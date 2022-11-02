Israeli results show a Netanyahu comeback powered by the far right

With 84 percent of ballots counted as of 10 a.m. local time Wednesday, Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc looked poised to pick up 65 seats, well beyond the 61 needed to form a majority in Israel’s 120-member Knesset. But the results will probably change as more ballots are tallied. The final count for Tuesday’s contest is not expected to be published until Thursday afternoon or Friday morning.

JERUSALEM — Israelis woke Wednesday to preliminary election results that augured a return to power for former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and stunning gains by the far right — a sign of a growing extremist current in Jewish Israeli society that opponents and analysts warn threatens the country’s democracy.

Exit polls Tuesday night initially indicated a slimmer victory for Netanyahu, projecting his bloc of parties would secure 61 or 62 seats. The current government is helmed by centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, leader of the Yesh Atid party, whose bloc was projected to get 54 or 55 seats.

Speaking to supporters at a campaign party in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said he was ‘’on the cusp of a huge victory,’’ the Times of Israel reported.

‘’If the actual results reflect the exit polls, I’ll set up a national government that will look after all the citizens of Israel,’’ he pledged, calling the projected results a ‘’huge expression of faith.’’

Overall turnout in the election, Israel’s fifth in less than four years, stood at 71.3 percent, according to Israel’s Central Election Committee. Despite widespread exasperation with seemingly endless election cycles, Israelis voted at a rate about 4 percentage points higher than last year’s turnout.

Netanyahu’s party, Likud, appears set to remain the largest party in the Knesset, with exit polls giving the party between 30 and 32 seats. At the Likud election party in Jerusalem in the early hours of Wednesday, supporters chanted ‘’Bibi is back!’’ and ‘’Bibi, king of Israel,’’ using a popular nickname for Netanyahu.

If the final vote tally aligns with projections, Israeli’s president will task Netanyahu with forming a government. The composition of that government is not set in stone, but it is expected to include Likud, the far-right Religious Zionism, and ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism.

That scenario would bring the polarizing political leader — who led the government for 12 years before an unlikely coalition of opponents ousted him in 2021 — back to the prime minister’s office, this time with allies significantly further to the right.

The Religious Zionist coalition led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir appears poised to become the third-largest party in the Knesset, a sea change in Israeli politics that reflects the growing appeal of a once-fringe ultranationalist movement.

‘’Should the polls reflect the real results, it means that we have an extreme right-wing government in Israel,’’ Gayil Talshir, a political scientist at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, said. ‘’The extremist right is here to stay, and I think its becoming the third-largest party in the Israeli parliament is a sign of concern for all those in favor of democracy.’’

Ben Gvir has roots in the overtly racist Kach party founded by a radical American rabbi, Meir Kahane, and banned by Israel. He built his career defending Jewish settlers accused of violence and has advocated expelling ‘’disloyal’' citizens, including leftists and Palestinians, from Israel. A photograph of Baruch Goldstein, who killed 29 Muslim worshipers in a 1994 mosque massacre in Hebron, used to hang in Ben Gvir’s living room, and Ben Gvir himself has been prosecuted for inciting violence multiple times.

Supporters told The Washington Post on Tuesday that they voted for Ben Gvir because he backs formal annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories and advocated killing, rather than jailing, alleged Palestinian militants.

The turnout in Tuesday’s election shows that the Religious Zionist coalition did ‘’a very good job in terms of the turnout in the periphery’' of the country and among voters in lower socioeconomic echelons, Talshir said.

‘’Demography also plays a role here, because 200,000 new voters voted in this election, and as we know, the ultra-Orthodox and the Religious Zionist communities have many more kids per family,’’ Talshir said.

Ben Gvir’s party’s performance in Tuesday’s election puts the politician, previously considered a political untouchable, squarely in the mainstream.

Ben Gvir has demanded to be appointed public security minister, which oversees the police. Opponents, including some members of Israel’s security establishment, have warned that such a move would be dangerous to Israel, raising the prospect of a major escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The National Unity Party, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, said ahead of the election that as head of public security, Ben Gvir would ‘’set fire to the country from the inside.’’

Netanyahu’s apparent victory also puts him in a position to undermine his ongoing corruption trial. His opponents have warned that he and his allies intend to hollow out Israel’s judiciary. Ahead of the election, Religious Zionism leader Smotrich presented a plan to overhaul the judicial system that would give the Knesset the power to override Supreme Court rulings and overturn a law against breach of trust that could lead to the cancellation of some charges against Netanyahu.