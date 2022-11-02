Taking the political pulse of purple New Hampshire

“Climate,” declared Julie, a retired educator chatting with a fellow retiree in downtown Portsmouth on Monday morning. Something must be done while there’s still time, she said. For her, that dictates a vote for Democrats.

What issues are pushing people to the polls, I asked voters in several Granite State communities.

GREENLAND, N.H. — Spend a day talking to voters — or trying to, anyway — in purple New Hampshire and your conversations will underscore the separate political realities people occupy and the immensely different verities and narratives that spring from them.

Contrast that to the vote-motivating matters of a can’t-quite-be retiree I caught up with as he left the Home Depot in North Hampton, 10 miles or so away. His issues?

“Inflation. Gas. Heating oil.” And “the green agenda.” Or rather, his fervent opposition to it.

Who will this man, who declined to give either a first or a last name, be voting for? Anyone who opposes Biden, the Democrats, and green energy, all of whom he blames for high energy prices.

What is she looking for in a candidate, I called after a woman walking rapidly along Hampton Beach in the early afternoon.

“Anyone who backs Trump,” she declared without missing a step.

Not so a shopper interviewed Monday night outside Target in the town of Greenland. She’d vote for a cabbage before she’d back Trump, she declared.

And so it went.

The two realities are so clearly and starkly defined that it’s unusual to find anyone truly torn. So let me present Hannah. This late-20s government worker, also interviewed in Greenland, said she hasn’t yet made her choices. As she prepares to, she is being pulled right by her resolute support for gun rights but tugged left by her strong prochoice opinion on abortion.

“I guess I would rather have somebody take away my guns than take away my right to do what I want with my body,” she said. (In fact, the Democrats aren’t proposing a confiscation of guns, though President Biden has called for renewing the ban on the sale or manufacturing of new assault-style weapons and the House has passed such a ban, with ownership of weapons purchased before the ban grandfathered in.)

Her husband, Gabe, wasn’t similarly torn, declaring that their “lifestyle has changed pretty significantly because of the cost of everything.” In particular, the price of diesel, which has remained high even as gasoline has declined by $1 per gallon or more, is “a huge deal,” he said, because “I drive a diesel truck.”

Was he a trucker and if so, had the cost of diesel made a big impact on his livelihood? No, he clarified, he worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, but has a diesel pickup as his personal vehicle.

During some four decades of periodically covering politics in New Hampshire, I’ve generally found Granite Staters quite willing to share their political views, probably because, as host to the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, they are used to being interviewed.

Not this time. Getting people to stop to talk was akin to trying to recruit volunteers for unneeded dental surgery. Actually, make that unneeded dental surgery performed without Novocaine. Many refused with a laconic “I’m all set,” some with just a quick shake of the head. Men seemed particularly likely to decline.

Those willing to share their sentiments in Portsmouth leaned toward the Democrats — and worried what might happen if Republicans gain control of Congress.

“They are talking about impeaching Biden and holding back funding for the war [in Ukraine],” fretted Pete Kinner, a retired environmental consultant from Greenland who was sitting outside a Portsmouth coffee shop with his wife, Betsy, a former elementary school librarian.

“Abortion is huge for me,” reported Deborah, one of the aforementioned retired educators. So, too, is protecting Social Security and Medicare (though Republicans deny having any plans to cut either). Thus she’ll vote Democratic.

Those voting Democratic were also beset by frustration with the high inflation that has left Biden foundering in the Sargasso Sea of unpopularity, drowning out the administration’s success in restoring a full employment economy. And by a feeling that the incumbent is being unfairly blamed for sharply rising prices.

The real causes, said Steve Harvey, a retired architect from Exeter and an independent who usually votes Democratic, were “the supply-chain, COVID, Putin’s war, OPEC Plus, and a desire for excess profits.” (In March, The San Francisco Federal Reserve estimated that pandemic-related government fiscal supports added about 3 percentage points to inflation, then running about 8.5 percent annually.)

Center-left eyes rolled upward in disbelief that Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc was spreading the “furries” hoax, the idiotic contention that scores of schoolchildren who identify as cats are demanding restrooms equipped with litter boxes — and that some schools are accommodating them.

Julie, one of the retired educators and a Democrat who strongly backs incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, professed amazement that the far-right Bolduc is actually in contention for a Granite State US Senate seat. “I can’t believe he has made it as far as he has,” she said. “He spouts nonsense. Plus: the furries!”

