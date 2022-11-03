Comcast gives $500K to Boston-area nonprofits to close digital equity gap

On Thursday, Comcast Corp. gave out more than $500,000 in grants to 17 organizations to support digital access and adoption for residents across the Boston region.

Among the recipients are Tech Goes Home, Central Boston Elder Services, and One Bead. These nonprofits will use the funds to create “digital navigators” — training individuals affiliated with community organizations to help people access the Internet, use devices, and acquire digital skills, as well as provide education on digital awareness and literacy skills.