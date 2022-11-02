MIAA boys’ soccer tournament: Favorites, best first-round matchups, and bracket analysis for Divisions 1-5

The regular season is complete and the seedings and pairings for the second installment of the statewide boys’ soccer tournament were released Wednesday afternoon by the MIAA.
A total of 204 quailified for the postseason, including 48 in Division 5. Here’s a look at the favorites, sleepers, and breakdown for each division ahead of Friday’s preliminary round matchups.
Division 1
Favorites: No. 1 Needham, No. 2 St. John’s Shrewsbury, No. 3 St. John’s Prep.
Sleepers: No. 8 Newton South, No. 11 Newton North, No. 13 Lexington, No. 14 Marshfield, No. 22 Brockton, No. 25 Peabody.
Best matchup: No. 22 Brockton at No. 11 Newton North.
Advertisement
Longest road trip: No. 41 Springfield Central at No. 24 Andover (98 miles).
Players to Watch: Noah Goldstein (Needham), Callum Rigby (St. John’s Prep), Ben Brown (Concord-Carlisle), Cody Holbert (Marshfield), Aidan Brazel (Hingham), Jorgo Karamelo (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Rory O’Neill (Shrewsbury), Kamar Burris-Khan (Newton South).
Overview: A deep and talented D1 field features 13 teams from the latest Globe Top 20. St. John’s Prep (17-0-1) has been the top-ranked team in the Globe poll since mid-September and earned the third seed despite defeating No. 1 Needham and No. 2 St. John’s Shrewsbury during the regular season. Both Needham (15-1-1) and SJS (15-2-1) dominated all other opponents though, and will gave Prep all it can handle if they meet in the later rounds. No. 5 Arlington (14-0-3), No. 6 Concord-Carlisle (13-2-2), No. 7 Framingham (11-2-5), and No. 8 Newton South (12-2-3) represent a slew of other contenders capable of a deep run. No. 11 Newton North (9-5-4) and No. 13 Lexington (10-4-4) both ended the regular season strong, while Central Mass. powers No. 4 Ludlow (17-1) and No. 9 Shrewsbury (13-2-3) will be factors.
Division 2
Favorites: No. 1 Oliver Ames, No. 2 Hopkinton, No. 3 Bedford.
Sleepers: No. 11 Billerica, No. 12 Plymouth North, No. 22 Nauset, No. 23 Somerville.
Advertisement
Best matchup: No. 22 Nauset at No. 11 Billerica.
Longest road trip: No. 21 Agawam at No. 12 Plymouth North (129 miles)
Players to watch: Casey Milliken (Oliver Ames), Nate Watring (Nauset), Ben Young (Plymouth North), Jake McCabe (Canton), Jason Xintaropoulos (Billerica), Xande Santos (Wayland), Ari Scarpaci (Masconomet).
Overview: Oliver Ames (15-1-2) ended the regular season with a one-goal loss at Concord-Carlisle, but there’s no shame in that result and the Tigers enter the D2 tournament as the favorite. OA outscored foes, 68-10, and boasts a potent sophomore class led by Casey Milliken and Andrew Martins. Hopkinton (15-1-2) will be a prime challenger after ending the season on an 11-game winning streak en route to a Tri-Valley League title. No. 6 Melrose (12-4-2) won the Middlesex Freedom title and has a strong senior class. Bedford (11-2-2) owns a win over Newton South, while Plymouth North, Billerica, and No. 7 Wakefield (9-3-6) had strong seasons. Perennial state title contenders No. 8 Masconomet (15-3), No. 10 Wayland (10-5-3), and No.22 Nauset (13-4-1) are lurking.
Division 3
Favorites: No. 1 Pembroke, No. 2 Dedham, No. 5 Oakmont, No. 9 Newburyport.
Sleepers: No. 10 Martha’s Vineyard, No. 13 Lynnfield, No. 21 Saugus.
