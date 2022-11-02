Franklin has fun but maintains focus in first-round sweep of Beverly in MIAA Division 1 tournament

Redmond looked to the experience of juniors Taylor Lacerda (9 kills and 2 aces) and Jennifer Soohoo (9 aces, 2 kills) and senior Georgia Harvey, the returners from last year’s team that made it to the state semifinals where they were eliminated by eventual state champion Needham.

The fourth-seeded Panthers (15-3) graduated four of their top players from a year ago, but coach Samantha Redmond wanted to make it known it wasn’t a rebuilding year at Franklin.

Focused on winning a state championship, the Franklin girls’ volleyball team opened the MIAA Division 1 tournament Wednesday night with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Beverly — 25-8, 25-17, and 25-13.

“Our team is very different this year,” Redmond said. “But we have those leaders who can step up and provide leadership or calm energy that you need in order to go forward.”

Although Franklin dominated the first set, No. 29 seed Beverly looked strong in the second, closing the distance to just a couple points at times. But a strong service run from Soohoo aided the Panthers in regaining control of the set.

“[Soohoo] helped us go on a really nice run in the middle there,” Redmond said. “That was probably our biggest momentum shift of the match.”

Freshman outside hitter Makayla Kuykendall who emerged as a solid contributor since the start of the season, led the Panthers with 11 kills, the last of which resulted in the winning matchpoint.





Redmond said the plan now was for her team to maintain its equilibrium of fun and focus.

“What I love about them is our balance of players,” Redmond said. “Half have a ‘Do your job mentality,’ and the other half are smiling and having fun. They bring everyone up. So it’s a really good balance.”

Franklin moves on to the Round of 16 where the Panthers will await the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 13 seed Acton-Boxborough and No. 20 Wachusett.

Division 2 State

Danvers 3, Somerset Berkley 0 — Seniors Ava Newton (10 kills and 6 digs) and Maxine Lapine (16 service points and 6 blocks) and sophomore Audrey Lapine (21 assists and 3 aces) lifted the No. 30 Falcons to a first round win against No. 35 Somerset Berkeley.

Stoughton 3, Holyoke 1 — The No. 27 Black Knights (8-11) were fueled by runs of 16 and 20 points to start sets three and four, respectively, as they found their grove in a preliminary-round matchup with No. 38 Holyoke.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Grafton 1 — Senior captains Caitlin Leahy (10 kills) and Gracey Gorman (nine kills) propelled the No. 29 Panthers (11-10) to a preliminary-round victory against No. 36 Grafton. Sophomore Caroline Grey also amassed 24 assists and junior Bailey Kelly picked up three blocks.

Division 3 State

Apponequet 3, East Boston 0 — Seniors Elizabeth Ashley and Samantha Dingee racked up 14 service points and six aces each and senior liber Lacie Nolan added 12 serving points as the Lakers (8-13) won a preliminary-round matchup and advance to play defending state champion Old Rochester in the round of 32.

Pembroke 3, St. Paul 0 — Emma Pierce (24 assists, 4 kills), Meghan Wu (9 aces, 18 digs), and Mia Murray (11 kills) powered the No. 27 Titans (5-16) to a preliminary-round win at home.

Correspondents Peyton Doyle, Ethan Fuller, and Eamonn Ryan contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.