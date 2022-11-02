MIAA girls’ soccer tournament: Favorites, best first-round matchups, and bracket analysis for Divisions 1-5

The regular season is complete and the seedings and pairings for the second installment of the statewide girls’ soccer tournament were released Wednesday afternoon by the MIAA.
A total of 213 qualified for the postseason, including 47 in Division 5. Here’s a look at the favorites, sleepers, and breakdown for each division ahead of Friday’s preliminary round matchups.
Division 1
Favorite: No. 1 Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3), No. 2 Hingham (14-0-4), No. 3 Bishop Feehan (18-0-0).
Sleepers: No. 10 King Philip (13-4-1), No. 20 Andover (13-1-4).
Players to watch: Kileigh Gorman (Bishop Feehan), Maya Mathis (Acton-Boxborough), Ella Pisani (King Philip), Sophie Reale (Hingham), Anya Zub (Franklin).
Best first-round matchup: No. 21 Methuen (15-2-0) at No. 12 Winchester (12-2-4)
Longest road trip: No. 41 Springfield Central at No. 24 Marshfield (113 miles)
Overview: No. 1 Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3) completed an undefeated regular season, with perennial powers No. 2 Hingham (14-0-4) and No. 3 Bishop Feehan (18-0-0) looming on the other side of the bracket. Battle-tested squads such as No. 5 Newton South (12-4-2) and defending champion No. 6 Natick (13-3-2) will prove to be tough outs. From the Hockomock, No. 8 Franklin (14-3-1) and No. 10 King Philip (13-4-1) are contenders.
Division 2
Favorites: No. 1 Oliver Ames (12-3-1), No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2).
Sleepers: No. 9 Canton (12-3-5), No. 12 Danvers (11-4-3), No. 19 Billerica (14-2-2).
Best first-round matchup: No. 19 Billerica (14-2-2) at No. 14 Plymouth North (7-7-4).
Longest road trip: No. 36 Amherst-Pelham at No. 29 Whitman-Hanson (116 miles)
Players to watch: Lauren Boughner (Masconomet), Sydney Comeau (Notre Dame-Hingham), Shea Kelleher (Silver Lake), Emily McCabe (Canton), Olivia Salisbury (Mansfield).
Overview: No. 1 Oliver Ames (12-3-1) and No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2) lead the bracket, and No. 4 Notre Dame Hingham (13-2-3) will be a tough out, paced by junior scoring dynamo Sydney Comeau (24 goals). Sacred Heart commit Shea Kelleher (19 goals) leads No. 7 Silver Lake (7-3-8) in its quest to reach the championship game again. Reigning champion No. 29 Whitman-Hanson (3-10-5) has an uphill quest to defend its title. No. 6 Mansfield (11-3-4) and No. 9 Canton (10-3-5) boast a slew of impressive wins, holding their own in an ultra-competitive Hockomock League.
Division 3
Favorites: No. 1 South Hadley (16-1-1), No. 2 Newburyport (16-1-0), No. 4 Hanover (14-3-1).
Sleepers: No. 9 Norwell (9-2-8), No. 10 Dedham (13-4-1), No. 15 Medway (9-5-4).
Best first-round matchup: No. 21 St. Mary’s (11-5-2) at No. 12 North Reading (14-3-1).
Longest road trip: No. 34 Fairhaven at No. 31 Essex Tech (91.9 miles).
Players to Watch: Sabrina Campbell (Pentucket), Sophia Foley (Hanover), Alexis Greenblott (Newburyport), Sophie Skabeikis (St. Mary’s), Jill Spinali (Stoneham).
Overview: The defending champion is No. 9 Norwell (9-2-8), which beat Dedham in OT. Dedham (13-4-1), the 10th seed, has allowed 12 total goals. No. 2 Newburyport (16-1-0) enters the tournament with a head of steam after championing the Cape Ann League and No. 4 Hanover (14-3-1) will be tough to overlook after winning the Patriot League Fisher title.
Division 4
Favorites: No. 1 Cohasset (12-1-3), No. 3 Littleton (17-0-1).
Sleepers: No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0), No. 11 Pope Francis (16-1-1).
Best first-round matchup: No. 25 Whittier (11-4-3) at No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0).
Longest road trip: No. 21 Malden Catholic at No. 12 Wahconah (151 miles).
Players to watch: Tess Barrett (Cohasset), Cat Herman (Cohasset), Rachel Geniuch (West Bridgewater), Lily Mark (Hamilton-Wenham), Erin Proulx (Littleton).
