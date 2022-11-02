Join the discussion: ‘Five years, four months, and four days and I still hold out hope’: A mother’s anguish

HARDIN, Mont. — People keep telling Jennifer White Bear to let it go. It’s not good for her, they say, to live with that much grief, that much anger, that much pain festering inside her. It’s been five years. And there are questions to which we will never know the answers.

But White Bear cannot let it go. Could you? If one April day, you stood at the top of the staircase and your firstborn stood at the bottom, and she told you she’d be back tomorrow morning to take her kids to school, and she flashed that wide Bonnie Three Irons grin . . . and then she never came home. Could you let it go?