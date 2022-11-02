EMass girls’ soccer: With a 7-goal week, Blue Hills sophomore Kathleen Murphy headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Nauset –– The junior midfielder found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 win over nonleague Plymouth South before tallying a goal and an assist in a 3-1 nonleague victory over Pembroke. Avellar concluded her five-point week by netting the winner in a 1-0 nonleague triumph over Bridgewater-Raynham.
Samantha Dormer, Marblehead –– Dormer had a hand in all of the week’s goals for the Magicians (9-4-5). The junior produced a goal and two assists in a 3-0 Northeastern Conference victory over Winthrop before scoring the winner in a 1-0 nonleague win against Bishop Fenwick.
Deirdre McElhinney, Newburyport –– In powering the No. 13 Clippers (16-1-0) to a pair of victories, the senior midfielder tallied a goal in a 3-0 Cape Ann League victory over Triton and supplied a goal and three assists en route to a 6-0 nonleague win against Tewksbury.
Kathleen Murphy, Blue Hills – The sophomore from Norwood accounted for seven of the eight goals scored by the Warriors (14-0-4). Murphy netted three goals in a 4-0 nonleague win over Mt. Alvernia, following it up with a four-goal performance in a 4-0 victory vs. Smith Vocational in the semifinals of the MVADA Small Tournament.
Ava Thurman, Lynn Classical –– The senior scored twice in a 6-1 triumph over Greater Boston League foe Everett and assisted on both goals in a 2-0 nonleague win over Essex Tech for the Rams (15-2-1).
