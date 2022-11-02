Join the discussion: She has fostered 79 children. One of them was named Stevie.

CARMEL, Ind. — Allie Missler never wanted a third child, until Stevie.

By the time she volunteered her home for emergency short-term foster care in 2017, she and her husband had already raised two kids in their suburban four-bedroom. All they hoped to do was provide temporary shelter for children in central Indiana who needed help: A malnourished 1-year-old who only weighed 11 pounds. A spunky preteen (and her doll, Malachi). Three infants who were surrendered at “safe haven” locations, where no questions are asked.