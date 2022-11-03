Author readings around Boston Nov. 6-12

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Francine Mathews (“Death on a Winter Stroll”) reads at 4 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Stacy Schiff (“The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams”) is in conversation with Adam Reilly at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members).
MONDAY
Natasha Lance Rogoff (“Muppets in Moscow: The Unexpected Crazy True Story of Making Sesame Street in Russia”) is in conversation with Gish Jen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Marissa Meyer (“Cursed”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $5, or $21.24 including a copy of the book).
TUESDAY
Carrie Finison (“Lulu & Zoey: A Sister Story”), Carol Gordon Ekster (“Some Daddies”), and Kirsti Call (“The Big Scream”) read at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Jon Vaughan (“Cape Cod Dawn to Dusk”) reads at 2 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Lauren Thomas (“The Modern Hippie Table: Recipes and Menus for Eating Simply and Living Beautifully”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $10).
WEDNESDAY
Stephanie Schorow (“The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at Central Library in Copley Square . . . Alice Hoffman (“The Book of Magic”) is in conversation with Laura Zigman (”Separation Anxiety”) at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at a Movie Night hosted by Harvard Book Store. Following the chat, the theater will screen “Practical Magic”. (Tickets are $15, or $34.25 including a copy of the book) . . . Denise Gigante (“Book Madness: A Story of Book Collectors in America”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Janet Costa Bates (“Rica Baptista: Llamas, Iguanas, and My Very Best Friend”) reads at 6:30 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Gareth Higgins (“How Not to Be Afraid: Seven Ways to Live When Everything Seems Terrifying”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Kerri K. Greenidge (“The Grimkes: The Legacy of Slavery in an American Family”) reads at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members and virtual attendees) . . . James S. Murray (“Area 51 Interns: Zoned Out”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. virtually via An Unlikely Story . . . Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes (“A Haunted History of Invisible Women”) read at 7:30 p.m. at All She Wrote Books.
THURSDAY
Charles R. Gallagher (“Nazis of Copley Square: The Forgotten Story of The Christian Front”) reads at 6 p.m. at the South Boston Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Peter Pesic (“Sounding Bodies: Music and the Making of Biomedical Science”) reads at 6 p.m. virtually via Harvard Book Store . . . Stephanie Schorow (“The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City”) reads at 6 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Sylvie Kandé (“The Neverending Quest for the Other Shore: An Epic in Three Cantos”) and Danielle Legros Georges (“Island Heart”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Diannely Antigua (“Ugly Music”), Sara Deniz Akant (“Hyperphantasia”), Adrienne Raphel (“Our Dark Academia”) and Jess Rizkallah (“The Magic My Body Becomes”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Leanna Renee Hieber and Andrea Janes (“A Haunted History of Invisible Women”) are in conversation with Sebastian Crane at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Kwan Kew Lai (“The Girl Who Taught Herself to Fly”) is in conversation with E.B. Bartels at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Matthew Quick (“We Are the Light”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Serena Burdick (“The Stolen Book of Evelyn Aubrey”) reads at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
FRIDAY
Emery Robin (“The Stars Undying”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Claire Saffitz (“What’s for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People”) reads at 6 p.m. at Brattle Theatre at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $6, or $40 including a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Jenny Bhatt (“The Shehnai Virtuoso and Other Stories”) is in conversation with Aparna Kapadia at 10 a.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith . . . Jane Yolen (“Love Birds”) and Heidi E.Y. Stemple (“Whose Nest is Best?”) read at 11 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Rebecca Sheir (“The Great Ball Game: How Bat Settles the Rivalry Between the Animals and the Birds”) is in conversation with Eric Shimelonis at 11 a.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $10 in person, $5 for virtual attendees) . . . Debbi Michiko Florence (“Sweet and Sour”), Susan Tan (“The Poodle of Doom”), and Janet Costa Bates (“Rica Baptista: Llamas, Iguanas, and My Very Best Friend”) read at 1 p.m. at Blue Bunny Books . . . Anthony M. Sammarco (“Inferno: The Great Boston Fire of 1872″) reads at 2 p.m. at Massachusetts Historical Society (Tickets are $10 for nonmembers and free for members, EBT cardholders, and virtual attendees) . . . Deborah Farmer Kris (”You Are Growing All the Time”) reads at 2 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Simon Van Booy (“The Presence of Absence”) reads at 4 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