Best matchup: No. 25 East Bridgewater at No. 8 Norwell.
Longest road trip: No. 38 High School of Commerce at No. 27 Greater New Bedford (125 miles).
Players to watch: Ethan Sullivan (Pembroke), Henry Actonv(Newburyport), Marco Perugini (Medway), Michael McDonough (Dedham), Gino Tripoli (Gloucester), Gael Vera (Oakmont), Josh Staniech (North Reading).
Advertisement
Overview: Another strong field is headlined by the only two teams in the state to win every game: Pembroke (18-0) and Newburyport (18-0). The Titans rolled through the Patriot League with a 77-6 goal differential and have a talented senior class led by Sullivan and Declan Crowley that is seeking the program’s first title. Newburyport allowed a state-low four goals and trot out an all-senior starting lineup that made the state semifinals last fall. Dedham (15-0-3) also finished undefeated and won the Tri-Valley League Large behind star keeper McDonough (5 goals allowed). League rival and No. 4 Medway(11-4-3) struggled down the stretch, but reached the state semis last fall, and defending state champion Norwell (13-2-4) is young but talented as the eighthseed. From Central Mass., Oakmont (15-0-1) finished undefeated and defending state finalist and No. 3 Belchertown (12-1-5) are both dangerous.
Division 4
Favorites: No. 1 South Hadley, No. 3 Hampshire, No. 4 Rockland, No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech.
Sleepers: No. 7 Easthampton, No. 8 Abington, No. 10 Randolph.
Best matchup: No. 24 Nantucket at No. 9 Cohasset.
Longest road trip: No. 22 Shawsheen Tech at No. 11 Wahconah (135 miles).
Players to watch: João Faria (Rockland), Trevor Grafton and Chris Ferreira (Abington), Riley Driver (Blackstone Valley), Aidan Miklasiewic (Hampshire), Charlie Anischik (South Hadley), Angelot Brun (Randolph).
Overview: Hampshire (14-1-3) was the No. 1 overall seed last year and lost in the semis. They check in at No. 3 this fall and have the pieces for another deep run. No. 1 South Hadley (15-1-3) and No. 2 Pope Francis (10-3-5) headline the bracket, while Rockland (12-3-3) is geared up for a second straight semifinal appearance behind star striker João Faria, who broke the program’s single-season goal record (31) last week. Fellow South Shore rivals Abginton (10-6-2), Randolph (10-6-2), and Cohasset (7-8-3) have the pedigree as sleepers. Blackstone Valley Tech (14-2-2) posted a strong regular season, averaging 3.4 goals per game, and reached the CMADA Class B final before falling to a D3 favorite, Oakmont (4-3), in PKs Tuesday. Defending state champion Easthampton (10-5-3) is seeded seventh.
Advertisement
Division 5
Favorites: No. 1 Bromfield, No. 2 Sutton, No. 3 Douglas, No. 5 Westport
Sleepers: No. 13 Taconic, No. 14 KIPP Academy, No. 21 Springfield International
Best matchup: No. 36 Cape Cod Tech at No. 29 Pathfinder
Longest road trip: No. 47 Smith Voc at No. 18 Hopedale (84 miles)
Players to watch: Tucker Madison (Bromfield), Hunter Brodeur (Westport), Reynaldo Castro (Taconic), Kenny DeLeon and Kevin Rodriguez (KIPP Academy), David Bulatov (Westfield Tech),
Overview: The four semifinal teams from last year are four of the top five seeds again in D5. Bromfield (13-3-2) headlines the bracket as its seeks a fifth consecutive title (second as a D5 program). Douglas (12-2-4) lost to Bromfield, 1-0 in OT, in the state final last fall and rolled through the regular season, while Sutton (10-3-4) is right there again. Westport (17-0-1) capped an undefeated regular season Monday and enters the tournament with an 81-7 goal differential. Star forward Brodeur led the way with 35 goals and six assists. Taconic (16-1-1) is a sleeper after scoring a state-high 128 goals during the regular season.
