MIAA boys’ soccer tournament: Favorites, best first-round matchups, and bracket analysis for Divisions 1-5

A total of 204 quailified for the postseason, including 48 in Division 5. Here’s a look at the favorites, sleepers, and breakdown for each division ahead of Friday’s preliminary round matchups.

The regular season is complete and the seedings and pairings for the second installment of the statewide boys’ soccer tournament were released Wednesday afternoon by the MIAA.

Favorites: No. 1 Needham, No. 2 St. John’s Shrewsbury, No. 3 St. John’s Prep.

Sleepers: No. 8 Newton South, No. 11 Newton North, No. 13 Lexington, No. 14 Marshfield, No. 22 Brockton, No. 25 Peabody.

Best matchup: No. 22 Brockton at No. 11 Newton North.

Longest road trip: No. 41 Springfield Central at No. 24 Andover (98 miles).

Players to Watch: Noah Goldstein (Needham), Callum Rigby (St. John’s Prep), Ben Brown (Concord-Carlisle), Cody Holbert (Marshfield), Aidan Brazel (Hingham), Jorgo Karamelo (St. John’s Shrewsbury), Rory O’Neill (Shrewsbury), Kamar Burris-Khan (Newton South).

Senior Noah Goldstein, the Bay State Conference's reigning MVP, hopes to get top-seeded Needham kick-started in the Division 1 boys' soccer playoffs. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Overview: A deep and talented D1 field features 13 teams from the latest Globe Top 20. St. John’s Prep (17-0-1) has been the top-ranked team in the Globe poll since mid-September and earned the third seed despite defeating No. 1 Needham and No. 2 St. John’s Shrewsbury during the regular season. Both Needham (15-1-1) and SJS (15-2-1) dominated all other opponents though, and will gave Prep all it can handle if they meet in the later rounds. No. 5 Arlington (14-0-3), No. 6 Concord-Carlisle (13-2-2), No. 7 Framingham (11-2-5), and No. 8 Newton South (12-2-3) represent a slew of other contenders capable of a deep run. No. 11 Newton North (9-5-4) and No. 13 Lexington (10-4-4) both ended the regular season strong, while Central Mass. powers No. 4 Ludlow (17-1) and No. 9 Shrewsbury (13-2-3) will be factors.

Nauset's Nate Watring (right) will be one of the players to watch in the boys' Division 2 tournament. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Oliver Ames, No. 2 Hopkinton, No. 3 Bedford.

Sleepers: No. 11 Billerica, No. 12 Plymouth North, No. 22 Nauset, No. 23 Somerville.

Best matchup: No. 22 Nauset at No. 11 Billerica.

Longest road trip: No. 21 Agawam at No. 12 Plymouth North (129 miles)

Players to watch: Casey Milliken (Oliver Ames), Nate Watring (Nauset), Ben Young (Plymouth North), Jake McCabe (Canton), Jason Xintaropoulos (Billerica), Xande Santos (Wayland), Ari Scarpaci (Masconomet).

Overview: Oliver Ames (15-1-2) ended the regular season with a one-goal loss at Concord-Carlisle, but there’s no shame in that result and the Tigers enter the D2 tournament as the favorite. OA outscored foes, 68-10, and boasts a potent sophomore class led by Casey Milliken and Andrew Martins. Hopkinton (15-1-2) will be a prime challenger after ending the season on an 11-game winning streak en route to a Tri-Valley League title. No. 6 Melrose (12-4-2) won the Middlesex Freedom title and has a strong senior class. Bedford (11-2-2) owns a win over Newton South, while Plymouth North, Billerica, and No. 7 Wakefield (9-3-6) had strong seasons. Perennial state title contenders No. 8 Masconomet (15-3), No. 10 Wayland (10-5-3), and No.22 Nauset (13-4-1) are lurking.

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 Pembroke, No. 2 Dedham, No. 5 Oakmont, No. 9 Newburyport.

Sleepers: No. 10 Martha’s Vineyard, No. 13 Lynnfield, No. 21 Saugus.

