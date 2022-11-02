Browns GM says Deshaun Watson will start vs. Texans after suspension

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations and start in Houston against his former team Dec. 4, general manager Andrew Berry reiterated Wednesday.

During his bye week news conference, Berry said Watson has “done everything and more” since returning to the team's facility last month and will play immediately when he's eligible next month.

Watson played four seasons with the Texans, who traded him to the Browns in March. The 25-year-old was suspended by the league on Aug. 18 after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in massage therapy sessions.