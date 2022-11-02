Christian Vázquez was part of another iconic October moment, and the Astros’ Game 4 no-hitter has them back in the fight

Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Pressly combined to strike out 14 with three walks in a 5-0 victory against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Vázquez was in the middle of another memorable October moment again on Wednesday night, this time charging out to the mound to embrace Ryan Pressly after catching the final pitch of the second no-hitter in Series history.

PHILADELPHIA — As a member of the Red Sox, Christian Vázquez caught the final pitch of the 2018 World Series and leapt into the arms of Chris Sale.

“We have not finished the job here. I think it’s a special moment, obviously, it’s a no-hitter,” Vázquez said. “There’s only two catchers in history to call a no-hitter [in the Series].”

The other was Yogi Berra, who caught Don Larsen’s perfect game for the Yankees in Game 5 of the 1956 Series against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

How’s this for a full circle moment? In 2008, Pressly and Vázquez were Red Sox prospects playing together in the Florida Gulf Coast League.

Vázquez caught the first pitch Pressly threw in a professional game. Now they have a memory that will last a lifetime and the Series is tied at 2-2.

“When we get old we’re going to remember this,” Vázquez said.

For Astros manager Dusty Baker, riding with Javier for six innings and 97 pitches was an easy call. The Phillies didn’t come close to a hit against the 25-year-old righthander from the Dominican Republic.

He walked Bryce Harper leading off the second inning. Harper stole second as Alec Bohm struck out for the second out. Javier then retired Bryson Stott on a popup.

Brandon Marsh walked with one out in the third inning. He stole second as Kyle Schwarber struck out. Javier then retired Rhys Hoskins on a foul popup.

Javier retired the final 11 batters he faced, six by strikeout. He has pitched three times in this postseason and allowed one run on two hits over 12⅔ innings and struck out 16.

Vázquez celebrates at the end of the game with Ryan Pressly. Al Bello/Getty

“He was very, very electric tonight with the fastball. I think that’s the way he is and we’re always expecting that,” Vázquez said. “I think that’s the best fastball right now in baseball.”

Houston’s usual starting catcher is Martín Maldonado. But Baker likes Vázquez with Javier.

“He’s an outstanding catcher,” Baker said. “He calls a good game. He’s been in this arena before with the Red Sox.”

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park, louder than your neighbor’s lawn mower at 8 a.m. on a Sunday morning during Game 3, became quiet as the game went on.

Baker stayed with starter Lance McCullers for too long in Game 3, letting him face Schwarber for a third time. The result was a two-run homer and a 6-0 lead for the Phillies, who went on to win, 7-0.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson played it the other way on Wednesday. When the Astros loaded the bases against Aaron Nola in the fifth inning, he had lefthander Jose Alvarado warmed up for lefthanded-hitting Yordan Alvarez.

But Alvarado hit Alvarez with his first pitch, forcing in a run. Alvarado got ahead of Alex Bregman 0 and 2 but left a 100.7-m.p.h. sinker over the outer third of the plate. Just enough for Bregman to punch it the other way for a two-run double.

Advertisement

Kyle Tucker, another lefty hitter, followed with a sacrifice fly and Yuli Gurriel with an RBI single. After going 16 innings without a run, the Astros scored five in a span of seven batters.

Thomson made the right move and it blew up on him.

Now the Series is a best-of-three with the final two games in Houston. The Astros have Justin Verlander for Game 5 with an extra day of rest.

How will Nick Castellanos and the Phillies respond in Game 5? Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Verlander is 0-6 with a 6.07 earned run average in eight career World Series starts. He allowed five runs in five innings in Game 1.

The Phillies will go with Noah Syndergaard for his first Series start since 2015 when he was a Mets rookie facing the Royals and won Game 3.

The only people in the park more confused than the Phillies hitters were the team’s scoreboard operators.

They misidentified a fan in a red hoodie as Bruce Springsteen only to correct the mistake and show the actual Springsteen an inning later.

The Astros? They blew up the chicken man in Philly last night. And they blew up his house, too.

This World Series is headed for a fight.

