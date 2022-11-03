Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 30

3. Our Missing Hearts Celeste Ng Penguin Press

4. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

5. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

6. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

7. Liberation Day: Stories George Saunders Random House

8. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

9. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

10. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

Advertisement

2. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

3. Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America Maggie Haberman Penguin Press

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

5. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

6. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

7. The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man: A Memoir Paul Newman Knopf

8. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions Temple Grandin Riverhead

9. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

10. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

4. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

Advertisement

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

9. Oh William! Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. The Silent Patient Alex Michaelides Celadon Books

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

6. Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

7. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper Paperbacks

8. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

9. The Book of Delights: Essays Ross Gay Algonquin

10. How to Love Thich Nhat Hanh Parallax Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 30. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.