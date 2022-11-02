Join the discussion: She was supposed to visit Four Corners with her husband. She completed the journey for both of them.

UTAH/COLORADO/ARIZONA/NEW MEXICO — Sherry Masulit-Alcala strolled around the Four Corners Monument, the only place in the country where four states meet. It had recently rained, and the walk was muddy, but that didn’t stop a steady rotation of tourists lining up to take photos. Some stood in the exact center and smiled at the camera; some tried to put a foot and a hand in each state, like a game of Twister.

It was Masulit-Alcala’s 59th birthday, and she had wanted to come here since she was in high school. She and her two best friends planned to take some photos, support some of the Native American artists selling jewelry and food at the site — the monument is maintained by the Navajo Nation — and then return to Las Vegas on their road trip.