To this drama critic, Bill Belichick’s postgame act is a performance for the ages





Blue Man Group has been running at Boston’s Charles Playhouse for 27 years. Meanwhile, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, another long-running hit continues to pack ‘em in.

Welcome to season 23 of Dour Man Solo.

I speak, of course, of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Or, to be precise, his postgame press conferences. They are really . . . something.

But what, exactly? Well, as both a drama critic and a Patriots fan, I’ve come to view Belichick’s stints at the podium as a singular brand of theater — weekly one-man shows that showcase a very unusual star and operate by very different rules.

Solo shows are an ever-expanding genre within the world of live theater. Ordinarily, the performer’s goal is to communicate with — and thus connect with — the audience. So they open themselves up to us, making the most of every moment in the spotlight, hoping to win us over with sheer charm, eager for our approval and applause.

Belichick? Not so much. True, he opened his postgame remarks Sunday by saying, with conviction, that he was “very proud to be part of” the annual Salute to Service game. Only a small portion of his remarks were televised, but two decades of watching Bill Belichick have familiarized us with the way he can deliver a master class in the practice of anti-performance as performance.

From his I’d-rather-be-having-a-root-canal body language to his (mostly unspoken) words, the coach wants us to know how unimpressed he is by the spotlight others crave. The overriding message is that his real duties lie elsewhere and he’d like to get back to them, thank you very much.

Yet in his snorts, sighs, stares, and silences, Belichick can be as eloquent as Hamlet. In his obdurate refusal to tell us how he feels, he often tells us exactly how he feels. We just have to read between the lines. (And some of his lines will live forever in local lore. Around these parts, “We’re on to Cincinnati” is as famous as “To be or not to be.”) He forces the audience to work. (Do your job, people!)

Part of our fascination with Belichick’s opaque, dare-to-be-dull stage persona stems from the fact that we know he could be spellbinding in those postgame pressers. He simply refuses to do so. Like Brando for long stretches of his career, Belichick withholds his art.

But Patriots fans love him for the way he stonewalls the press. (Well, that and the six Super Bowl titles.) The slogan graven upon their emotional currency is: “In Bill We Trust.’’ There’s no denying the man does project a curious kind of star quality. The sight of him on the sidelines in his trademark gray hoodie is like seeing Fred Astaire in white tie and tails: You just know he’s about to execute a few moves no one else could pull off.

Those postgame sessions sometimes come across as the equivalent of an upraised middle finger to his media inquisitors. Speaking in a funereal monotone, grimacing like he’s got a train to catch, sometimes barely bothering to make eye contact with his questioner, he mutters replies that can generously be described as perfunctory, especially following a loss.

Like any practiced stage performer, Belichick has a go-to script for those kinds of tricky moments. He’ll mumble a series of generic statements designed to forestall further questions, such as this refrain after the Patriots lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Sept. 25 home opener at Gillette. “We need to play better. We need to coach better. We need to do better.”

Then he’ll refer back to those “answers” when reporters try to follow up. Asked whether he felt his team was making progress, he replied: “I’ve made my comment on today’s game. I think that’s all that matters.”

In short, Belichick has mastered the actor’s craft of hiding in plain sight, and of finding ways to control the room.

There are times, though, when Belichick’s constant game of rhetorical keep-away, his gratuitously gruff responses to basic journalistic questions prompt a visceral response from a TV viewer along the lines of “What a jackass.”

At such moments, you wonder: Is basic civility too much to ask, Bill? The other pro coaches in town seem to manage it pretty well. Must you behave with such aristocratic disdain, as if your actual job title is not head coach but His Surly Excellency, Lord William of Foxborough?

However, at a time when every other celebrity seems to be spilling their guts on TV talk shows and Twitter, or carefully honing their image in self-serving memoirs or interviews with People magazine, there’s something refreshing, or at least intriguing, about a say-nothing curmudgeon who will not play that confessional game. In a culture of Too Much, Belichick remains a compelling standout because he gives us Too Little.

Of course, in other ways Belichick is a near-perfect match for the zeitgeist. Maybe the Age of the Anti-Hero is waning and maybe it isn’t, but the likes of Tony Soprano, Walter White, Omar Little, Don Draper, Vic Mackey, and Dr. Gregory House have left an indelible mark on the culture, lending an appeal to protagonists who have a chip on their shoulder, who are at war with the world.

Belichick’s mystique rests on his genius, yes, but also on our knowledge that his mission at all times is to conceal, never to reveal. Take the game a week ago, when Belichick notched career win No. 325, vaulting him past the legendary George Halas to second place on the list of all-time winningest NFL coaches. Did making history prompt a burst of public reflection or soul-baring by Belichick on the Meaning of the Moment? It did not. He spoke matter-of-factly about the good players he’d had during his career and pretty much left it at that.





When a crack in his deadpan demeanor occurs and he shows a softer side, it’s an Event. Last month, when he displayed a flash or two of joviality at the podium after a victory over the Cleveland Browns, NBC Sports Boston host Amina Smith exclaimed: “We got a smile from Bill Belichick today!”

So by all means, let’s keep an eye peeled for another one of those rare sightings as Belichick continues each week to deliver his singular brand of solo stage performance. But it’s probably best not to ever count on any curtain calls.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.