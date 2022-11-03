Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison is making herself heard, quietly

In 2018, Soccer Mommy’s debut album, “Clean,” showed how much times have changed. The collection’s small-combo rock songs and spare ballads quickly placed the 21-year-old among the ranks of acclaimed young female performers such as Mitski, Lucy Dacus, and Phoebe Bridgers. To different degrees and with different approaches, each has made her mark with frank expressions of discontent and desire, set to catchy music that could effortlessly build to triumphant climaxes.

Upon first listen to Soccer Mommy, the name under which singer-songwriter Sophie Allison has recorded since her late teens, music fans might be struck by an attribute that in daily life can leave young women stuck in the background — a soft, plain, seemingly affectless voice that inevitably would have been called “girlish” in times gone by.

On Sunday at the House of Blues, Soccer Mommy will perform songs from a new album that goes further, testing the limits of her sedate vocals with music widely hailed as Allison’s most ambitious yet. At the very least, “Sometimes, Forever” shows her creative drive remains as impressive as ever.

“Sometimes, Forever” arrived in June, a little more than two years after Soccer Mommy released her second album, “Color Theory,” which capitalized on the artist’s move to a bigger music label (Concord) by featuring a bigger, poppier sound, including drum machines and echoing vocals. Though “Sometimes, Forever” often sounds equally large, it also strips her vocals back to their natural timbre, like on “Clean.”

“I definitely wanted them to be quieter,” Allison says in a phone interview before the tour. “I love quiet vocals, especially with, like, more rock-sounding music.”

Certainly, parts of “Sometimes, Forever” are more rock-sounding than ever. Allison credits Concord with providing her the opportunity to explore her interest in “shoe-gazey” soundscapes by introducing her to a producer she admired, Daniel Lopatin, a Massachusetts native best known for his virtuosic electronic experimentation under the name Oneohtrix Point Never. Though her songs were largely written before Lopatin came aboard, his production brought “something new in that I wouldn’t have imagined.”

Take the “crazy synth layer” on “Unholy Affliction.” “I don’t want the money/ That fake kind of happy,” Allison intones as Lopatin’s muted electronic effects bubble ominously and Rollan Hass rattles nervously on his drums and cymbals.

“That song is definitely about feeling weighed down by the industry,” Allison says. “The industry wants so much of who you are, when all you want to do is make music.”

It’s an unresolvable problem. Like others in her cohort, Allison is drawn to the domestic first-person fare of pop music, which has long led fans to assume a convergence between musicians and their song subjects. Right after “Unholy Affliction” comes “Shotgun,” a catchy pop-rock winner that continues Allison’s talent for soaring love paeans, a skill matched by her ability to plumb the depths of romantic abandonment.

None of which necessarily reflects anything about her real life, she notes, which is anchored by her long-term relationship with guitarist Julian Powell.

“It’s all up for interpretation,” she says. “There’s lots of different things that can definitely be confused with love songs.”

Likewise, Allison doesn’t feel the confluence of young women making emotive, pop-friendly indie-rock necessarily makes for a musical movement.

“I personally have no problem with people, you know, labeling me as introspective or emotive. I think it would be ridiculous for me to argue that I’m not,” Allison says. But she’s careful to note that it’s “degrading” to conflate emotiveness with gender. “I think that emotional vulnerability is something that has become much more popular and common, not just in art, but in society as well.”

Whatever the source, it’s hard not to wonder about the desperation that this real-life Bernie Sanders supporter must feel in the dark political meditation “newdemo,” or about the overwhelming emotions expressed on a song like “Still” (“I don’t know how to feel things small”).

“We’re all pretty introverted people,” admits Allison’s longtime bandmate Rodrigo Avendano. Though he notes that “there’s no such thing as 100 percent authenticity,” Avendano does hear Allison’s personality reflected in Soccer Mommy’s music. “As someone who’s gotten the privilege of getting to know her over the last several years, I do appreciate how her personality comes out. Yeah, she’s very confident, but thoughtful, you know?”

“My perspective I think is honestly always changing,” says Allison, hinting at the meaning of the album title “Sometimes, Forever,” and at why she keeps reinventing herself musically, a process she trusts to see her through.

“I’m never not trying,” she says about her constant urge to create. “I don’t know, it just feels like breathing to me.”

