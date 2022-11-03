Farruquito revels in the joy of flamenco

The art form of flamenco has taken a lot of detours, especially over the past few decades. Dance artists from around the world have melded flamenco with a wide variety of other movement genres and incorporated all manner of theatrical concepts and contemporary influences. However, flamenco puro, the pure flamenco style that has been passed down through the generations, has never really gone out of style, and the 40-year-old Farruquito is one of its preeminent representatives. Heir to Spain’s legendary Farruco flamenco dynasty, he’s the real deal in every way.

I can’t think of any dancers today who seem to love their work more than flamenco artist Farruquito. He has not only the technical fireworks to wow any crowd but also a delighted, playful enthusiasm that is hard to resist. Following explosive bursts of virtuosic footwork, he often throws his hands open to bask in the applause, his face wreathed in a “Ta-da! Look what I can do!” smile, wisps of his long hair pasted across his sweaty forehead. His latest show, presented by Global Arts Live at the Berklee Performance Center Wednesday night, was a shot of rhythmic adrenaline that had the high-spirited crowd hollering and clapping throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Crisp volleys of footwork were matched by vigorous claps, slaps, and snaps in the arms and fingers to create sophisticated rhythmic interplay and sharp angles. With stomps, skitters, scrapes, and slides, he propelled himself around the stage, knees swiveling side to side, front and back, using every part of the foot. And throughout, he maintained impeccable posture — except when canting his torso off balance for emphasis or launching into high kicks and lunges.

Bailaora Karime Amaya brought smoldering passion, threatening to steal the show. She dances with a luxuriant physicality, hips rotating, head tilted and tossed with saucy defiance, arms and torso carving spiraling curves. Unleashing articulate, razor-sharp footwork, she seemed to channel some inner fury, determination, and, ultimately, resilience. She and Farruquito had a lovely chemistry dancing together, intimating a whisper of romance and vulnerability in one duet before unfurling lightning turns of eye-popping speed and spot-on precision.

Advertisement

As with any compelling flamenco show, this one was as notable for the music as for the dancing. While the impressively skilled band, including three singers and a keyboardist, fueled the dancing, there was always a dynamic sense of conversational back and forth, teamwork at its finest. Guitarist Manuel Valencia and percussionist Paco Vega were the evening’s musical heroes, combining rock solid rhythmic drive with expressive nuance. And the commanding cantaora Mary Vizarraga was a highlight, prowling the stage in her stilettos while singing songs that seemed to berate one moment, plead and lament the next.

But at the end, it was Farruquito who grabbed the guitar to fuel the dancing, as the musicians took turns strutting their stuff in the spotlight before the whole group left the party, singing, stomping, and clapping in a joyful exodus.

INTIMATE FARRUQUITO

At Berklee Performance Center, Nov. 2.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.