Overview: No. 5 Hamilton-Wenham (11-5-0) utilized a balanced attack en route to a third straight Cape Ann League Baker Division title. Now the quest is a repeat in D4. No. 1 Cohasset (12-1-3), a finalist in 2021, is headlined by sophomore Tess Barrett and Northeastern commit Cat Herman. No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0), which made the semifinals last season, has scored an eye-popping 90 goals this season
Division 5
Favorites: No. 1 Monson (16-0-2), No. 3 Tahanto (14-1-3).
Sleepers: No. 6 Georgetown (11-5-2), No. 14 St. John Paul II (18-1-0), No. 19 Blue Hills (12-0-4).
Best first-round matchup: No. 37 McCann Tech (10-5-2) at No. 28 Holbrook (11-4-3).
Longest road trip: No. 34 Mt. Everett at No. 31 Norfolk Agricultural (148 miles).
Players to watch: Raegan Dillon (St. John Paul II), Hannah Murphy (Monson), Kathleen Murphy (Blue Hills), Mary Surette (Georgetown), Elly Thomas (Hull).
Overview: The second seed, Sutton (12-5-1) is shooting for a repeat. Freshman sensation Hannah Murphy scored a whopping 51 goals for top-seeded Monson (16-0-2). No. 14 St. John Paul II (18-1-0) can also score at will, posting a 95-13 goal differential in winning the Cape & Islands Lighthouse title.
MIAA Tournament: Seedings and matchups
DIVISION 1
Seeds: 1. Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3); 2. Hingham (14-0-4); 3. Bishop Feehan (18-0-0); 4. Algonquin (12-0-6); 5. Newton South (12-4-2); 6. Natick (13-3-2); 7. Brookline (10-3-4); 8. Franklin (14-3-1); 9. Wellesley (8-1-6); 10. King Philip (13-4-1); 11. Needham (9-3-6); 12. Winchester (12-2-4); 13. Framingham (11-4-3); 14. Lexington (12-3-3); 15. Arlington (12-5-1); 16. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-3-4); 17. Concord-Carlisle (8-4-6); 18. Shrewsbury (9-5-4); 19. Hopkinton (12-3-3); 20. Andover (13-1-4); 21. Methuen (15-2-0); 22. Weymouth (7-7-4); 23. Beverly (8-4-5); 24. Marshfield (8-7-3); 25. Belmont (9-8-1); 26. Woburn (8-6-4); 27. Wachusett (5-9-4); 28. Braintree (6-8-4); 29. Peabody (7-8-2); 30. Waltham (8-6-1); 31. Attleboro (7-9-2); 32. Newton North (3-11-3); 33. Central Catholic (7-6-5); 34. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-4-2); 35. North Andover (7-5-6); 36. Durfee (12-5-1); 37. Doherty (14-1-1); 38. Lynn Classical (15-2-1); 39. Medford (13-5-0); 40. Brockton (10-6-0); 41. Springfield Central (8-7-3).
TBA — Preliminary round
Bridgewater-Raynham at Attleboro, TBA; Brockton at Belmont, TBA; Central Catholic at Newton North, TBA; Doherty at Braintree, TBA; Durfee at Peabody, TBA; Lynn Classical at Wachusett, TBA; Medford at Woburn, TBA; North Andover at Waltham, TBA; Springfield Central at Marshfield, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Hingham, TBA; TBA at Natick, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at Algonquin, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; Andover at Framingham, TBA; Beverly at King Philip, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Hopkinton at Lexington, TBA; Methuen at Winchester, TBA; Shrewsbury at Arlington, TBA; Weymouth at Needham, TBA.
