With competitiveness and composure, Sydney Comeau has NDA-Hingham girls’ soccer positioned for a run in Division 2

But that hasn’t slowed down Comeau, who has scored 24 goals for the Cougars (13-2-3), the No. 4 seed in the MIAA Division 2 tournament.

A few will go as far as to change their formation to better protect themselves again Comeau, according to NDA soccer coach Kelly Turner .

Opponents know they have to double team Sydney Comeau — or maybe even triple team the dynamic junior scorer from Notre Dame Academy-Hingham.

“Some players would get angry and lose their composure, but she doesn’t,” Turner said. “She just keeps working hard.”

Though Comeau’s skills have developed the past three years, Turner said her commitment to soccer outside the high school season has powered her success on the field for NDA. The same is true for senior captain Lindsay Wilson and junior captain Lola Paradis — all three compete in the offseason for South Shore Select.

“When you have high-level club players playing all year, your high school season is going to be so much better,” Turner said. “I really do value kids playing other high school sports, but the soccer side of me wants them to play year-round.”

But the competitive, club-style environment isn’t reserved for the offseason, especially since most of the Cougars’ lineup doesn’t play club soccer year-round. Turner, a former assistant at Northeastern and Harvard, pulls inspiration from her time as a college and club coach for drills at NDA.

“For a lot of people on the team, soccer isn’t their main sport, especially compared to prior years, but everyone is so into it and so competitive with each other,” Comeau said. “Everyone takes it so intensely in practice and games.”

Comeau, dominantly left footed, is dynamic on her feet, beating players left and right to set herself and her teammates up for goals.

Wilson, meanwhile, has registered 13 goals and 16 assists. One of those assists came in NDA’s senior night game against Marshfield, when she dashed down the sideline and had a clear shot on goal. Instead of taking it herself, she set up a pass for her sister, sophomore Lucy Wilson.

Paradis made the switch from striker to center back this year, anchoring a young defensive core.

Paradis leads the group that also includes sophomore Caroline Sacco, freshman Taylor Watts, and senior captain Abby Tucker.

“Our team is so close this year, and we all love each other,” Wilson said. “I think that also translates to when we’re on the field because we all want to work for each other and help each other succeed, whether that’s going to goal or winning a tackle in practice.”

NDA earned a first-round bye in the Division 2 state tournament and will play the winner of Whitman-Hanson vs. Amherst-Pelham. The only losses on the Cougars’ schedule came against Division 1 powers Needham, Hingham, and Natick, the latter two of whom battled it out for the Division 1 state title last season.

Making the shift from striker to center back, junior captain Lola Paradis is the catalyst on defense for Notre Dame Academy. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Corner kicks

Three players from Eastern Massachusetts were among the 43 named to participate in the 10th annual High School All-American game Dec. 10 in Panama City Beach, Fla.. Hingham standout Sophie Reale, a UCLA commit, is the only public school player from the Commonwealth selected. Cincinnati commit Rylie Moschella, a Braintree resident who plays for Dexter Southfield, and North Andover’s Maddie Landers, a Boston College commit who attends Pingree, will also suit up for the East Region team.

Correspondent Cam Kerry contributed to this story.





Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.