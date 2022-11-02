Chase Young, who tore the ACL in his knee a year ago, returns to practice with Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. — Chase Young practiced with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, his first time doing so in nearly a year since tearing the ACL in his right knee.

Young took part in individual drills as expected Wednesday after the team started his 21-day clock to activate him off the physically unable to perform list. Coach Ron Rivera would not commit to Young playing Sunday against the Vikings.

“That’s probably jumping the gun," Rivera said. "He did look good. We’ll see how he is tomorrow, how he reacts to the amount of work he had. He looked quick. He looked spry. He was excited. We’re going to follow what the trainers and doctors tell us about this.”