Best matchup: No. 25 East Bridgewater at No. 8 Norwell.

Longest road trip: No. 38 High School of Commerce at No. 27 Greater New Bedford (125 miles).

Players to watch: Ethan Sullivan (Pembroke), Henry Actonv(Newburyport), Marco Perugini (Medway), Michael McDonough (Dedham), Gino Tripoli (Gloucester), Gael Vera (Oakmont), Josh Staniech (North Reading).

Overview: Another strong field is headlined by the only two teams in the state to win every game: Pembroke (18-0) and Newburyport (18-0). The Titans rolled through the Patriot League with a 77-6 goal differential and have a talented senior class led by Sullivan and Declan Crowley that is seeking the program’s first title. Newburyport allowed a state-low four goals and trot out an all-senior starting lineup that made the state semifinals last fall. Dedham (15-0-3) also finished undefeated and won the Tri-Valley League Large behind star keeper McDonough (5 goals allowed). League rival and No. 4 Medway(11-4-3) struggled down the stretch, but reached the state semis last fall, and defending state champion Norwell (13-2-4) is young but talented as the eighthseed. From Central Mass., Oakmont (15-0-1) finished undefeated and defending state finalist and No. 3 Belchertown (12-1-5) are both dangerous.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 South Hadley, No. 3 Hampshire, No. 4 Rockland, No. 6 Blackstone Valley Tech.

Sleepers: No. 7 Easthampton, No. 8 Abington, No. 10 Randolph.

Best matchup: No. 24 Nantucket at No. 9 Cohasset.

Longest road trip: No. 22 Shawsheen Tech at No. 11 Wahconah (135 miles).

Players to watch: João Faria (Rockland), Trevor Grafton and Chris Ferreira (Abington), Riley Driver (Blackstone Valley), Aidan Miklasiewic (Hampshire), Charlie Anischik (South Hadley), Angelot Brun (Randolph).

Overview: Hampshire (14-1-3) was the No. 1 overall seed last year and lost in the semis. They check in at No. 3 this fall and have the pieces for another deep run. No. 1 South Hadley (15-1-3) and No. 2 Pope Francis (10-3-5) headline the bracket, while Rockland (12-3-3) is geared up for a second straight semifinal appearance behind star striker João Faria, who broke the program’s single-season goal record (31) last week. Fellow South Shore rivals Abginton (10-6-2), Randolph (10-6-2), and Cohasset (7-8-3) have the pedigree as sleepers. Blackstone Valley Tech (14-2-2) posted a strong regular season, averaging 3.4 goals per game, and reached the CMADA Class B final before falling to a D3 favorite, Oakmont (4-3), in PKs Tuesday. Defending state champion Easthampton (10-5-3) is seeded seventh.

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Bromfield, No. 2 Sutton, No. 3 Douglas, No. 5 Westport

Sleepers: No. 13 Taconic, No. 14 KIPP Academy, No. 21 Springfield International

Best matchup: No. 36 Cape Cod Tech at No. 29 Pathfinder

Longest road trip: No. 47 Smith Voc at No. 18 Hopedale (84 miles)

Players to watch: Tucker Madison (Bromfield), Hunter Brodeur (Westport), Reynaldo Castro (Taconic), Kenny DeLeon and Kevin Rodriguez (KIPP Academy), David Bulatov (Westfield Tech),

Overview: The four semifinal teams from last year are four of the top five seeds again in D5. Bromfield (13-3-2) headlines the bracket as its seeks a fifth consecutive title (second as a D5 program). Douglas (12-2-4) lost to Bromfield, 1-0 in OT, in the state final last fall and rolled through the regular season, while Sutton (10-3-4) is right there again. Westport (17-0-1) capped an undefeated regular season Monday and enters the tournament with an 81-7 goal differential. Star forward Brodeur led the way with 35 goals and six assists. Taconic (16-1-1) is a sleeper after scoring a state-high 128 goals during the regular season.

