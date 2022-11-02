Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his knee a year ago, returns to practice with Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee.
Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Vikings.
“That’s probably jumping the gun," Rivera said. "He did look good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, how he reacts to the amount of work he had. He looked quick. He looked spry. He was excited. We’re going to follow what the trainers and doctors tell us about this.”
Young, the team and doctors have taken it extra careful with the pass rusher’s recovery from surgery, which involved grafting part of his left patellar tendon to fix the tear on the other side. The 23-year-old said even though the practice was without pads and helmets he felt “like a football player again.”
He insists he did not have a timeframe for when he'd be back.
“It was really just more day to day,” Young said. “Just focusing on the plan at hand, not really worrying about the noise — just really worrying about myself, soul-searching and just staying focused.”
The No. 2 pick in 2020 out of Ohio State, Young was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year that season when he had 7½ sacks. He had 1½ last season before getting injured Nov. 14 against Tampa Bay.