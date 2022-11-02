MIAA girls’ soccer tournament: Favorites, best first-round matchups, and bracket analysis for Divisions 1-5

PER CAM KERRY Kileigh Gorman will be a player to watch for No. 3 seed Bishop Feehan (18-0) in the Division 1 playoffs.

A total of 213 qualified for the postseason, including 47 in Division 5. Here’s a look at the favorites, sleepers, and breakdown for each division ahead of Friday’s preliminary round matchups.

The regular season is complete and the seedings and pairings for the second installment of the statewide girls’ soccer tournament were released Wednesday afternoon by the MIAA.

Division 1

Favorite: No. 1 Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3), No. 2 Hingham (14-0-4), No. 3 Bishop Feehan (18-0-0).

Sleepers: No. 10 King Philip (13-4-1), No. 20 Andover (13-1-4).

Players to watch: Kileigh Gorman (Bishop Feehan), Maya Mathis (Acton-Boxborough), Ella Pisani (King Philip), Sophie Reale (Hingham), Anya Zub (Franklin).

Best first-round matchup: No. 21 Methuen (15-2-0) at No. 12 Winchester (12-2-4)

Longest road trip: No. 41 Springfield Central at No. 24 Marshfield (113 miles)

Overview: No. 1 Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3) completed an undefeated regular season, with perennial powers No. 2 Hingham (14-0-4) and No. 3 Bishop Feehan (18-0-0) looming on the other side of the bracket. Battle-tested squads such as No. 5 Newton South (12-4-2) and defending champion No. 6 Natick (13-3-2) will prove to be tough outs. From the Hockomock, No. 8 Franklin (14-3-1) and No. 10 King Philip (13-4-1) are contenders.

Silver Lake's Shea Kelleher, a Sacred Heart commit, hopes to be celebrating once again with her teammates when the Division 2 girls' soccer tournament gets underway. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Division 2

Favorites: No. 1 Oliver Ames (12-3-1), No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2).

Sleepers: No. 9 Canton (12-3-5), No. 12 Danvers (11-4-3), No. 19 Billerica (14-2-2).

Best first-round matchup: No. 19 Billerica (14-2-2) at No. 14 Plymouth North (7-7-4).

Longest road trip: No. 36 Amherst-Pelham at No. 29 Whitman-Hanson (116 miles)

Players to watch: Lauren Boughner (Masconomet), Sydney Comeau (Notre Dame-Hingham), Shea Kelleher (Silver Lake), Emily McCabe (Canton), Olivia Salisbury (Mansfield).

Overview: No. 1 Oliver Ames (12-3-1) and No. 2 Masconomet (15-0-2) lead the bracket, and No. 4 Notre Dame Hingham (13-2-3) will be a tough out, paced by junior scoring dynamo Sydney Comeau (24 goals). Sacred Heart commit Shea Kelleher (19 goals) leads No. 7 Silver Lake (7-3-8) in its quest to reach the championship game again. Reigning champion No. 29 Whitman-Hanson (3-10-5) has an uphill quest to defend its title. No. 6 Mansfield (11-3-4) and No. 9 Canton (10-3-5) boast a slew of impressive wins, holding their own in an ultra-competitive Hockomock League.

St. Mary’s Sophie Skabeikis (left), flanked by her younger sister Issie, will be one of the players to watch in Division 3. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Division 3

Favorites: No. 1 South Hadley (16-1-1), No. 2 Newburyport (16-1-0), No. 4 Hanover (14-3-1).

Sleepers: No. 9 Norwell (9-2-8), No. 10 Dedham (13-4-1), No. 15 Medway (9-5-4).

Best first-round matchup: No. 21 St. Mary’s (11-5-2) at No. 12 North Reading (14-3-1).

Longest road trip: No. 34 Fairhaven at No. 31 Essex Tech (91.9 miles).

Players to Watch: Sabrina Campbell (Pentucket), Sophia Foley (Hanover), Alexis Greenblott (Newburyport), Sophie Skabeikis (St. Mary’s), Jill Spinali (Stoneham).