MIAA tournament: seedings and matchups

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Needham (15-1-2); 2. St. John’s (Shrewsbury) (15-2-1); 3. St. John’s Prep (17-0-1); 4. Ludlow (17-1-0); 5. Arlington (14-0-3); 6. Concord-Carlisle (13-2-2); 7. Framingham (11-2-5); 8. Newton South (13-2-3); 9. Shrewsbury (13-2-3); 10. Franklin (14-3-1); 11. Newton North (9-5-4); 12. Weymouth (10-2-6); 13. Lexington (10-4-4); 14. Marshfield (14-2-1); 15. Chelmsford (12-4-2); 16. Hingham (12-3-4); 17. Attleboro (11-4-3); 18. Central Catholic (10-5-2); 19. Milford (11-5-2); 20. Winchester (8-4-4); 21. Acton-Boxborough (9-5-2); 22. Brockton (14-2-2); 23. Belmont (6-5-7); 24. Andover (8-5-5); 25. Peabody (12-3-3); 26. Leominster (9-7-2); 27. Lowell (10-6-2); 28. BC High (6-8-4); 29. Cambridge (9-4-5); 30. North Andover (8-7-3); 31. Brookline (3-9-6); 32. Barnstable (12-2-4); 33. Everett (14-3-1); 34. Medford (8-6-3); 35. Beverly (8-8-2); 36. Doherty (14-3-1); 37. Durfee (11-3-4); 38. New Bedford (7-7-4); 39. Bishop Feehan (11-3-4); 40. South High (9-4-5); 41. Springfield Central (10-6-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Beverly at North Andover, TBA; Bishop Feehan at Leominster, TBA; Doherty at Cambridge, TBA; Durfee at BC High, TBA; Everett at Barnstable, TBA; Medford at Brookline, TBA; New Bedford at Lowell, TBA; South High at Peabody, TBA; Springfield Central at Andover, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 4.

TBA — First round

TBA at Ludlow, TBA; TBA at Needham, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Shrewsbury, TBA; TBA at St. John’s Prep, TBA; TBA at Arlington, TBA; TBA at Concord-Carlisle, TBA; TBA at Framingham, TBA; Acton-Boxborough at Weymouth, TBA; Attleboro at Hingham, TBA; Belmont at Franklin, TBA; Brockton at Newton North, TBA; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, TBA; Milford at Marshfield, TBA; Winchester at Lexington, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Oliver Ames (15-1-2); 2. Hopkinton (15-1-2); 3. Bedford (11-2-2); 4. Westborough (10-5-1); 5. Holliston (9-5-2); 6. Melrose (12-4-2); 7. Wakefield (9-3-6); 8. Masconomet (15-3-0); 9. Longmeadow (8-5-5); 10. Wayland (10-5-3); 11. Billerica (11-2-5); 12. Plymouth North (12-3-3); 13. Milton (4-6-7); 14. Canton (8-6-4); 15. North Attleborough (8-7-3); 16. Westwood (7-6-3); 17. Walpole (3-6-9); 18. Sharon (6-6-6); 19. Nashoba (9-7-2); 20. East Longmeadow (8-8-2); 21. Agawam (10-5-3); 22. Nauset (13-4-1); 23. Somerville (13-4-1); 24. Mansfield (5-10-3); 25. Amherst-Pelham (6-9-3); 26. Marlborough (8-7-3); 27. Chicopee Comprehensive (14-2-2); 28. Falmouth (9-6-2); 29. Woburn (3-9-4); 30. Silver Lake (8-9-1); 31. Shepherd Hill (8-7-3); 32. Reading (4-11-1); 33. Northampton (10-5-3); 34. Fitchburg (11-5-2); 35. Somerset Berkley (10-4-4); 36. Chelsea (9-6-2); 37. Marblehead (9-6-3); 38. Grafton (11-6-1).