Advertisement
MIAA tournament: seedings and matchups
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Needham (15-1-2); 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (15-2-1); 3. St. John’s Prep (17-0-1); 4. Ludlow (17-1-0); 5. Arlington (14-0-3); 6. Concord-Carlisle (13-2-2); 7. Framingham (11-2-5); 8. Newton South (13-2-3); 9. Shrewsbury (13-2-3); 10. Franklin (14-3-1); 11. Newton North (9-5-4); 12. Weymouth (10-2-6); 13. Lexington (10-4-4); 14. Marshfield (14-2-1); 15. Chelmsford (12-4-2); 16. Hingham (12-3-4); 17. Attleboro (11-4-3); 18. Central Catholic (10-5-2); 19. Milford (11-5-2); 20. Winchester (8-4-4); 21. Acton-Boxborough (9-5-2); 22. Brockton (14-2-2); 23. Belmont (6-5-7); 24. Andover (8-5-5); 25. Peabody (12-3-3); 26. Leominster (9-7-2); 27. Lowell (10-6-2); 28. BC High (6-8-4); 29. Cambridge (9-4-5); 30. North Andover (8-7-3); 31. Brookline (3-9-6); 32. Barnstable (12-2-4); 33. Everett (14-3-1); 34. Medford (8-6-3); 35. Beverly (8-8-2); 36. Doherty (14-3-1); 37. Durfee (11-3-4); 38. New Bedford (7-7-4); 39. Bishop Feehan (11-3-4); 40. South High (9-4-5); 41. Springfield Central (10-6-2).
TBA — Preliminary
Beverly at North Andover, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Leominster, TBA; Doherty at Cambridge, TBA; Durfee at BC High, TBA; Everett at Barnstable, TBA; Medford at Brookline, TBA; New Bedford at Lowell, TBA; South High at Peabody, TBA; Springfield Central at Andover, TBA.
Sat., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 4.
TBA — First round
TBA at Ludlow, TBA; TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Shrewsbury, TBA; TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; TBA at Arlington, TBA; TBA at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; TBA at Framingham, TBA; Acton-Boxborough at Weymouth, TBA; Attleboro at Hingham, TBA; Belmont at Franklin, TBA; Brockton at Newton North, TBA; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, TBA; Milford at Marshfield, TBA; Winchester at Lexington, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Oliver Ames (15-1-2); 2. Hopkinton (15-1-2); 3. Bedford (11-2-2); 4. Westborough (10-5-1); 5. Holliston (9-5-2); 6. Melrose (12-4-2); 7. Wakefield (9-3-6); 8. Masconomet (15-3-0); 9. Longmeadow (8-5-5); 10. Wayland (10-5-3); 11. Billerica (11-2-5); 12. Plymouth North (12-3-3); 13. Milton (4-6-7); 14. Canton (8-6-4); 15. North Attleborough (8-7-3); 16. Westwood (7-6-3); 17. Walpole (3-6-9); 18. Sharon (6-6-6); 19. Nashoba (9-7-2); 20. East Longmeadow (8-8-2); 21. Agawam (10-5-3); 22. Nauset (13-4-1); 23. Somerville (13-4-1); 24. Mansfield (5-10-3); 25. Amherst-Pelham (6-9-3); 26. Marlborough (8-7-3); 27. Chicopee Comprehensive (14-2-2); 28. Falmouth (9-6-2); 29. Woburn (3-9-4); 30. Silver Lake (8-9-1); 31. Shepherd Hill (8-7-3); 32. Reading (4-11-1); 33. Northampton (10-5-3); 34. Fitchburg (11-5-2); 35. Somerset Berkley (10-4-4); 36. Chelsea (9-6-2); 37. Marblehead (9-6-3); 38. Grafton (11-6-1).
