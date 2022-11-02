Snyders hire firm to explore potential sale of Washington Commanders

The NFL’s Washington Commanders could soon be for sale, after owners Dan and Tanya Snyder said they have hired Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions.”

The team announced the surprising decision Wednesday to enlist the investment bank's services. Asked if the Snyders were considering selling part or all of the team, a spokesperson said, “We are exploring all options.”

The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes. That ranks sixth among the league’s 32 teams.