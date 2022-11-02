Bruins can do no wrong right now, and Hampus Lindholm was the star of Tuesday’s show

Their 6-5 overtime win extended both the Bruins’ franchise-best start (9-1-0, six wins in a row) and the Penguins’ misery (five straight losses). It also opened up a 6-point lead in the Atlantic Division. If history dictates, the Bruins almost certainly have locked up a playoff spot.

Tuesday’s comeback win at PPG Paints Arena was the latest proof that this team might just have something special cooking. The Bruins became the third team this year (through 157 games) with a comeback win from a three-goal deficit.

PITTSBURGH — The Bruins have arrived at a point all sports teams hope to reach: No matter how badly they’re losing, you should not touch the remote.

As of Wednesday morning, they had scored the most goals in the league (45), and even after giving up five to the Penguins, they have the best goal differential (plus-19).

If you wanted to call Charlie McAvoy the Bruins’ best player, you’d have pushback — David Pastrnak (7-11—18) leads all non-Edmonton scorers in points through 10 games — but the pushback would be light. McAvoy, of course, has yet to play this season.

Which brings us to Tuesday’s MVP, Hampus Lindholm. What more could the Bruins ask for?

Like most of his teammates, Lindholm was below his standard for some of the first two periods Tuesday. He wasn’t totally clean on his challenges. And he took a tripping penalty in OT.

But in nearly 30 minutes (29:38), Lindholm racked up a career-high 4 points (1-3—4), factored on all four of the comeback goals, and finished the Penguins with an end-to-end rush in OT by racing past Bryan Rust and going high glove on Tristan Jarry with a laser from inside the left dot.

Total baller.

Here’s some more context, via the NHL’s stats department:

Lindholm (3-8—11 in 10 games) entered Wednesday ranked third in scoring by defensemen, behind fellow Swedes Erik Karlsson (9-6—15) and Rasmus Dahlin (6-6—12). Through 10 games of a season, he is the highest-scoring Bruins defenseman since Ray Bourque in 1995-96.

He became the first blue liner with a 4-point game this season (Karlsson had one later Tuesday).

The other Bruins defensemen to score a game-winning goal as part of a 4-point road game: Eddie Shore (March 18, 1934, at the New York Americans), Bourque (March, 8, 1983, at Quebec), and McAvoy (Feb. 1, 2020. at Minnesota).

He also became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to tally at least 4 points in a contest including an overtime goal.

McAvoy has been watching from the sidelines. It’s easy to imagine those two being the best D pair in the league, playing off each other and letting their competitiveness bring out their best.

McAvoy got Norris Trophy votes last year. Lindholm is playing as if he wants a few.

▪ The Bruins would rather their goaltending depth not be tested this way, but Keith Kinkaid would seem to be next up if Jeremy Swayman is out. Kinkaid joined the team Wednesday on emergency recall.

The Bruins, who canceled Wednesday’s practice here, provided no update on Swayman’s left knee injury (or Derek Forbort’s right hand).

No stranger to Madison Square Garden, Kinkaid spent 2011-19 in the Devils organization and played 10 games for the Rangers (and 39 with AHL Hartford) the last two seasons.

Kinkaid, who signed a one-year, two-way deal last summer, and Kyle Keyser have split starts in Providence. In Swayman’s absence, it seems best to let Keyser (3-0-2, 1.71, .941) take the reins as an AHL No. 1 and let Kinkaid (2-1-1, 2.70, .922) back up Linus Ullmark.

This also would mean that Brandon Bussi (recalled by Providence from ECHL Maine) or Michael DiPietro (acquired from Vancouver in the Jack Studnicka trade) could carry some of the load in Providence.

▪ Nick Foligno’s locker-room nickname is “Uncle Nick,” and it fits. He’s in the “fun uncle” category, too, considering he’s scoring at half-a-point per game (3-2—5 in 10 games).

Foligno was counted out by most observers (hand up here) in the offseason, and many of us (hand still raised) joked about the preseason “he’s in the best shape of his life!” trope regarding Foligno’s back trouble.

He really is over his back issues, and it’s showing. He looks excellent out there.

▪ Jakub Lauko, who scored his first NHL goal off Foligno’s speed and playmaking, sounds as if he doesn’t want to come out of the lineup.

“It’s not my first, second, or third game,” said Lauko, now 1-1—2 in six games. “The time for excuses, like it’s just the beginning, it’s over. I need to perform now. I didn’t think it was my best game so far, but I think I found a way to make it better.”

▪ Tuesday was a reminder that the Winter Classic should be a lot of fun. The Bruins and Penguins play some wild, chippy games.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.