TBA — Preliminary

Chelsea at Woburn, TBA; Fitchburg at Shepherd Hill, TBA; Grafton at Chicopee Comprehensive, TBA; Marblehead at Falmouth, TBA; Northampton at Reading, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Silver Lake, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Melrose, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Bedford, TBA; TBA at Holliston, TBA; TBA at Hopkinton, TBA; Agawam at Plymouth North, TBA; Amherst-Pelham at Masconomet, TBA; East Longmeadow at Milton, TBA; Mansfield at Longmeadow, TBA; Marlborough at Wakefield, TBA; Nashoba at Canton, TBA; Nauset at Billerica, TBA; Sharon at North Attleborough, TBA; Somerville at Wayland, TBA; Walpole at Westwood, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. Pembroke (18-0-0); 2. Dedham (15-0-3); 3. Belchertown (12-1-5); 4. Medway (11-4-3); 5. Oakmont (15-0-1); 6. Medfield (10-6-2); 7. Dover-Sherborn (10-5-3); 8. Norwell (13-2-4); 9. Newburyport (18-0-0); 10. Martha’s Vineyard (14-2-2); 11. Hanover (10-6-2); 12. Stoneham (7-7-4); 13. Lynnfield (12-3-3); 14. Gloucester (13-5); 15. North Reading (11-6-1); 16. Latin Academy (13-4-1); 17. Watertown (6-9-5); 18. North Middlesex (10-6-2); 19. Norton (8-9-1); 20. Wilmington (3-11-4); 21. Saugus (13-3-2); 22. Tantasqua (11-4-3); 23. Greater Lowell (11-4-3); 24. Old Rochester (9-3-5); 25. East Bridgewater (12-4-4); 26. Hudson (6-8-4); 27. Greater New Bedford (10-4-5); 28. Bishop Stang (11-3-4); 29. Excel Academy (14-1-0); 30. East Boston (11-6-1); 31. St. Mary’s (11-4-3); 32. Essex Tech (8-5-5); 33. Dighton-Rehoboth (9-4-3); 34. Auburn (8-6-4); 35. Archbishop Williams (11-5-2); 36. Diman (8-8-3); 37. Southeastern (8-5-1); 38. Commerce (10-7-1).

TBA — Preliminary

Archbishop Williams at East Boston, TBA; Auburn at St. Mary’s, TBA; Commerce at Greater New Bedford, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Essex Tech, TBA; Diman at Excel Academy, TBA; Southeastern at Bishop Stang, TBA.

Sun., Nov. 6 — First round

Norton at Gloucester, 2:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Medway, TBA; TBA at Oakmont, TBA; TBA at Pembroke, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; East Bridgewater at Norwell, TBA; Greater Lowell at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Hudson at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; North Middlesex at North Reading, TBA; Old Rochester at Newburyport, TBA; Saugus at Stoneham, TBA; Tantasqua at Hanover, TBA; Watertown at Latin Academy, TBA; Wilmington at Lynnfield, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. South Hadley (15-1-2); 2. Pope Francis (10-3-5); 3. Hampshire (14-1-3); 4. Rockland (12-3-3); 5. Frontier (10-4-3); 6. Blackstone Valley (14-2-2); 7. Easthampton (10-5-3); 8. Abington (10-6-2); 9. Cohasset (7-8-3); 10. Randolph (10-6-2); 11. Wahconah (8-7-2); 12. Lynn Tech (9-4-5); 13. Monument Mtn. (8-8-2); 14. Northeast (11-4-2); 15. Littleton (6-8-3); 16. TechBoston (9-5-2); 17. Whitinsville Christian (10-4-3); 18. Hamilton-Wenham (8-4-4); 19. Advanced Math and Science (11-5-2); 20. Assabet (9-6-2); 21. Lunenburg (9-7-2); 22. Shawsheen (9-5-3); 23. Burke (5-10-2); 24. Nantucket (3-12-3); 25. Bellingham (2-15-1); 26. West Bridgewater (9-6-3); 27. Ipswich (7-6-5); 28. Manchester Essex (6-9-3); 29. Uxbridge (6-9-3); 30. Bourne (9-5-4); 31. Bay Path (9-7-2); 32. Amesbury (3-12-1); 33. Madison Park (11-3-3); 34. Greater Lawrence (9-7-2); 35. Sturgis West (9-2-5); 36. Trivium (9-3-1); 37. Monomoy (10-5-3); 38. New Mission/English High (10-3-1); 39. Tri-County (7-7-4).

