an adult administrator for the Massachusetts Youth Climate Coalition.