Overview: The defending champion is No. 9 Norwell (9-2-8), which beat Dedham in OT. Dedham (13-4-1), the 10th seed, has allowed 12 total goals. No. 2 Newburyport (16-1-0) enters the tournament with a head of steam after championing the Cape Ann League and No. 4 Hanover (14-3-1) will be tough to overlook after winning the Patriot League Fisher title.

Division 4

Favorites: No. 1 Cohasset (12-1-3), No. 3 Littleton (17-0-1).

Sleepers: No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0), No. 11 Pope Francis (16-1-1).

Best first-round matchup: No. 25 Whittier (11-4-3) at No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0).

Longest road trip: No. 21 Malden Catholic at No. 12 Wahconah (151 miles).

Players to watch: Tess Barrett (Cohasset), Cat Herman (Cohasset), Rachel Geniuch (West Bridgewater), Lily Mark (Hamilton-Wenham), Erin Proulx (Littleton).

Overview: No. 5 Hamilton-Wenham (11-5-0) utilized a balanced attack en route to a third straight Cape Ann League Baker Division title. Now the quest is a repeat in D4. No. 1 Cohasset (12-1-3), a finalist in 2021, is headlined by sophomore Tess Barrett and Northeastern commit Cat Herman. No. 8 West Bridgewater (15-3-0), which made the semifinals last season, has scored an eye-popping 90 goals this season

Division 5

Favorites: No. 1 Monson (16-0-2), No. 3 Tahanto (14-1-3).

Sleepers: No. 6 Georgetown (11-5-2), No. 14 St. John Paul II (18-1-0), No. 19 Blue Hills (12-0-4).

Best first-round matchup: No. 37 McCann Tech (10-5-2) at No. 28 Holbrook (11-4-3).

Longest road trip: No. 34 Mt. Everett at No. 31 Norfolk Agricultural (148 miles).

Players to watch: Raegan Dillon (St. John Paul II), Hannah Murphy (Monson), Kathleen Murphy (Blue Hills), Mary Surette (Georgetown), Elly Thomas (Hull).

Overview: The second seed, Sutton (12-5-1) is shooting for a repeat. Freshman sensation Hannah Murphy scored a whopping 51 goals for top-seeded Monson (16-0-2). No. 14 St. John Paul II (18-1-0) can also score at will, posting a 95-13 goal differential in winning the Cape & Islands Lighthouse title.

MIAA Tournament: Seedings and matchups

DIVISION 1

Seeds: 1. Acton-Boxborough (13-0-3); 2. Hingham (14-0-4); 3. Bishop Feehan (18-0-0); 4. Algonquin (12-0-6); 5. Newton South (12-4-2); 6. Natick (13-3-2); 7. Brookline (10-3-4); 8. Franklin (14-3-1); 9. Wellesley (8-1-6); 10. King Philip (13-4-1); 11. Needham (9-3-6); 12. Winchester (12-2-4); 13. Framingham (11-4-3); 14. Lexington (12-3-3); 15. Arlington (12-5-1); 16. Lincoln-Sudbury (12-3-4); 17. Concord-Carlisle (8-4-6); 18. Shrewsbury (9-5-4); 19. Hopkinton (12-3-3); 20. Andover (13-1-4); 21. Methuen (15-2-0); 22. Weymouth (7-7-4); 23. Beverly (8-4-5); 24. Marshfield (8-7-3); 25. Belmont (9-8-1); 26. Woburn (8-6-4); 27. Wachusett (5-9-4); 28. Braintree (6-8-4); 29. Peabody (7-8-2); 30. Waltham (8-6-1); 31. Attleboro (7-9-2); 32. Newton North (3-11-3); 33. Central Catholic (7-6-5); 34. Bridgewater-Raynham (12-4-2); 35. North Andover (7-5-6); 36. Durfee (12-5-1); 37. Doherty (14-1-1); 38. Lynn Classical (15-2-1); 39. Medford (13-5-0); 40. Brockton (10-6-0); 41. Springfield Central (8-7-3).

