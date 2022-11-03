As the credits roll, five closing thoughts on Globe readers’ TV favorites

While I’m a great fan of those dramas, and usually choose “The Sopranos” as the best scripted show I’ve ever seen, I find it refreshing to see a comedy — and such a socially relevant comedy — have its day. Lear, too. “All in the Family” changed TV by talking about American realities that previous scripted shows had ignored. It ushered racism, sexism, and politics into the daylight, and set those issues in an ordinary family divided by them. It made TV comedy into something vital, something that accompanied the news rather than ignored it.

1. I am delighted that “All in the Family” won the Globe’s bracket competition for best show of the past 50 years. The Norman Lear sitcom is as trail-blazing as any show that’s ever been on the air, and yet on all the best-ever lists it always seems to fall lower than the big dramas of the so-called Second Golden Age of TV, including “The Sopranos,” “The Wire,” “Mad Men,” and “Breaking Bad.”

Maybe that’s part of the reason “All in the Family” prevailed in the Globe: Those who continue to read newspapers (thank you) may have a taste for a series that is all about the daily headlines and how they play out in a domestic situation.

2. I’m also interested in the fact that “All in the Family” is a relatively old show. Clearly, it has nonetheless remained alive in voters’ minds some 51 years after its premiere. That says a lot about the power and endurance of the show, as it transcends any sense of recency bias. Carroll O’Connor and Jean Stapleton are gone now (he in 2001, she in 2013), but their Archie and Edith have remained as culturally indelible as Tony and Carmela, or Lucy and Ricky, or the Coach and Tami.

Perhaps the Globe readership is old enough to remember the show from its first run, when it not only changed TV but turned the conversation we have about TV into something more significant and pertinent.

Voters may have also recognized one sad truth about “All in the Family,” and that is its continued relevance. We still go home for the holidays worried about dealing with the political and social issues that continue to split our families. Racism, sexism, intolerance, bigotry, they’re still very much with us.

3. Generally speaking, I’ve learned a few things about Globe readers who watch TV, as each of the six rounds brought with it a few surprises. The most obvious one is that they take comedy seriously, and a show like “St. Elsewhere” was easily beaten by “Seinfeld” (which got 82.9 percent of the vote in that matchup), even though the former was a groundbreaking medical drama and even though (gasp!) it was set in Boston. “The Simpsons” (with 74.7 percent of the vote) pounced on “Twin Peaks,” a show whose fans speak of it in hushed tones of reverence.

Likewise, “The Golden Girls,” with its magical cast beat “The Americans” (with 54.4 percent); “Friends” beat “Six Feet Under” (with 63.9 percent); “Seinfeld” beat “Mad Men” (with 68.5 percent); and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” beat two heavies, “The Wire” (with 57.5 percent) and “The West Wing” (with 56 percent).

My assumptions about the value of drama over comedy were challenged in a good way, as I was reminded that comedy — especially when it’s as intelligent and penetrating as that in “All in the Family” — has a potency of its own. It can reach viewers in a deep place.

4. I was plagued with e-mails and comments from readers asking why “Such and Such” and “This and That” were not in contention. Those titles included some legitimate absences (“Homeland,” “Rome”) and some that were either outside of our 50-year eligibility period (“The Andy Griffith Show”) or just not realistic possibilities (sorry “Happy Days”).

Tasked with selecting 64 shows that could possibly be the best series of the past 50 years, I had to make some tough choices, and all of them were, of course, subjective. While I am in awe of “Oz,” for example, a show that gave us the male psyche on steroids, I knew I was one in a small group of diehard fans and that it would never win. It didn’t stand a chance, along with the likes of “The Comeback” and “Shameless.”

Before I understood that I was limited to only 64 competitors because of how the bracket is structured, I’d come up with over 100, so the pruning process was excruciating. I’m sorry if your all-time favorite series didn’t show up in the first round, but ultimately I feel good about the shows that got to compete.

5. Why did we mix comedy and drama? WHY DID WE MIX COMEDY AND DRAMA? This was the question I was asked the most by participating readers. There were a few reasons we decided to put shows like “Modern Family” up against shows like “The West Wing.”

One has to do with the overall goal of the competition. I am frequently asked what my all-time best series is, and in that moment of decision-making, I’m not breaking down the options into genres. I’m just coming up with a name, one that can vary based on my mood at the moment (but one that is usually “The Sopranos”). The Globe bracket contest was created to ask readers that same question, to get them to single out one show from that many options.

Also, comedy and drama have merged, more or less, over the years. Going back to “M*A*S*H,” some comedies include a dramatic theme or backdrop. And dramas like “Northern Exposure” and “Ally McBeal” regularly feature comic tones and subplots. They are all, more or less, nonbinary.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.