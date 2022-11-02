Providence women’s hockey team plays follow the leader behind Caroline Peterson

Now in her graduate year with the Friars, Peterson plays a key role on the ice and off. The second-year captain is now key to the special teams play and sixth in scoring for a team ranked 12th in the country coming off a tie of sixth-ranked Northeastern last weekend.

“I have had my fair share of time on the bench, being the best cheerleader I can be,” said the East Falmouth native. “I’ve also been a third- and fourth-line grinder.”

Peterson and the Friars are hoping to return to the trajectory they were on in 2020-21 and take it further. Even though it was a shortened season, the Friars skated to a spot in the Hockey East championship game against NU and played an NCAA tournament game for the first time since 2005.

They couldn’t keep that momentum going last year, going 16-14-6 and losing in the Hockey East quarterfinals. The talent on their roster wasn’t representative of their results, and it was an unexpectedly down year.

That lured Peterson back for her graduate year.

“I felt like I had unfinished business here,” said Peterson. “Last season we did not live up to our potential, and looking ahead, I knew the composition of the team for this season was going to be something special, and something I knew I wanted to be a part of. So when my coaches offered me the chance, I jumped all over it.”

Peterson’s return was a win-win situation. Her leadership abilities are well-honed from her supportive family on Cape Cod and her time in prep school. She was a three-time captain at St. Mark’s in Southborough, leading the hockey team twice and the soccer team once. Serving as captain for PC last season also has given Peterson experience in guiding her peers when things aren’t going their way.

“I grew a lot as a leader last season and took many lessons away from some of the struggles we faced and how I handled them, both good and bad,” said Peterson. “I think that puts me in a really good place to handle whatever may be thrown at us this season.”

But this season has had a distinctly different feel. The Friars opened with a 3-2 overtime win against St. Lawrence, and have shown their strength since, leading to a 7-2-1 record. They are winning games they might not have last year, including a 2-1 victory against New Hampshire decided in the final seconds.

“It came down to just 2.5 seconds, but all game, no matter what was thrown at us, we just kept sticking with the game plan and in the end, we were rewarded,” said Peterson. “Games like that have a way of reassuring everyone that we are prepared and able to beat anyone if we just stick to our game plan and play our game.”

Hard-fought games like that one and Saturday’s tie against Northeastern are opening eyes in the league and around the country. With a series against Boston University this weekend, Peterson believes that PC has the grit to keep the success going. And if her teammates need inspiration, they can turn to a captain who has been in all of their skates at one time or another.

“I try to use my career as a means to help my teammates successfully fulfill any role they are given while also working towards the role they want, whatever that may be,” said Peterson.

Weekend Warrior

Merrimack went 0-5-1 between Oct. 6-27, but that skid ended off the stick of Katie Kaufman. The senior forward had two goals and an assist to lead the Warriors to a 5-2 victory over BU last Friday. She added a goal in the next day’s 5-2 loss to the Terriers, but the Minnesota native’s output earned her Hockey East Player of the Week honors, a first for a Merrimack player this season. “All the bounces seemed to be going my way and I was able to have a 4-point weekend, which was great,” said Kaufman.

Rookie sensations

The Hockey Commissioners Association Women’s Rookie of the Month and two runners-up for October all have local ties. Salem, N.H., native Caroline Harvey, who played for Wellesley’s North American Hockey Academy two years ago before making the 2022 US Olympic team, took the top spot after collecting 19 points in 12 games for Wisconsin. Another NAHA alumna, Tessa Janecke of Penn State, and Stonehill freshman Alexis Petford were the runners-up … NU’s Gwyneth Philips also earned honors from the HCA, winning co-Goaltender of the Month with an 8-1-1 record and .961 save percentage.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.