TBA — Preliminary

Greater Lawrence at Bay Path, TBA; Madison Park at Amesbury, TBA; Monomoy at Manchester Essex, TBA; New Mission/English High at Ipswich, TBA; Sturgis West at Bourne, TBA; Tri-County at West Bridgewater, TBA; Trivium at Uxbridge, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Rockland, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Blackstone Valley, TBA; TBA at Easthampton, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Frontier, TBA; TBA at Pope Francis, TBA; Advanced Math and Science at Northeast, TBA; Assabet at Monument Mtn., TBA; Bellingham at Abington, TBA; Burke at Randolph, TBA; Hamilton-Wenham at Littleton, TBA; Lunenburg at Lynn Tech, TBA; Nantucket at Cohasset, TBA; Shawsheen at Wahconah, TBA; Whitinsville Christian at TechBoston, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Bromfield (13-3-2); 2. Sutton (10-3-4); 3. Douglas (12-2-4); 4. Gardner (12-2-2); 5. Westport (17-0-1); 6. Maynard (8-8-2); 7. Tahanto (11-4-3); 8. Mt. Greylock (7-5-5); 9. Keefe Tech (15-2-1); 10. Millis (4-13-0); 11. Quaboag (12-5-1); 12. Boston International (6-8-2); 13. Taconic (16-1-1); 14. KIPP Academy (11-6-1); 15. Oxford (10-5-3); 16. Georgetown (7-6-5); 17. Worcester North (8-8-2); 18. Hopedale (4-11-3); 19. Rockport (8-7-3); 20. Brighton (5-10-0); 21. Springfield International (15-1-2); 22. Westfield Tech (14-1-3); 23. Holbrook (10-7-1); 24. Smith Academy (14-2-2); 25. Blue Hills (9-5-2); 26. Hull (7-9-2); 27. Pioneer Charter I (10-6-0); 28. Granby (12-2-4); 29. Pathfinder (14-0-3); 30. Lenox (5-11-0); 31. University Park (8-9-1); 32. Saint Joseph Prep (12-1-5); 33. Prospect Hill (6-4-3); 34. Atlantis Charter (8-5-3); 35. Hopkins (10-5-2); 36. Cape Cod Tech (13-3-2); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Ware (11-2-3); 39. St. John Paul II (9-5-4); 40. Minuteman (10-4-4); 41. Hoosac Valley (10-6-2); 42. Nashoba Valley Tech (9-8-2); 43. South Boston (8-5-2); 44. Franklin County Tech (10-7-1); 45. South Shore Christian (7-7-2); 46. South Shore Voc-Tech (7-7-2); 47. Smith Voc. (9-6-1); 48. Matignon (9-8-0).

Fri., Nov. 4 — Preliminary

St. John Paul II at Hull, 3.

TBA — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at University Park, TBA; Cape Cod Tech at Pathfinder, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Springfield International, TBA; Hoosac Valley at Smith Academy, TBA; Hopkins at Lenox, TBA; Matignon at Worcester North, TBA; McCann Tech at Granby, TBA; Minuteman at Blue Hills, TBA; Nashoba Valley Tech at Holbrook, TBA; Prospect Hill at Saint Joseph Prep, TBA; Smith Voc. at Hopedale, TBA; South Boston at Westfield Tech, TBA; South Shore Christian at Brighton, TBA; South Shore Voc-Tech at Rockport, TBA; Ware at Pioneer Charter I, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Millis, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Oxford, TBA; TBA at Taconic, TBA; TBA at Westport, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; TBA at Quaboag, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at Boston International, TBA; TBA at Gardner, TBA; TBA at KIPP Academy, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA.