But others were just as deploring of Biden and the Democrats. Take, for example, two men I spoke with in the parking lot of the North Hampton Home Depot. Both were founts of inflation frustration.

“I am 70. I am living on Social Security,” said one. “I can’t fill my [heating] oil tank up,” a cost he estimated at $1,000 to $1,200. Having once worked in distribution for a computer company, he’d hoped to be completely retired by now, but instead is currently supplementing his household income by working as a handyman. Angered and alarmed by energy costs, he’ll vote for anyone he views as opposing the Democrats.

At the conclusion of our conversation, he wouldn’t provide any name whatsoever. “I’ll have the FBI on my door in three seconds,” he said, sounding as though he really believed it. “I don’t want anybody to know anything about me.”

A second man, a professed independent who, when asked for at least a nickname, offered up Muhammad Ali in an admiring way, said he didn’t completely blame Biden for inflation but did fault him for not doing enough about it.

Like what?

“If I knew, I’d be president,” he replied, before noting that he himself wouldn’t have given out COVID relief dollars. This would-be Ali, who said he was “in the dumpster business,” said he had backed Trump twice before and would again. Asked if he was given pause by the former president’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, he dismissed that as “all crap.”

I noted that some members of MAGA who had trusted Trump are now serving prison sentences because the former president had called them to Washington based on the lie that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from him and then riled them up and sent them to the Capitol, urging them “to fight like hell.” His reply: “That’s what I like about the guy. He’s a fighter.”

Which is pretty much exactly what repulses the left-leaners about today’s Republican Party. “The biggest issue for me is the violent rhetoric,” said Harvey, the retired Exeter architect.

Other aspects of Republican rhetoric had left Andrew Bowen, 52, a Durham graphic designer and independent interviewed in Greenland, looking askance at America’s conservative party.

“I don’t consider myself a huge fan of the Democrats, either,” Bowen said, “but I have to go on the side of rationality and rejecting conspiracy theories.”

The views of the would-be Ali suggest someone who puts victory for his side above true reverence for democracy, which means honoring the outcome even when an election has not turned out as one hoped. He, however, has obviously been influenced by Trump’s Big Lie; though he admitted that there was no proof the election was stolen, he allowed that “deep down inside I feel the Democrats rigged it.”

He probably wouldn’t feel that way if Trump, having been told by top members of his team that there was no widespread fraud, had done the democratically responsible thing and conceded defeat.

Two Trump-supporting retired elementary school teachers, who reluctantly consented to an interview at Hampton Beach as long as their full names were not used, shared the stolen election conviction.

The two were voting Republican because, as one put it, “They are the only ones with any common sense.” She then encapsulated her pro-GOP reasons this way: “They are pro-economy, pro-police, pro-safe border, pro-energy.” They believed Trump had actually won in 2020.

“Some states had 100 percent voting for Biden,” said one, who gave her first name as Bonnie. There, she had apparently been confused by another false assertion, that some states had seen 100 percent or more of their registered voters cast ballots. When I noted that hadn’t happened — meaning no states had reported a unanimous vote for Biden — she insisted several had.

But despite that, the pair was ambivalent about a third Trump presidential campaign. Yes, she’d support him “if he is the nominee,” said one, “but I would prefer it if he did not run.”

Gabe, in Greenland, was also equivocal. He had voted for Trump before and any future candidate had to be “America first” to win his vote, he declared, but that didn’t translate into an eagerness to see Trump run again.

Why not? “He has a big mouth.”

Democrats were even more mixed about Biden. Although they would support him again if he were renominated, everyone I talked to thought it was time for a younger candidate.

“I would like to see somebody else. I think he is getting a little old,” said Harvey, who added that at 74, he himself is getting old as well.

“We are getting old,” said Pete Kinner of himself and his wife, both 75.

“So when we see someone older than us —,” added Betsy.

Who would people prefer as a Democratic nominee in 2024?

One name came up repeatedly: Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., who now serves as the US secretary of transportation. “He’s so articulate,” said Bowen.

He discusses things rationally, without losing his temper or getting emotional, added the Kinners.

“Uncle Pete. No, Mayor Pete,” misremembered and self-corrected Harvey. “I have not seen him lose an argument. And he talks to everybody. He goes on Fox.”

So there’s some encouraging news for uncle/secretary/mayor Pete, in a climate otherwise marked by frustration and fulmination.

And that, esteemed readers, is my preelection report on the mixed views of our always interesting purple state neighbor.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.