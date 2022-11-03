Mikhail Baryshnikov explores ‘The Orchard’ anew, with robot in tow

Baryshnikov hosted an acclaimed, sold-out black-box production at his incubator space, the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City, in June. Now “The Orchard” will alight Friday at ArtsEmerson’s Robert J. Orchard Stage (synchronicity!).

The video caught the eye of world-renowned dancer-actor-producer Mikhail Baryshnikov, who was so impressed he decided to participate in Golyak’s next virtual production, “chekhovOS/an experimental game,” and then in a hybrid (remote and live) adaptation of Anton Chekhov‘s classic play “The Cherry Orchard” — sans cherries, but awash in cerulean fallen leaves.

NEW YORK — In the summer of 2020, as we all hunkered down against the threat of COVID, the Needham-based, Kyiv-born director Igor Golyak produced a home-brewed solo play, “State vs. Natasha Banina,” starring his wife, Darya Denisova, plus a substantial helping of ingenious technical innovation.

Advertisement

We caught up with Baryshnikov, 74, by phone at home as he was preparing to resume the role of Firs, which critic Helen Shaw described in New York magazine as “the doddering lamb of second childhood.” The cast is superb, the special effects — including the employ of a huge robotic arm — are ingenious, but there’s no mistaking the modest star of this show, from the moment he skitters onstage, caught up in a fierce fall breeze.

Q. I’m so glad I got to see this very unusual production in New York. Could you tell Boston audiences a bit about what to expect, or your feelings about it?

A. Oh, no! I haven’t been in the audience. This is your story, not mine!

Q. How did you become involved? I gather friends told you about “State vs. Natasha Banina”?

A. My friends in the Cherry Orchard Festival at the Brooklyn Academy of Music said, “Pay attention to this! You want to see it.” And I was really taken by the way it was done and the minimalism of presentation. The director and his wife did this, like, in the corner of their bedroom. It was very powerful. We at the BAC put it on our site, and it was a great success. We kept up a kind of relationship with Golyak, an interesting young director. That’s how our relationship started.

Advertisement

Q. “The Cherry Orchard” is of course part of your patrimony.

A. Well, it’s iconic. It’s the last Chekhov play, right before he passed away, and it’s an interesting time, the beginning of the last century in Russia. Chekhov observed the beginning of capitalism, the transition from constitutional monarchy. At the same time, it’s about family dynamics and love and loyalty. It’s about thinking about home. And it’s sort of amazing: The play has been interpreted in so many thousands of ways in different cultures and different languages. No matter what the structure of the society, somehow this play always survives, and it tells us new stories.

Q. It’s universal: that longing for home, which we can’t seem to hold on to. I read somewhere that you view it as a comedy, primarily?

A. Well, that’s not me. If you read Chekhov’s diaries and his letters, he didn’t quite agree with [Konstantin] Stanislavski, who directed the first production. He put this as a drama, and I really think it is a comedy. Look at the way Jessica Hecht interprets Ranevskaya: She really works a comedy in the most virtuoso way! She’s a great actor in this role. It fits her like a glove.

Advertisement

Q. Had you worked with her before?

A. No, I knew her just from television. I hadn’t seen her even live onstage. I knew her face, I knew her reputation, and I knew people who worked with her.

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Jessica Hecht in "The Orchard." Maria Baranova

Q. There’s a buoyancy to this production, but also some dark moments — as when a Russian soldier shows up.

A. Well, the director streamlines certain points, you know, and it has political aspects. This, maybe I will not exactly agree with him! [Laughs] He is the director and I am just a hired actor. It is experimental work. There’s always different opinions: in the audience, or with the critics, the actors. That’s the normal life of the theater.

Q. It seems as if the character of Firs has been expanded a great deal.

A. Well, there is one scene which Stanislavski as director omitted. It’s a certain conversation with Firs and Charlotta. Although they know each other for many years, somehow they end up talking to each other about their past. He tells her how he ended up, being absolutely innocent, in prison for two years. They kind of find each other for some time, these two strange characters. For a time.

Q. I’m having a hard time picturing “The Orchard” in a large, formal theater like the Orchard [Stage, at the Emerson Paramount Center], a renovated Art Deco space from the 1930s. This production is so high-tech.

Advertisement

A. Well, it is this kind of “fast forward,” you know? That is the mark of the set and costume designers. It’s like a moon landscape. And the costumes have no periods attached.

Q. What is it like, sharing the stage with a giant robotic arm? No worries about being upstaged by a machine?

A. Well, I’ve looked here and there and there’s already online performance with robots — exactly the same robot! One is a young lady dancing to Bach music, and another an Italian dancer doing gymnastics using the robot’s arm. It’s very interesting, you know? The technology is getting into our performing arts.

Q. While you’re onstage acting, are you aware of the “hologauze” close-ups being projected behind and in front of you?

A. No. I try to not even pay attention. I’m trying to forget that there are cameras around.

A scene from "The Orchard." Maria Baranova

Q. You just stay focused on the text, the human interactions.

A. It is comedy — a bittersweet comedy. Tragicomedy is that mix of high points of human behavior and the questionable. Like Lopakhin [played by Boston-based actor Nael Nacer]: He is trying to buy the love of Ranevskaya, without understanding her. You cannot buy love. She would never live with the guy who destroyed this beautiful cherry orchard — to build high-rises, or little summer homes. It sounds familiar, don’t you think? That’s what’s happening around us, everywhere.

Q. Speaking of which: A lot of people of your position, having experienced such great international success, would go out and buy houses or a yacht. Instead you built a beautiful facility [the Baryshnikov Arts Center] to help other artists.

Advertisement

A. That’s my job, for the past 17 years. It’s my first job — the rest is icing on the cake. It was really fun to do this small role. If I contribute anything, I’m really grateful.

Interview was edited and condensed.

THE ORCHARD

At Robert J. Orchard Stage, Emerson Paramount Center. Nov. 4-13. $59-$125. 617-824-8400, www.emersontheatres.org



