Biz leaders say Beacon Hill dropped the ball by whiffing on tax reform

At one point this summer, it seemed like estate tax reform was a done deal. Both the House and Senate had approved tax-relief measures that would have raised the threshold for when the estate tax kicks in to $2 million, up from $1 million. Governor Charlie Baker had initially suggested a similar change as part of his proposed slate of tax reforms in January.

Legislative leaders decided against including major tax reforms in the final economic development bill that emerged this week, leaving many business leaders upset that the Massachusetts estate tax will remain the most onerous of any in the country.

“There was a broad consensus that changes to the estate tax were necessary to make Massachusetts less of an outlier,” said Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation. “It’s unfortunate that it didn’t get over the finish line.”

The economic development bill negotiations got sidelined at the end of the Legislature’s formal sessions in late July when the Baker administration disclosed that a little-noticed 1980s law required the state to issue nearly $3 billion in income tax refunds to avoid collecting too much revenue in one fiscal year. Those refunds are now starting to go out.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Ron Mariano cited economic uncertainty as a reason to not include structural tax reforms in the final economic development bill. He said he hopes to revisit the issue next year.

The state could certainly afford it, at least right now: Even after the costs of the refunds and the nearly $4 billion economic development bill are added up, Beacon Hill should still have nearly $1.8 billion in federal relief funds to spend. Estate tax reform had been the most expensive piece in a package of several tax law changes, with others mainly aimed at low-income and middle-class residents — increasing tax breaks for renters, child-care credits, earned income tax credits, and property tax credits for seniors.

Of the dozen states with estate taxes, only Oregon’s triggers at the same $1 million threshold as Massachusetts. (Several other states have inheritance taxes, though.) But there’s a key difference. Once that threshold is hit, Massachusetts taxes the value of the entire estate, while Oregon only taxes the portion above $1 million.

“We’re way out of whack on that,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. “A lot of these people are small businesses. A lot of them are retirees who move out of state and [then] don’t spend in local stores and restaurants. When you’re an outlier like that, it’s clearly a tax law that needs an update.”

While the House and Senate both agreed to raise the estate tax threshold, the concept does have its critics. Among those is the Mass. Budget & Policy Center, a left-leaning think tank in Boston. Phineas Baxandall, a senior analyst at Mass. Budget, said he hopes the Legislature revisits some of the tax credits for low-income residents next year but leaves the estate tax alone. (Massachusetts has a graduated estate tax, with rates that go up to 16 percent.)

“If lawmakers are trying to help struggling families, it makes a lot of sense not to prioritize hundreds of millions of dollars for quite literally the wealthiest families in the commonwealth,” Baxandall said.

That sentiment prompted Hurst to speculate that legislative leaders may have worried that a handful of progressive lawmakers could have blocked estate tax reform from passing in informal sessions, when no roll call votes can be taken and one legislator can stop a bill.

Brooke Thomson, executive vice president at Associated Industries of Massachusetts, did offer some props in a brief statement Thursday, noting her group is pleased that lawmakers were able to pass the economic development bill in informal sessions.

“However, more work needs to be done to strengthen the Massachusetts economy,” Thomson said. “AIM hopes when the Legislature re-examines tax reforms next session, that there will be a renewed emphasis on supporting businesses and generating growth in order to stay competitive.”

The issue of Massachusetts’ competitiveness — relative not only to other high-cost states, such as New York and California, but also lower-tax states such as Florida and Texas — has been on the minds of many business leaders lately, particularly amid the rise of remote work following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce chief Jim Rooney pointed to the disappointing score that the pro-business Tax Foundation gave Massachusetts in its latest annual ranking of state tax climates, putting us 34th out of 50 states. Given that, Rooney said he hoped the Legislature would prioritize tax reforms.

Could a resurrection of the dreaded “Taxachusetts” label be far behind?

It is not lost on anyone that lawmakers whiffed on tax reform just days before voters get the chance to approve an income tax surcharge on high earners, known as the millionaires tax, next Tuesday. Should Question 1 get approved, the Tax Foundation has said the state’s ranking could drop to 46th place. But if Question 1 does pass, at least that will give the business groups another argument to lawmakers when they resume their lobbying for estate tax reform next year.

