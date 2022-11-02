Envisioning college admissions without affirmative action

Almost all reporters and law professors seem to agree that the Supreme Court will invalidate the use of race in higher-education admissions decisions for both private and public universities ( “High court’s makeup puts affirmative action in peril,” Page A1, Oct. 26). I suspect that they are correct, even though this practice has been endorsed in numerous earlier Supreme Court decisions starting with Regents of the University of California v. Bakke in 1978, which specifically praised Harvard’s system. Even Chief Justice John Roberts is likely to join the conservative super-majority, since he famously said in the concluding line of his 2007 opinion in Parents Involved in Community Schools v. Seattle School District No. 1: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.”

But what then? How can a university ignore race? It will be impossible to require institutions to use only “objective” standards since many are dropping the requirement for standardized test scores. Moreover, some high schools do not publish class ranks, and trying to compare high school grade point averages across the thousands of schools involved in competitive admission institutions would be futile since some secondary schools have rigorous grading systems and many do not. How many exceptions would be allowed for Black athletes under any new Supreme Court ruling? I doubt the court intends to destroy Division 1 athletics, where many Black athletes excel.

The decision may be the easy part, enforcement another thing altogether.

Bill Cotter

Concord

The writer was president and professor of constitutional law at Colby College from 1979 to 2000 and continues to teach adult education courses on the Supreme Court.





Standardized test requirement should go

Schools, colleges, and universities that have wisely made admission tests optional for applicants are making their decisions based on what matters: how a student will enrich the community and how the student will benefit from it.

If we lose affirmative action, can we also lose “standardized” admission tests?

Aline Gery

Watertown





Meanwhile, sadly, race-based existence will go on

As a Black American born to sharecropper parents in the rural South and who, through hard work, the kind assistance of others, and heavenly blessings, earned a degree from an Ivy League university, I assure you, even as a successful upper-middle-class citizen, that socioeconomic class and race are similar but certainly not equal (“A new affirmative action should be based on class,” Opinion, Oct. 27).

For class to equal race in the United States, millions would have to be born with something like an inexpungible flashing sign, perhaps on their foreheads, indicating that they were born in a socioeconomic class whose experiences were comparable to two and a half centuries of enslavement and another century of Jim Crow racial segregation. And regardless of their success, attainments, and class elevations, the “flashing sign” signifying the class into which they were born would continue to shine brightly and — to some — indicate permission to treat them unfairly.

To suggest, as some do, that the election of Barack Obama as president of the United States and Kamala Harris as vice president indicates that special attention to race is no longer necessary is like saying that the National Basketball Association should no longer consider height in employing players because Tyrone Curtis “Muggsy” Bogues, at 5 feet 3 inches, once played in the NBA.

David L. Evans

Cambridge