fb-pixel Skip to main content

Join the discussion: She has fostered 79 children. One of them was named Stevie.

By Diti Kohli Globe Staff,Updated November 2, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Tom and Allie Missler erected “Stevie’s Garden” in their backyard for their in honor of a foster child they adopted.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

CARMEL, Ind. — Allie Missler never wanted a third child, until Stevie.

By the time she volunteered her home for emergency short-term foster care in 2017, she and her husband had already raised two kids in their suburban four-bedroom. All they hoped to do was provide temporary shelter for children in central Indiana who needed help: A malnourished 1-year-old who only weighed 11 pounds. A spunky preteen (and her doll, Malachi). Three infants who were surrendered at “safe haven” locations, where no questions are asked.

Read the full discussion.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.