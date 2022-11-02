Join the discussion: ‘I lived it. I don’t want to do it anymore’: At the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination

MEMPHIS — When the tour bus pulled up at the Lorraine Motel — site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination and now part of the National Civil Rights Museum — everyone got off and, slowly, walked toward the entrance.

Everyone, that is, except Eddie Gunn. While the rest of the group, mostly older Black women from California, stepped inside, Gunn took a seat in the shade. She refused to go into the building where, in April 1968, King was shot on the balcony of Room 306 as he talked with friends. He died at the hospital an hour later.