TBA — Preliminary
Chelsea at Woburn, TBA; Fitchburg at Shepherd Hill, TBA; Grafton at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; Marblehead at Falmouth, TBA; Northampton at Reading, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Silver Lake, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Bedford, TBA; TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; Agawam at Plymouth North, TBA; Amherst-Pelham at Masconomet, TBA; East Longmeadow at Milton, TBA; Mansfield at Longmeadow, TBA; Marlborough at Wakefield, TBA; Nashoba at Canton, TBA; Nauset at Billerica, TBA; Sharon at North Attleborough, TBA; Somerville at Wayland, TBA; Walpole at Westwood, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. Pembroke (18-0-0); 2. Dedham (15-0-3); 3. Belchertown (12-1-5); 4. Medway (11-4-3); 5. Oakmont (15-0-1); 6. Medfield (10-6-2); 7. Dover-Sherborn (10-5-3); 8. Norwell (13-2-4); 9. Newburyport (18-0-0); 10. Martha’s Vineyard (14-2-2); 11. Hanover (10-6-2); 12. Stoneham (7-7-4); 13. Lynnfield (12-3-3); 14. Gloucester (13-5); 15. North Reading (11-6-1); 16. Latin Academy (13-4-1); 17. Watertown (6-9-5); 18. North Middlesex (10-6-2); 19. Norton (8-9-1); 20. Wilmington (3-11-4); 21. Saugus (13-3-2); 22. Tantasqua (11-4-3); 23. Greater Lowell (11-4-3); 24. Old Rochester (9-3-5); 25. East Bridgewater (12-4-4); 26. Hudson (6-8-4); 27. Greater New Bedford (10-4-5); 28. Bishop Stang (11-3-4); 29. Excel Academy (14-1-0); 30. East Boston (11-6-1); 31. St. Mary’s (11-4-3); 32. Essex Tech (8-5-5); 33. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-4-3); 34. Auburn (8-6-4); 35. Archbishop Williams (11-5-2); 36. Diman (8-8-3); 37. Southeastern (8-5-1); 38. Commerce (10-7-1).
TBA — Preliminary
Archbishop Williams at East Boston, TBA; Auburn at St. Mary’s, TBA; Commerce at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Essex Tech, TBA; Diman at Excel Academy, TBA; Southeastern at Bishop Stang, TBA.
Sun., Nov. 6 — First round
Norton at Gloucester, 2:30.
TBA — First round
TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Medway, TBA; TBA at Oakmont, TBA; TBA at Pembroke, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; East Bridgewater at Norwell, TBA; Greater Lowell at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Hudson at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; North Middlesex at North Reading, TBA; Old Rochester at Newburyport, TBA; Saugus at Stoneham, TBA; Tantasqua at Hanover, TBA; Watertown at Latin Academy, TBA; Wilmington at Lynnfield, TBA.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. South Hadley (15-1-2); 2. Pope Francis (10-3-5); 3. Hampshire (14-1-3); 4. Rockland (12-3-3); 5. Frontier (10-4-3); 6. Blackstone Valley (14-2-2); 7. Easthampton (10-5-3); 8. Abington (10-6-2); 9. Cohasset (7-8-3); 10. Randolph (10-6-2); 11. Wahconah (8-7-2); 12. Lynn Tech (9-4-5); 13. Monument Mtn. (8-8-2); 14. Northeast (11-4-2); 15. Littleton (6-8-3); 16. TechBoston (9-5-2); 17. Whitinsville Christian (10-4-3); 18. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4-4); 19. Advanced Math and Science (11-5-2); 20. Assabet (9-6-2); 21. Lunenburg (9-7-2); 22. Shawsheen (9-5-3); 23. Burke (5-10-2); 24. Nantucket (3-12-3); 25. Bellingham (2-15-1); 26. West Bridgewater (9-6-3); 27. Ipswich (7-6-5); 28. Manchester Essex (6-9-3); 29. Uxbridge (6-9-3); 30. Bourne (9-5-4); 31. Bay Path (9-7-2); 32. Amesbury (3-12-1); 33. Madison Park (11-3-3); 34. Greater Lawrence (9-7-2); 35. Sturgis West (9-2-5); 36. Trivium (9-3-1); 37. Monomoy (10-5-3); 38. New Mission/English High (10-3-1); 39. Tri-County (7-7-4).
