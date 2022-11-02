Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko scored his first NHL goal, and plans to give the puck to a special friend

On Tuesday, the Czech rookie cashed a pretty feed from Foligno, who had barreled through a Penguins forechecker, wheeled up the right wing, and threaded the needle to Lauko at 13:20 of the first period to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. The Bruins won, 6-5, in overtime .

Lauko saw his would-be first NHL goal called back against the Coyotes last month after a goaltender interference call on Nick Foligno.

This one counted for Bruins forward Jakub Lauko.

“My first look was to the referee,” Lauko said. “When he said it was OK — there was a little hesitation that they’d challenge it.”

Amid the celebration, Foligno scooted to the corner to grab the puck for his 22-year-old linemate.

“You better,” Lauko joked. “He took the first goal off me, against Arizona. No, no, no. He’s a really good guy. I call him Uncle Nick. He’s taking care of advising me, same with Nosy [Tomas Nosek].

That puck, Lauko said, will go to a special friend.

Two years ago, he made a promise to his 20-year-old teammate and friend, Ondrej Buchtela, who was dying of a rare form of cancer.

Buchtela, a defenseman for Piráti Chomutov in the Czech Extraliga, died of heart cancer on July 24, 2020.

Lauko acknowledged his own parents will be disappointed to not have the souvenir, but he promised to give the puck to Buchtela’s mother.

“When I knew I was going to play in the NHL, she was the first one I called actually,” Lauko said. “It’s emotional for me.”