TBA — Preliminary round

Bridgewater-Raynham at Attleboro, TBA; Brockton at Belmont, TBA; Central Catholic at Newton North, TBA; Doherty at Braintree, TBA; Durfee at Peabody, TBA; Lynn Classical at Wachusett, TBA; Medford at Woburn, TBA; North Andover at Waltham, TBA; Springfield Central at Marshfield, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hingham, TBA; TBA at Natick, TBA; TBA at Newton South, TBA; TBA at Acton-Boxborough, TBA; TBA at Algonquin, TBA; TBA at Bishop Feehan, TBA; TBA at Brookline, TBA; TBA at Wellesley, TBA; TBA at Franklin, TBA; Andover at Framingham, TBA; Beverly at King Philip, TBA; Concord-Carlisle at Lincoln-Sudbury, TBA; Hopkinton at Lexington, TBA; Methuen at Winchester, TBA; Shrewsbury at Arlington, TBA; Weymouth at Needham, TBA.

DIVISION 2

Seeds: 1. Oliver Ames (12-3-1); 2. Masconomet (15-0-2); 3. Minnechaug (14-2-2); 4. Notre Dame (Hingham) (13-2-3); 5. Grafton (16-0-2); 6. Mansfield (11-3-4); 7. Westborough (9-1-6); 8. Duxbury (8-6-3); 9. Canton (10-3-5); 10. Silver Lake (7-3-8); 11. Longmeadow (13-3-2); 12. Danvers (11-4-3); 13. Medfield (9-6-3); 14. Plymouth North (7-7-4); 15. East Longmeadow (10-4-4); 16. Stoughton (7-7-4); 17. Marblehead (9-4-5); 18. Melrose (7-6-5); 19. Billerica (14-2-2); 20. Nashoba (6-8-4); 21. Wilmington (6-6-6); 22. Nauset (16-1-1); 23. West Springfield (6-8-4); 24. Scituate (7-9-3); 25. Westwood (8-5-6); 26. Holliston (9-7-2); 27. Walpole (5-9-4); 28. Wayland (7-8-3); 29. Whitman-Hanson (3-10-5); 30. Sharon (5-10-2); 31. Burlington (5-9-4); 32. Ludlow (3-10-5); 33. Leominster (9-7-2); 34. Dartmouth (13-4-1); 35. Pembroke (8-8-2); 36. Amherst-Pelham (15-3-0); 37. North Middlesex (8-8-1); 38. Marlborough (9-8-1); 39. Dracut (8-7-3); 40. Northampton (10-6-2); 41. Falmouth (11-5-1); 42. Worcester South (11-6-1); 43. Somerset Berkley (9-6-3); 44. Commerce (8-8-0); 45. Somerville (6-11-1).

TBA — Preliminary

Amherst-Pelham at Whitman-Hanson, TBA; Commerce at Wilmington, TBA; Dartmouth at Burlington, TBA; Dracut at Holliston, TBA; Falmouth at Scituate, TBA; Leominster at Ludlow, TBA; Marlborough at Walpole, TBA; North Middlesex at Wayland, TBA; Northampton at Westwood, TBA; Pembroke at Sharon, TBA; Somerset Berkley at Nauset, TBA; Somerville at Nashoba, TBA; Worcester South at West Springfield, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Grafton, TBA; TBA at Longmeadow, TBA; TBA at Mansfield, TBA; TBA at Masconomet, TBA; TBA at Medfield, TBA; TBA at Minnechaug, TBA; TBA at Oliver Ames, TBA; TBA at Silver Lake, TBA; TBA at Canton, TBA; TBA at Danvers, TBA; TBA at Westborough, TBA; TBA at Duxbury, TBA; TBA at Notre Dame (Hingham), TBA; Billerica at Plymouth North, TBA; Marblehead at Stoughton, TBA; Melrose at East Longmeadow, TBA.

