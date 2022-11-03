‘It’s a Bitter Little World’: Noirvember in Boston

Every Tuesday this month, the Coolidge offers a screening of a classic noir or neo-noir, with occasional pre-film seminars by a series of local experts. The series opened on Nov. 1 , and the choices of sweet misery include my picks for the greatest film noir and the greatest neo-noir. For variety, the theater is also hosting “Gilda,” the movie Morgan Freeman watches in “The Shawshank Redemption” plus Akira Kurosawa’s “Drunken Angel,” an example of how film noir influenced international cinema.

Noirvember has arrived in Boston! The eleventh month of the year is devoted to the darkest, dankest corners of cinema, where the devious and the downtrodden reside. So strap in and hold on as the Brattle and Coolidge Corner theaters present a month-long celebration of hard-headed men and hard-hearted women. It’s noir time, buster, where there are no happy endings, and the dialogue is as tough as the luck of the often doomed protagonists. As Joan Bennett succinctly put it in 1948′s “Hollow Triumph,” “It’s a bitter little world,” and Noirvember’s gonna bring it to you.

Over at the Brattle, the offerings begin on Nov. 11 and celebrate the 75th anniversary of one of the prime years of noir, 1947. This series is for the purists who like their noir without the “neo” prefix, but it’s also a fine introduction to my favorite genre of film. The lineup includes one of the earliest “first-person camera” narratives and appearances by Humphrey Bogart, Glenn Ford, Orson Welles and that terrifying, alliteratively named rascal of the era, Robert Ryan.

Every film in both series is worth checking out, but to narrow it down, here’s my list of must-see movies:

Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway in Roman Polanski's 1974 film "Chinatown." Paramount

At the Coolidge

“Out of the Past” (Nov. 15): The one 1947 film not showing at the Brattle. Jacques Tourneur’s moody, very dark noir is a battle of the sneers between two of the great visages of noir, Kirk Douglas and Robert Mitchum. Some consider this the best noir ever made— I’d put it at number three — and it influenced many films that came after it. Jane Greer is utterly delectable as one of the baddest femme fatales to grace the silver screen. Fun trivia tidbit: 1984′s “Against All Odds” is a remake with Jeff Bridges and that godawful Phil Collins title song. Stick with the original.

“Chinatown” (Nov. 22): The greatest neo-noir ever made, and one of the most complex and grotesque. Everything about it is perfect, from Jerry Goldsmith’s score to John Alonzo’s cinematography. As the hero and villain, respectively, Jack Nicholson and John Huston give brilliant performances. Faye Dunaway is unforgettable. But be warned: This is one nasty piece of work.

“Devil in a Blue Dress” (Nov. 28): Had all things been equal in Hollywood, film noir would have had a Black private eye long before 1971′s “Shaft” and this 1995 film, which director Carl Franklin adapted from Walter Mosley’s book. As Mouse, Don Cheadle gives one of the most hilariously terrifying performances of the last 30 years. The real draw, however, is an unbearably sexy Denzel Washington as detective Easy Rawlins. Prepare to swoon.

Don Cheadle and Denzel Washington in a scene from the 1995 film "Devil in a Blue Dress." TriStar Pictures/Getty Images





At the Brattle

“Dark Passage” (Nov. 13): A fun, nasty noir that was visually ahead of its time. The first act is told from star Humphrey Bogart’s perspective using first-person subjective camerawork by director Delmer Daves. Bogie doesn’t appear until about 25 minutes into the picture. We hear him, see his hands and even his silhouette. The effect is that you are Bogie. So when Lauren Bacall looks directly into the camera and talks to you, it’s very sexy.

“Kiss of Death” (Nov. 14): Richard Widmark cemented his reputation with his performance as Tommy Udo, the sneering psychopathic villain of Henry Hathaway’s classic noir. One of Victor Mature’s best performances can’t compete with Widmark’s Udo, a man who commits the most famous — and most ruthless — murder in film noir history.

“Born to Kill” (Nov. 12): When bad boy (and “Reservoir Dogs” costar) Lawrence Tierney is in a noir, you go see it. End of story. Claire Trevor is also in this, as if you needed more incentive.

“Crossfire” (Nov. 16): When the Hays Code wouldn’t allow Richard Brooks’s novel about murder and homophobia to be filmed, the reason for the crime was changed to antisemitism. This remains a powerful tale about intolerance featuring three Roberts (Mitchum, Ryan, and Young) and one Gloria Grahame. When Gloria Grahame is in a film noir, you go see it!

“The Lady From Shanghai” (Nov. 17): Orson Welles directs and costars with Rita Hayworth in this excessively twisty (it makes NO sense) but compulsively watchable film noir. Hayworth’s extreme, short blonde hairdo was a shock to viewers weaned on her trademark long locks, but it’s perfect for her character. Its climactic mirror-filled sequence is justifiably famous.

Alas, the best film noir was already shown on Nov. 1 at the Coolidge — Billy Wilder’s “Double Indemnity.” Before watching Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray steam up the screen (and Edward G. Robinson give one of his best performances), I attended one of the four seminars the Coolidge is offering before certain screenings. It was a lively discussion about the adaptation of James M. Cain’s novel hosted by Sarah Keller, professor of art and cinema studies at University of Massachusetts Boston.

Keller provided useful information for the noir novice and some tidbits about how Wilder came to adapt the screenplay with the greatest noir novelist, Raymond Chandler (and drove the writer back to drinking). After that, my fellow students and I attended a 35mm screening of “Double Indemnity” with a nearly packed house of appreciative fans. A good time was had by all — well, I mean as good a time as you can have at a film noir. It’s safe to say we had a ball.





Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic. He can be reached at odie.henderson@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @odienator.