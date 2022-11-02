Patriots’ Mac Jones and Colts’ Stephon Gilmore weren’t teammates for long, but the corner made a big impression

Gilmore never suited up against Jones in practice as the cornerback was rehabbing a quadriceps injury in 2021 before eventually being traded to the Panthers. Behind the scenes, however, Jones would pick the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year’s brain.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones only overlapped with Stephon Gilmore for a brief time, but the Patriots quarterback revealed Wednesday that Gilmore left a big impression on him.

This week Jones will get to test himself against Gilmore, who signed with the Colts in the offseason.

“He looks great. I was here with him for just a little bit, obviously he was injured and stuff,’’ said Jones. “He looks great out there. He’s just a great cornerback. You can tell they’re just putting him out there and he’s locking down the guys for the most part. Just covering them one-on-one. Just doing his thing.’’

Gilmore has started every game with an interception and four passes defensed.

“He’s definitely still a premiere cornerback,’’ said Jones. “I have all the respect in the world for him and how he treated me [last season]. Just some of the information he gave me in the training room and at his locker … Excited to go against him here.’’

With the bye week looming after the Colts game, Jones said the club is still looking to establish consistency.

“I think consistency comes with hard work and execution really. You’ve got to be able to do it every day. It obviously starts in practice and that’s the important part,’’ he said. “We definitely want to be more consistent and that kind of goes back to your process as an individual player. What can I do to be a better quarterback and how am I putting myself in a position to do that? It’s kind of individually focused and then with that, when one guy does it, then you’ve got to get all 11 guys to do it. That’s where the consistency comes from.’’

Jones also shed some light on his favorite offensive philosophy, which he adopted from his offensive line coach, Lance Picard, at the Bolles School in Jacksonville.

“He used to call me ‘Sunshine,’ ‘’ said Jones, laughing. “So, he would say like, ‘Sunshine, you’ll never go broke taking a profit.’ So, we ran the Wing-T, so if the back was open, give it to him, and let him get the 5, 10 yards and good things will happen.’’

Out of action

The Patriots were missing three key offensive starters as they began their on-field preparations for the Colts Wednesday.

Center David Andrews (concussion), receiver DeVante Parker (knee), and running back Damien Harris (illness) were the only players not spotted during the media window of the full pads workout.

Devin McCourty was given the rare veteran’s day off and the 35-year-old safety said the staff has a plan to keep the 13-year mainstay fresh over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), who has missed the last two weeks, and safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), who missed the Jets win, were on hand.

Barmore and Dugger were among seven players listed as limited, including safety Adrian Phillips (shoulder), defensive end Deatrich Wise (ankle), linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring), coverage specialist Matthew Slater (hamstring), and running back Pierre Strong (hamstring).

Receiver Tre Nixon and linebacker Cameron McGrone donned black jerseys as practice players of the week.

The Patriots had late rapper Takeoff (of Migos fame) on their minds, playing “Straightenin” and “Need It” by Migos and “Nothing Changed” by Quavo and Takeoff during the stretching portion of practice.

Honor roll

Nick Folk, who went 5 for 5 on field goal attempts in the win over the Jets (from 31, 42, 49, 45, and 52 yards), was named AFC special teams player of the week.

He is the first kicker to connect on four field goals of at least 40 yards in a game this season.

It is the eighth such honor for Folk and he joins Adam Vinatieri (eight) and Stephen Gostkowski (six) as the only kickers to win the award four times with the Patriots.

“Nick’s really good,’’ said coach Bill Belichick. “Of all the kickers [I’ve had], he’s probably the smartest – they were all smart, but really just professional. Total understanding of everything about kicking. Adam and Steve were probably a little more talented, but just in terms of fundamentals, the execution, the consistency, Nick’s really good. I mean, Adam’s really good, too, you’re talking about a Hall of Fame kicker. Honestly, all three of those guys could be. They’re pretty good. I’ve been very fortunate.’’

Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen are the only full-time kickers enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lou Groza and George Blanda also have bronze busts in Canton, Ohio, but were not exclusively kickers. Groza was an offensive tackle and Blanda doubled as a quarterback.

Pronunciation guide

Light moment during Belichick’s media session when discussing Indianapolis edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo. “They’ve got multiple other outside rushers. I can’t pronounce their names. They all start with O,’’ the coach said, smiling. “I got the numbers, but I’m not going to embarrass any of the pronunciations up here. But they have a good edge group.’’ … The Patriots lead the all-time series with the Colts, 52-30.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.