DIVISION 3

Seeds: 1. South Hadley (16-1-1); 2. Newburyport (16-1-0); 3. Stoneham (13-3-2); 4. Hanover (14-3-1); 5. Nipmuc (15-2-1); 6. Belchertown (10-3-5); 7. Weston (8-5-5); 8. Dover-Sherborn (11-4-3); 9. Norwell (9-2-8); 10. Dedham (13-4-1); 11. Tantasqua (13-2-3); 12. North Reading (14-3-1); 13. Pentucket (12-2-2); 14. Archbishop Williams (13-5-0); 15. Medway (9-5-4); 16. Swampscott (10-5-3); 17. Lynnfield (8-6-4); 18. Cardinal Spellman (9-5-4); 19. Norton (8-4-6); 20. Auburn (12-5-1); 21. St. Mary’s (11-5-2); 22. Saugus (12-5-1); 23. Foxborough (4-11-3); 24. East Bridgewater (9-5-4); 25. Apponequet (14-3-1); 26. Watertown (4-13-1); 27. Bishop Stang (7-8-3); 28. Sandwich (8-6-2); 29. Martha’s Vineyard (13-4-1); 30. Middleborough (8-6-3); 31. Essex Tech (11-5-2); 32. Triton (5-11-2); 33. Advanced Math and Science (11-6-1); 34. Fairhaven (15-0-3); 35. Greater Lowell (14-4-0); 36. Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6-5); 37. Shawsheen (8-5-3); 38. Revere (10-6-2); 39. Boston Latin (10-4-5); 40. O’Bryant (9-8-1); 41. Excel Academy (9-3-2); 42. Diman (10-7-2); 43. Southeastern (8-5-3).

Sat., Nov. 5 — Preliminary

Greater Lowell at Middleborough, 2:30.

TBA — Preliminary

Advanced Math and Science at Triton, TBA; Boston Latin at Watertown, TBA; Dighton-Rehoboth at Martha’s Vineyard, TBA; Diman at Foxborough, TBA; Excel Academy at East Bridgewater, TBA; Fairhaven at Essex Tech, TBA; O’Bryant at Apponequet, TBA; Revere at Bishop Stang, TBA; Shawsheen at Sandwich, TBA; Southeastern at Saugus, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hanover, TBA; TBA at Newburyport, TBA; TBA at Nipmuc, TBA; TBA at Norwell, TBA; TBA at Belchertown, TBA; TBA at South Hadley, TBA; TBA at Stoneham, TBA; TBA at Tantasqua, TBA; TBA at Dedham, TBA; TBA at Weston, TBA; TBA at Dover-Sherborn, TBA; Auburn at Pentucket, TBA; Cardinal Spellman at Medway, TBA; Lynnfield at Swampscott, TBA; Norton at Archbishop Williams, TBA; St. Mary’s at North Reading, TBA.

DIVISION 4

Seeds: 1. Cohasset (12-1-3); 2. Northbridge (13-3-2); 3. Littleton (17-0-1); 4. Hampshire (12-5-1); 5. Hamilton-Wenham (11-5-0); 6. Millbury (9-6-3); 7. Manchester Essex (7-7-4); 8. West Bridgewater (15-3-0); 9. Blackstone Valley (10-6-2); 10. Uxbridge (7-5-6); 11. Pope Francis (16-1-1); 12. Wahconah (5-9-4); 13. Notre Dame (Worcester) (10-7-1); 14. Monument Mtn. (10-5-3); 15. Leicester (6-11-1); 16. Lunenburg (7-7-4); 17. Southwick (5-10-3); 18. Easthampton (10-6-2); 19. Clinton (9-8-0); 20. Ipswich (3-12-3); 21. Malden Catholic (7-11-0); 22. Mashpee (7-9-3); 23. St. Mary (Westfield) (13-4-1); 24. Arlington Catholic (3-14-1); 25. Whittier (11-4-3); 26. Tyngsborough (6-10-2); 27. Bay Path (9-9-0); 28. Sturgis West (11-5-2); 29. Blackstone-Millville (7-11-0); 30. Monomoy (12-5-1); 31. Assabet (3-12-2); 32. Amesbury (2-15-1); 33. East Boston (15-4-2); 34. Nantucket (10-7-1); 35. Cape Cod Academy (9-8-1); 36. Tri-County (9-8-1); 37. Trivium (5-5-0).

