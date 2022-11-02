Join the discussion: At Four Corners USA, Daisy Kady and her fry bread are national treasures

FOUR CORNERS MONUMENT, N.M. side — “I’m not fast anymore,” warned Daisy Kady through the window of the truck where she sells fry bread. Kady thinks she recently turned 80, although she was born at home and her parents didn’t have a calendar, so she can’t be sure.

She learned to make Navajo fry bread from her mother in the 1940s, and hasn’t changed much: She makes a ball of dough, fries it in hot oil until it puffs up, and then coats it with cinnamon sugar or honey. Parked outside of Four Corners Monument, the place where Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado meet, she sells pieces for $7 each.