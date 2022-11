CINCINNATI — Underneath a cluster of silver disco balls, Ja’kin Boggs dances as he skates. He sidesteps a friend toward an empty patch of the roller rink and leaps into a 540-degree spin. When he drops back to the floor, the sound of wheels on polished wood rings out with a pop.

“That’s how I get into a groove,” said Boggs, 24. “I listen to the music, the rhythm. Maybe I’ll close my eyes. Then I’ll fall into whatever feels right to express myself.”