TBA — Preliminary

Cape Cod Academy at Monomoy, TBA; East Boston at Amesbury, TBA; Nantucket at Assabet, TBA; Tri-County at Blackstone-Millville, TBA; Trivium at Sturgis West, TBA.

TBA — First round

TBA at Hamilton-Wenham, TBA; TBA at Hampshire, TBA; TBA at Littleton, TBA; TBA at Northbridge, TBA; TBA at Cohasset, TBA; Arlington Catholic at Blackstone Valley, TBA; Bay Path at Millbury, TBA; Clinton at Monument Mtn., TBA; Easthampton at Leicester, TBA; Ipswich at Notre Dame (Worcester), TBA; Malden Catholic at Wahconah, TBA; Mashpee at Pope Francis, TBA; St. Mary (Westfield) at Uxbridge, TBA; Southwick at Lunenburg, TBA; Tyngsborough at Manchester Essex, TBA; Whittier at West Bridgewater, TBA.

DIVISION 5

Seeds: 1. Monson (16-0-2); 2. Sutton (12-5-1); 3. Tahanto (14-1-3); 4. Douglas (9-5-4); 5. Whitinsville Christian (9-5-2); 6. Georgetown (11-5-2); 7. Gardner (12-3-1); 8. Mt. Greylock (15-0-3); 9. Hull (8-9-0); 10. David Prouty (10-8-0); 11. Quaboag (7-9-2); 12. Palmer (10-6-2); 13. Bromfield (8-9-1); 14. St. John Paul II (18-1-0); 15. Maynard (10-7-1); 16. Millis (2-14-2); 17. Lenox (7-9-2); 18. Mystic Valley (10-8-0); 19. Blue Hills (12-0-4); 20. Smith Academy (12-2-4); 21. Drury (15-2-1); 22. Oxford (5-13-0); 23. Granby (4-11-3); 24. Frontier (9-6-3); 25. Carver (2-13-3); 26. Nashoba Valley Tech (16-1-1); 27. West Boylston (4-12-2); 28. Holbrook (11-4-3); 29. Hopkins (14-1-3); 30. Hopedale (4-14-0); 31. Norfolk Aggie (14-1-3); 32. Minuteman (12-5-1); 33. Parker Charter (10-5-3); 34. Mt. Everett (10-4-4); 35. Smith Voc. (12-2-1); 36. Saint Joseph Prep (13-1-4); 37. McCann Tech (10-5-2); 38. Avon (11-5-0); 39. Franklin County Tech (9-9-0); 40. Westfield Tech (7-5-2); 41. Matignon (7-7-3); 42. Upper Cape (10-5-3); 43. Pioneer Valley Regional (8-8-1); 44. Prospect Hill (5-4-1); 45. Collegiate Charter (9-2-0); 46. Atlantis Charter (6-3-1); 47. Burke (8-5-2).

TBA — Preliminary

Atlantis Charter at Blue Hills, TBA; Avon at West Boylston, TBA; Burke at Mystic Valley, TBA; Collegiate Charter at Smith Academy, TBA; Franklin County Tech at Nashoba Valley Tech, TBA; Matignon at Frontier, TBA; McCann Tech at Holbrook, TBA; Mt. Everett at Norfolk Aggie, TBA; Parker Charter at Minuteman, TBA; Pioneer Valley Regional at Oxford, TBA; Prospect Hill at Drury, TBA; Saint Joseph Prep at Hopkins, TBA; Smith Voc. at Hopedale, TBA; Upper Cape at Granby, TBA; Westfield Tech at Carver, TBA.

Sat., Nov. 5 — First round

TBA at Hull, 5:30.

TBA — First round

TBA at Quaboag, TBA; TBA at Sutton, TBA; TBA at Tahanto, TBA; TBA at St. John Paul II, TBA; TBA at Maynard, TBA; TBA at Mt. Greylock, TBA; TBA at Palmer, TBA; TBA at David Prouty, TBA; TBA at Monson, TBA; TBA at Whitinsville Christian, TBA; TBA at Gardner, TBA; TBA at Bromfield, TBA; TBA at Georgetown, TBA; TBA at Douglas, TBA; Lenox at Millis, TBA.





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.