DIVISION 2
Seeds: 1. Oliver Ames (12-3-1); 2. Masconomet (15-0-2); 3. Minnechaug (14-2-2); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-2-3); 5. Grafton (16-0-2); 6. Mansfield (11-3-4); 7. Westborough (9-1-6); 8. Duxbury (8-6-3); 9. Canton (10-3-5); 10. Silver Lake (7-3-8); 11. Longmeadow (13-3-2); 12. Danvers (11-4-3); 13. Medfield (9-6-3); 14. Plymouth North (7-7-4); 15. East Longmeadow (10-4-4); 16. Stoughton (7-7-4); 17. Marblehead (9-4-5); 18. Melrose (7-6-5); 19. Billerica (14-2-2); 20. Nashoba (6-8-4); 21. Wilmington (6-6-6); 22. Nauset (16-1-1); 23. West Springfield (6-8-4); 24. Scituate (7-9-3); 25. Westwood (8-5-6); 26. Holliston (9-7-2); 27. Walpole (5-9-4); 28. Wayland (7-8-3); 29. Whitman-Hanson (3-10-5); 30. Sharon (5-10-2); 31. Burlington (5-9-4); 32. Ludlow (3-10-5); 33. Leominster (9-7-2); 34. Dartmouth (13-4-1); 35. Pembroke (8-8-2); 36. Amherst-Pelham (15-3-0); 37. North Middlesex (8-8-1); 38. Marlborough (9-8-1); 39. Dracut (8-7-3); 40. Northampton (10-6-2); 41. Falmouth (11-5-1); 42. Worcester South (11-6-1); 43. Somerset Berkley (9-6-3); 44. Commerce (8-8-0); 45. Somerville (6-11-1).
TBA — Preliminary
Amherst-Pelham at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Commerce at Wilmington, TBA; Dartmouth at Burlington, TBA; Dracut at Holliston, TBA; Falmouth at Scituate, TBA; Leominster at Ludlow, TBA; Marlborough at Walpole, TBA; North Middlesex at Wayland, TBA; Northampton at Westwood, TBA; Pembroke at Sharon, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Nauset, TBA; Somerville at Nashoba, TBA; Worcester South at West Springfield, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Grafton, TBA; TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Mansfield, TBA; TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Minnechaug, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Silver Lake, TBA; TBA at Canton, TBA; TBA at Danvers, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Billerica at Plymouth North, TBA; Marblehead at Stoughton, TBA; Melrose at East Longmeadow, TBA.
DIVISION 3
Seeds: 1. South Hadley (16-1-1); 2. Newburyport (16-1-0); 3. Stoneham (13-3-2); 4. Hanover (14-3-1); 5. Nipmuc (15-2-1); 6. Belchertown (10-3-5); 7. Weston (8-5-5); 8. Dover-Sherborn (11-4-3); 9. Norwell (9-2-8); 10. Dedham (13-4-1); 11. Tantasqua (13-2-3); 12. North Reading (14-3-1); 13. Pentucket (12-2-2); 14. Archbishop Williams (13-5-0); 15. Medway (9-5-4); 16. Swampscott (10-5-3); 17. Lynnfield (8-6-4); 18. Cardinal Spellman (9-5-4); 19. Norton (8-4-6); 20. Auburn (12-5-1); 21. St. Mary’s (11-5-2); 22. Saugus (12-5-1); 23. Foxborough (4-11-3); 24. East Bridgewater (9-5-4); 25. Apponequet (14-3-1); 26. Watertown (4-13-1); 27. Bishop Stang (7-8-3); 28. Sandwich (8-6-2); 29. Martha’s Vineyard (13-4-1); 30. Middleborough (8-6-3); 31. Essex Tech (11-5-2); 32. Triton (5-11-2); 33. Advanced Math and Science (11-6-1); 34. Fairhaven (15-0-3); 35. Greater Lowell (14-4-0); 36. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-5); 37. Shawsheen (8-5-3); 38. Revere (10-6-2); 39. Boston Latin (10-4-5); 40. O’Bryant (9-8-1); 41. Excel Academy (9-3-2); 42. Diman (10-7-2); 43. Southeastern (8-5-3).
Sat., Nov. 5 — Preliminary
Greater Lowell at Middleborough, 2:30.
TBA — Preliminary
Advanced Math and Science at Triton, TBA; Boston Latin at Watertown, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Diman at Foxborough, TBA; Excel Academy at East Bridgewater, TBA; Fairhaven at Essex Tech, TBA; O’Bryant at Apponequet, TBA; Revere at Bishop Stang, TBA; Shawsheen at Sandwich, TBA; Southeastern at Saugus, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Stoneham, TBA; TBA at Tantasqua, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Auburn at Pentucket, TBA; Cardinal Spellman at Medway, TBA; Lynnfield at Swampscott, TBA; Norton at Archbishop Williams, TBA; St. Mary’s at North Reading, TBA.
