fb-pixel Skip to main content

Read the full story: After Yellowstone floods, resilient Red Lodge, Mont., is back open for business

By Jenna Russell Globe Staff,Updated November 2, 2022, 8 minutes ago
In September, Red Lodge Mayor Kristen Cogswell drove down Broadway where construction crews were still working to repair damage from the flooding, which took place in June.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

RED LODGE, Mont. — In June, as the days grew longer and the air began to soften in this tight-knit mountain town, the creek that tumbles through its center was transformed into a blunt, destructive force. Swelled by sudden snowmelt, dragging boulders with it, the water swamped bridges, homes, and businesses — and cut off the nearest access to Yellowstone National Park, crippling the tourist-based economy.

In the painful days that followed the historic flood, as the town’s 2,000 residents began assessing damage, they were engulfed by a second disaster: a flood of cancellations at local hotels, wiping out much of the summer’s reservations.

Advertisement

Read the full story.


Jenna Russell can be reached at jenna.russell@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jrussglobe.