These Phillies are giving Shane Victorino flashbacks to the 2013 Red Sox

But when Victorino watches the Phillies this season, he is reminded far more of his tenure with the Red Sox and the unlikely championship he played a major role in delivering in 2013.

The high-energy outfielder played for the Phillies from 2005-12, with one of his best all-around seasons coming in 2008 when they stormed through the postseason and won the World Series.

PHILADELPHIA — Shane Victorino is treated like royalty whenever he returns to Citizens Bank Park.

“One-hundred percent,” said Victorino, now happily retired at 41. “The way they’re playing now is the same way we did in ‘13. Their lineup is nine-deep, they’re using the whole team.

“They have their No. 9 hitter hitting homers. Think about that and how hard it is on a pitcher and how it grinds him down.”

Victorino was referring to the home run Brandon Marsh hit for the Phillies in Game 3 against the Astros in Tuesday night’s 7-0 victory.

Back in ‘13, the Sox got big hits from players like Daniel Nava and David Ross during that postseason.

“Every day it seems like I tell somebody how much this is like 2013,” Victorino said. “It feels like something special is going on.”

The parallels are not exact, of course. But there are plenty of similarities.

The 2012 Red Sox finished in last place and fired manager Bobby Valentine. John Farrell was named manager, and his calmer style was a better fit in the clubhouse after a riotous season under Valentine.

The Phillies were 22-29 when Joe Girardi was fired on June 3. Bench coach Rob Thomson quickly won the team over with a more easygoing approach, and the Phillies went on to make the playoffs.

The ‘13 Red Sox had a charismatic Hall of Fame slugger in the middle of their lineup in David Ortiz. The Phillies have Bryce Harper, one of the best players of his generation.

In the 2013 postseason, Ortiz was 18 for 51 with 5 home runs, 13 RBIs, and a 1.206 OPS over 16 games. The Cardinals walked him eight times in 25 plate appearances in the World Series.

Through Game 3, Harper was 21 for 55 in 14 postseason games with 6 homers, 13 RBIs, and a 1.232 OPS.

“There’s nobody like Papi, but Bryce has put this team on his back,” Victorino said. “He’s showing a lot of leadership.”

Victorino, who won a World Series with the Phillies in 2008, threw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the NLDS. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

In ‘13, Ortiz gathered the Sox for a pep talk during Game 4 in St. Louis, and they rallied for a 4-2 victory. On Tuesday, Harper called teammate Alex Bohm back to the dugout from the on-deck circle in the second inning and gave him a tip on hitting Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr.

Bohm hit the next pitch for a home run.

Then there are the fans. In Boston, the 2013 season was special beyond baseball because the city had come under attack when two bombs exploded at the Boston Marathon in April.

The Red Sox played a leading role in bringing the city together, as victims, their families, and first responders were frequent guests at Fenway Park.

Nothing like that has happened in Philadelphia. But the Phillies have captured the attention of the city. Tuesday’s sellout crowd of 45,712 created a din from the first pitch. Harper’s two-run homer in the first inning set off a nine-inning celebration.

As Victorino, Cole Hamels, Jimmy Rollins, Carlos Ruiz, Chase Utley, Jayson Werth, and other members of the 2008 team were shown on the scoreboard, the cheers were even louder.

“Great being around those guys,” Victorino said. “I was lucky in my career to play for two teams that won championships.”

Victorino saw Ortiz during the NLCS. They spent some time reminiscing about the ‘13 team.

“That’s a brotherhood,” Victorino said. “We were both on a special team, and whenever I see any of those guys, it’s awesome. I hope the Phillies do what we did. It feels like I’m watching it all over again.”