DIVISION 4
Seeds: 1. Cohasset (12-1-3); 2. Northbridge (13-3-2); 3. Littleton (17-0-1); 4. Hampshire (12-5-1); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (11-5-0); 6. Millbury (9-6-3); 7. Manchester Essex (7-7-4); 8. West Bridgewater (15-3-0); 9. Blackstone Valley (10-6-2); 10. Uxbridge (7-5-6); 11. Pope Francis (16-1-1); 12. Wahconah (5-9-4); 13. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-7-1); 14. Monument Mtn. (10-5-3); 15. Leicester (6-11-1); 16. Lunenburg (7-7-4); 17. Southwick (5-10-3); 18. Easthampton (10-6-2); 19. Clinton (9-8-0); 20. Ipswich (3-12-3); 21. Malden Catholic (7-11-0); 22. Mashpee (7-9-3); 23. St. Mary (Westfield) (13-4-1); 24. Arlington Catholic (3-14-1); 25. Whittier (11-4-3); 26. Tyngsborough (6-10-2); 27. Bay Path (9-9-0); 28. Sturgis West (11-5-2); 29. Blackstone-Millville (7-11-0); 30. Monomoy (12-5-1); 31. Assabet (3-12-2); 32. Amesbury (2-15-1); 33. East Boston (15-4-2); 34. Nantucket (10-7-1); 35. Cape Cod Academy (9-8-1); 36. Tri-County (9-8-1); 37. Trivium (5-5-0).
TBA — Preliminary
Cape Cod Academy at Monomoy, TBA; East Boston at Amesbury, TBA; Nantucket at Assabet, TBA; Tri-County at Blackstone-Millville, TBA; Trivium at Sturgis West, TBA.
TBA — First round
TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; TBA at Northbridge, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Bay Path at Millbury, TBA; Clinton at Monument Mtn., TBA; Easthampton at Leicester, TBA; Ipswich at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Malden Catholic at Wahconah, TBA; Mashpee at Pope Francis, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Uxbridge, TBA; Southwick at Lunenburg, TBA; Tyngsborough at Manchester Essex, TBA; Whittier at West Bridgewater, TBA.
DIVISION 5
Seeds: 1. Monson (16-0-2); 2. Sutton (12-5-1); 3. Tahanto (14-1-3); 4. Douglas (9-5-4); 5. Whitinsville Christian (9-5-2); 6. Georgetown (11-5-2); 7. Gardner (12-3-1); 8. Mt. Greylock (15-0-3); 9. Hull (8-9-0); 10. David Prouty (10-8-0); 11. Quaboag (7-9-2); 12. Palmer (10-6-2); 13. Bromfield (8-9-1); 14. St. John Paul II (18-1-0); 15. Maynard (10-7-1); 16. Millis (2-14-2); 17. Lenox (7-9-2); 18. Mystic Valley (10-8-0); 19. Blue Hills (12-0-4); 20. Smith Academy (12-2-4); 21. Drury (15-2-1); 22. Oxford (5-13-0); 23. Granby (4-11-3); 24. Frontier (9-6-3); 25. Carver (2-13-3); 26. Nashoba Valley Tech (16-1-1); 27. West Boylston (4-12-2); 28. Holbrook (11-4-3); 29. Hopkins (14-1-3); 30. Hopedale (4-14-0); 31. Norfolk Aggie (14-1-3); 32. Minuteman (12-5-1); 33. Parker Charter (10-5-3); 34. Mt. Everett (10-4-4); 35. Smith Voc. (12-2-1); 36. Saint Joseph Prep (13-1-4); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Avon (11-5-0); 39. Franklin County Tech (9-9-0); 40. Westfield Tech (7-5-2); 41. Matignon (7-7-3); 42. Upper Cape (10-5-3); 43. Pioneer Valley Regional (8-8-1); 44. Prospect Hill (5-4-1); 45. Collegiate Charter (9-2-0); 46. Atlantis Charter (6-3-1); 47. Burke (8-5-2).
TBA — Preliminary
Atlantis Charter at Blue Hills, TBA; Avon at West Boylston, TBA; Burke at Mystic Valley, TBA; Collegiate Charter at Smith Academy, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Nashoba Valley Tech, TBA; Matignon at Frontier, TBA; McCann Tech at Holbrook, TBA; Mt. Everett at Norfolk Aggie, TBA; Parker Charter at Minuteman, TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Oxford, TBA; Prospect Hill at Drury, TBA; Saint Joseph Prep at Hopkins, TBA; Smith Voc. at Hopedale, TBA; Upper Cape at Granby, TBA; Westfield Tech at Carver, TBA.
Sat., Nov. 5 — First round
TBA at Hull, 5:30.
TBA — First round
TBA at Quaboag, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Gardner, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; Lenox at Millis, TBA.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.