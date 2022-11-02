For the second time in five nights, Celtics lose to Cavaliers in overtime

In another wild game filled with big momentum swings, the Cavaliers escaped with a 114-113 win when Jaylen Brown’s potential game-winning 20-footer caromed off the rim at the buzzer.

CLEVELAND — The Celtics and Cavaliers played an overtime game for the second time in five nights on Wednesday, and for the second time in a row, it ended with the Celtics walking off the court wondering where things went wrong.

The Celtics pushed ahead, 66-54, early in the third quarter before the Cavaliers found success pushing the pace and drawing fouls. Cleveland tied the game with a 12-0 run and then kept going, eventually taking an 83-76 lead to the fourth. But with Tatum on the bench, the Celtics started the final period with a powerful 12-0 run to push back in front.

Donovan Mitchell scored 9 consecutive Cavaliers points before Tatum pulled the Celtics within 106-105 with a layup with 52.1 seconds left. Boston finally got someone other than Mitchell to shoot it, and Garland’s shot was off, but the Cavaliers gathered the offensive rebound. Garland was eventually fouled but hit just 1 of 2 free throws with 10.2 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Tatum soared down the lane for a thunderous one-handed dunk, tying the score with 6.7 seconds to play. Then he blocked Mitchell’s potential game-winner at the buzzer.

Cleveland took a 114-109 lead on a Jarrett Allen dunk with 1:51 left in the extra session. But a Brown jumper and Tatum layup pulled Boston within 114-113. Marcus Smart missed a runner with 28.3 seconds left and the Celtics elected not to foul, as Brown rebounded a Garland miss and they called time out with 2.3 seconds to play.

Smart’s inbounds pass came to Brown just inside the right arc, but his 20-footer caromed off the rim.

Other observations from the game:

▪ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla’s decision to abstain from calling timeouts is becoming a thing. The Cavaliers raced to an early double-digit lead and were clearly in control, but Mazzulla just let his guys play through it and waited for the television timeouts to arrive. The Celtics trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and went to the break with an 6-point lead, so it worked out then. But then early in the third quarter, after the Celtics had pushed ahead by 12, the Cavaliers unspooled a 10-0 run before Mazzulla finally stopped play.

▪ Sam Hauser was on the court for a chunk of Cleveland’s third-quarter run and the Cavaliers went after him at every turn. Hauser collected three fouls during this four-minute stint, helping ignite Cleveland’s 14-free throw quarter.

▪ Garland, who had been sidelined since opening night because of a laceration under his eyelid, returned and received a loud ovation. It didn’t take him long to regain his form, as he quickly drilled three 3-pointers in a row. But the rest of Cleveland’s offense was mostly nonexistent in the opening half. Cleveland missed some open looks, but unlike in last week’s loss, the Celtics crashed the glass with more urgency and limited the Cavaliers to three first-half offensive rebounds. Cleveland did not have a second-chance point in the first half. It helped that star big man Evan Mobley played just seven minutes because of foul trouble.

▪ Early in the second quarter, Mazzulla deployed a smaller lineup that featured 6-foot-6-inch Grant Williams at center. The Cavaliers quickly tried to exploit their size advantage by going to Kevin Love in the post on consecutive plays, but he had his shot swatted both times, first by Williams and then by Tatum. This sequence set the tone for a dominant defensive second quarter by the Celtics.

▪ Even as Boston’s defense locked in, the offense was settling for 3-pointers too often during the second quarter. After the Celtics missed four in a row, Brown finally lowered his head and attacked for a 3-point play. This was the proper approach with Mobley out, and it ignited a 13-0 Celtics run.

▪ It’s early, but the arrival of Mitchell, the return of two young All-Stars, and the 5-1 start have created some juice in Cleveland. At the start of the game there was a noticeable buzz that hasn’t been around very often since LeBron James left for the second time. This team is built to be good for years to come.