TBA — Preliminary
Greater Lawrence at Bay Path, TBA; Madison Park at Amesbury, TBA; Monomoy at Manchester Essex, TBA; New Mission/English High at Ipswich, TBA; Sturgis West at Bourne, TBA; Tri-County at West Bridgewater, TBA; Trivium at Uxbridge, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Rockland, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Blackstone Valley, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Pope Francis, TBA; Advanced Math and Science at Northeast, TBA; Assabet at Monument Mtn., TBA; Bellingham at Abington, TBA; Burke at Randolph, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Littleton, TBA; Lunenburg at Lynn Tech, TBA; Nantucket at Cohasset, TBA; Shawsheen at Wahconah, TBA; Whitinsville Christian at TechBoston, TBA.
DIVISION 5
Seeds: 1. Bromfield (13-3-2); 2. Sutton (10-3-4); 3. Douglas (12-2-4); 4. Gardner (12-2-2); 5. Westport (17-0-1); 6. Maynard (8-8-2); 7. Tahanto (11-4-3); 8. Mt. Greylock (7-5-5); 9. Keefe Tech (15-2-1); 10. Millis (4-13-0); 11. Quaboag (12-5-1); 12. Boston International (6-8-2); 13. Taconic (16-1-1); 14. KIPP Academy (11-6-1); 15. Oxford (10-5-3); 16. Georgetown (7-6-5); 17. Worcester North (8-8-2); 18. Hopedale (4-11-3); 19. Rockport (8-7-3); 20. Brighton (5-10-0); 21. Springfield International (15-1-2); 22. Westfield Tech (14-1-3); 23. Holbrook (10-7-1); 24. Smith Academy (14-2-2); 25. Blue Hills (9-5-2); 26. Hull (7-9-2); 27. Pioneer Charter I (10-6-0); 28. Granby (12-2-4); 29. Pathfinder (14-0-3); 30. Lenox (5-11-0); 31. University Park (8-9-1); 32. Saint Joseph Prep (12-1-5); 33. Prospect Hill (6-4-3); 34. Atlantis Charter (8-5-3); 35. Hopkins (10-5-2); 36. Cape Cod Tech (13-3-2); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Ware (11-2-3); 39. St. John Paul II (9-5-4); 40. Minuteman (10-4-4); 41. Hoosac Valley (10-6-2); 42. Nashoba Valley Tech (9-8-2); 43. South Boston (8-5-2); 44. Franklin County Tech (10-7-1); 45. South Shore Christian (7-7-2); 46. South Shore Voc-Tech (7-7-2); 47. Smith Voc. (9-6-1); 48. Matignon (9-8-0).
Fri., Nov. 4 — Preliminary
St. John Paul II at Hull, 3.
TBA — Preliminary
Atlantis Charter at University Park, TBA; Cape Cod Tech at Pathfinder, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Springfield International, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Smith Academy, TBA; Hopkins at Lenox, TBA; Matignon at Worcester North, TBA; McCann Tech at Granby, TBA; Minuteman at Blue Hills, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Holbrook, TBA; Prospect Hill at Saint Joseph Prep, TBA; Smith Voc. at Hopedale, TBA; South Boston at Westfield Tech, TBA; South Shore Christian at Brighton, TBA; South Shore Voc-Tech at Rockport, TBA; Ware at Pioneer Charter I, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Oxford, TBA; TBA at Taconic, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Quaboag, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at Boston International, TBA; TBA at Gardner, TBA; TBA at KIPP Academy, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA.